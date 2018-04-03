Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Roseanne' on ABC

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has temporary custody of an orphaned refugee (guest star Lily Rose Silver) in danger from a gang that wants her silenced. Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Maria Bello, Wilmer Valderrama, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Roseanne Dan (John Goodman) believes an elevator chair will help Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) with her bad knee, but she resists using it because she sees it as a sign of aging in this new episode of the rebooted comedy. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman also star. 8 p.m. ABC
American Experience Originally shown in 2010, "Roads to Memphis" is rebroadcast on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Based on a book by Hampton Sides, the program traces the respective paths that led both the civil-rights icon and assassin James Earl Ray to Tennessee on that ultimately fateful day. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Middle Frankie and Mike (Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn) are concerned when Brick (Atticus Shaffer) and his girlfriend (guest star Casey Burke) start engaging in public displays of affection. Eden Sher and Charlie McDermott also star, with guest stars Beau Wirick and Dave Foley. 8:30 p.m. ABC
blackish Acceptance letters give Junior (Marcus Scribner) a choice of prestigious colleges to attend, but Dre (Anthony Anderson) prefers his own alma mater for his son. Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne and Yara Shahidi also star. 9 p.m. ABC
LA to Vegas Don Johnson guest stars in this new episode as the airline's owner who tries to avoid law enforcement by diverting the regular flight from Las Vegas to Mexico. Kim Matula, Nathan Lee Graham and Dylan McDermott star. 9 p.m. Fox
Fixer Upper Musician Mike Herrera and his wife, Holli, move from Washington state to Waco, Texas, and ask Chip and Joanna Gaines to help them find and create the perfect home in the series finale. 9 p.m. HGTV
Splitting Up Together Martin (Oliver Hudson) finds his week for minding the kids discouraging when he learns that his daughter (Olivia Keville) gives his parenting abilities low marks. Jenna Fischer, Bobby Lee, Lindsay Price, Van Crosby and Sander Thomas also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Mick Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) waffles about pursuing her education at Yale in the comedy's season finale. Kaitlin Olson, Jack Stanton, Cara Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca and Scott MacArthur also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
NCIS: New Orleans Percy and LaSalle (Shalita Grant, Lucas Black) go undercover at a high stakes poker game as they investigate players with access to high-level naval research. LeVar Burton directed this new episode. Shanley Caswell returns as Pride's (Scott Bakula) daughter. Vanessa Ferlito, Rob Kerkovich and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Goodwin, Dr. Charles and Dr. Reese (S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Rachel DiPillo) search frantically after the disappearance of an infant from the hospital. 10 p.m. NBC
The Last O.G. Oscar winner Jordan Peele ("Get Out") co-created this new single-camera comedy series starring Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock") as an ex-con who finds a series of shocks awaiting him when he gets released from prison after 15 years inside and returns to his now gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood. Tiffany Haddish and Ryan Gaul also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas The Oscar-winning actor discusses working with director Oliver Stone on "Wall Street," the difficulties he ran into finding movie work after doing the TV series "Streets of San Francisco" and his recent battle with cancer. 5 and 8:30 p.m. TCM
MOVIES
The China Syndrome A TV reporter (Jane Fonda) and her cameraman (Michael Douglas) on a press tour at a California nuclear-power plant see a potential meltdown crisis and then witness a coverup in this 1979 political drama. Jack Lemmon also stars. 6:15 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.); Daniel Ek, Spotify. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tracy Morgan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katty Kay; Claire Shipman; Vivica A. Fox; Noah Jupe; Millicent Simmonds; Linda Gray; Patrick Duffy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ava and Max Ngo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Marion Ross. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracy Morgan ("The Last O.G."); Laura Prepon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Padma Lakshmi. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The disappearance of Stacy Peterson; a 14-year-old girl is forced to marry a man. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Lester Holt ("NBC Nightly News"); Renee Bargh, Shannon Boodram and Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Tiffani Thiessen ("Alexa & Katie"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Tatum O'Neal. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A homeless woman confronts her parents; Vivica A. Fox ("Empire," "Every Day I'm Hustling"). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dwayne Johnson ("Rampage"); Logic performs; viral-video stars Elvis Francois and William Robinson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Krasinski; Abigail Spencer; Jade Bird performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Dwayne Johnson; Ike Barinholtz; Hayley Kiyoko performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Emily Blunt; Zazie Beetz; Ryan Reiss; Steve Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Cress Williams; Angus and Julia Stone; Charlie Plummer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
