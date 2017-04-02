Monday's TV highlights: Faye Dunaway tribute, the NCAA Final and more

SERIES
The Voice The knockout rounds get underway as contestants perform for coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars The couples dance to some of the most iconic songs from hit Las Vegas shows, and former series regulars Julianne and Derek Hough return to perform a number from their upcoming tour. 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow The series rolls into Salt Lake City for the first installment in a three-part visit. 8 p.m. KOCE
Kid Chef Nation Seven of the top kid chefs in the nation travel to Orange Beach, Ala., to compete in the first-ever World Food Championships Kids Grilling Invitational in the debut of this new series. 8 p.m. Food Network
Independent Lens The new documentary “Newtown” visits that Connecticut community to talk with parents, teachers and first responders still wracked by the December 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. 9 p.m. KOCE
Southern Charm This unscripted series about Southern socialites in Charleston, S.C., returns for a fourth season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Bates Motel As troubles begin to snowball, Norman and Mother (Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga) start to fuse into a single identity in a new episode of this drama based on the 1963 Hitchcock film “Psycho.” 10 p.m. A&E
Obsession: Dark Desires The true-crime series concludes another season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
SPECIALS
Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Faye Dunaway The Oscar-winning actress talks about her life and career in a conversation with host Ben Mankiewicz recorded at last year’s event at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood and airing at 5 and 8:15 p.m. on Turner Classic Movies. This special is accompanied by screenings of the Dunaway classics “Bonnie and Clyde” from 1967 (6:15 p.m. TCM) and the 1976 drama “Network” (9:30 p.m. TCM).
Meow Madness Just weeks after the 2017 edition of Hallmark’s popular Kitten Bowl event, the road to the “Final Fur” takes a new batch of adoptable and adorable “cat-letes” to the basketball court. Author and animal advocate Beth Stern hosts, and Mary Carillo provides color commentary. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Pro wrestling’s Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page and Ravishing Rick Rude are among the honorees at the event in Orlando, Fla. 11:05 p.m. USA
MOVIES
Abortion: Stories Women Tell This new documentary looks at legislatures’ efforts to restrict access to abortion in states like Missouri, where only one abortion clinic remains open in the entire state. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Lesley Stahl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Ron Silverman of the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention; Marissa Hermer (“Ladies of London”); Erin Richards (“Gotham”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Kate Walsh; Sarah Michelle Gellar; guest co-host Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Hot topics; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Recipes using pancake batter; spring cleaning; comic Craig Ferguson; a creamy spring pasta dish. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Ricky Martin. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Fake foods in restaurants. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”); guest co-host Angie Martinez. 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A woman with PTSD; revenge porn. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Tanya Acker (“Hot Bench”); dating intervention; 11-year-old college student and classical soloist. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kate Walsh; Emily and Haley Ferguson (“The Twins: Happily Ever After”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace (“Gifted); Drew Barrymore; podcaster Lewis Howes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Author Andria Mayberry; food myths. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Tracee Ellis Ross. 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jake Gyllenhaal; MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vin Diesel; Shaquille O’Neal; Pitbull and Stephen Marley perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Jennifer Esposito; Joey Badass performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden NBA players Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Steve Nash. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chelsea Handler; Jake Johnson; Craig Finn performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Lamorne Morris; musician Jeff Rosenstock; Split Single performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers’ home-opener is an afternoon matchup against the Padres, while the Angels start their season up in Oakland with a night game against the Athletics. 1 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; 7 p.m. ESPN2
2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament March Madness concludes in April, when Gonzaga faces North Carolina in the final in Glendale, Ariz. 6 p.m. CBS
