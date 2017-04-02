Monday's TV highlights: Faye Dunaway tribute, the NCAA Final and more

SERIES

The Voice The knockout rounds get underway as contestants perform for coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC

Dancing With the Stars The couples dance to some of the most iconic songs from hit Las Vegas shows, and former series regulars Julianne and Derek Hough return to perform a number from their upcoming tour. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow The series rolls into Salt Lake City for the first installment in a three-part visit. 8 p.m. KOCE

Kid Chef Nation Seven of the top kid chefs in the nation travel to Orange Beach, Ala., to compete in the first-ever World Food Championships Kids Grilling Invitational in the debut of this new series. 8 p.m. Food Network

Independent Lens The new documentary “Newtown” visits that Connecticut community to talk with parents, teachers and first responders still wracked by the December 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. 9 p.m. KOCE

Southern Charm This unscripted series about Southern socialites in Charleston, S.C., returns for a fourth season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Bates Motel As troubles begin to snowball, Norman and Mother (Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga) start to fuse into a single identity in a new episode of this drama based on the 1963 Hitchcock film “Psycho.” 10 p.m. A&E

Obsession: Dark Desires The true-crime series concludes another season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

SPECIALS

Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Faye Dunaway The Oscar-winning actress talks about her life and career in a conversation with host Ben Mankiewicz recorded at last year’s event at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood and airing at 5 and 8:15 p.m. on Turner Classic Movies. This special is accompanied by screenings of the Dunaway classics “Bonnie and Clyde” from 1967 (6:15 p.m. TCM) and the 1976 drama “Network” (9:30 p.m. TCM).

Meow Madness Just weeks after the 2017 edition of Hallmark’s popular Kitten Bowl event, the road to the “Final Fur” takes a new batch of adoptable and adorable “cat-letes” to the basketball court. Author and animal advocate Beth Stern hosts, and Mary Carillo provides color commentary. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Pro wrestling’s Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page and Ravishing Rick Rude are among the honorees at the event in Orlando, Fla. 11:05 p.m. USA

MOVIES

Abortion: Stories Women Tell This new documentary looks at legislatures’ efforts to restrict access to abortion in states like Missouri, where only one abortion clinic remains open in the entire state. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Lesley Stahl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Ron Silverman of the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention; Marissa Hermer (“Ladies of London”); Erin Richards (“Gotham”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kate Walsh; Sarah Michelle Gellar; guest co-host Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Hot topics; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Recipes using pancake batter; spring cleaning; comic Craig Ferguson; a creamy spring pasta dish. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Ricky Martin. 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Fake foods in restaurants. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”); guest co-host Angie Martinez. 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors A woman with PTSD; revenge porn. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Tanya Acker (“Hot Bench”); dating intervention; 11-year-old college student and classical soloist. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kate Walsh; Emily and Haley Ferguson (“The Twins: Happily Ever After”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace (“Gifted); Drew Barrymore; podcaster Lewis Howes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Author Andria Mayberry; food myths. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tracee Ellis Ross. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jake Gyllenhaal; MMA fighter Ronda Rousey. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vin Diesel; Shaquille O’Neal; Pitbull and Stephen Marley perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Sudeikis; Jennifer Esposito; Joey Badass performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden NBA players Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Steve Nash. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chelsea Handler; Jake Johnson; Craig Finn performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Lamorne Morris; musician Jeff Rosenstock; Split Single performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers’ home-opener is an afternoon matchup against the Padres, while the Angels start their season up in Oakland with a night game against the Athletics. 1 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA; 7 p.m. ESPN2

2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament March Madness concludes in April, when Gonzaga faces North Carolina in the final in Glendale, Ariz. 6 p.m. CBS