Friday's TV highlights: 'The Toy Box' on ABC

SERIES
First Dates This new, unscripted series focuses on the interaction of couples at their first social encounters at a Chicago restaurant. Drew Barrymore (“Fifty First Dates”) hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
The Originals Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) seeks Marcel’s (Charles Michael Davis) help in combating the danger posed to New Orleans’ youngsters in this new episode directed by series regular Joseph Morgan. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Toy Box In this new series inventors present concepts for new toys, initially to toy-industry professionals, then to a panel of young judges who will decide which ideas will go on to the show’s finals. 8 p.m. ABC
Rosewood Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is back on her home turf in Little Havana as she and Rosewood (Morris Chestnut) seek a vigilante who may have committed murder, and Villa’s brother (guest star Manny Montana) may be involved. 8 p.m. Fox
Ancient Top 10 The premiere of this new countdown series lists the top ten deadliest ancient weapons, 8 p.m. History. Two more new episodes follow at 9 and 10.
Reign A tragedy drives Mary (Adelaide Kane) apart from Darnley (Will Kemp) and she needs Catherine’s (Megan Follows) help to deal with the situation in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Shark Tank An ex-teacher in Los Angeles introduces a new twist on traditional chopsticks. 9 p.m. ABC
You the Jury Judge Jeanine Pirro stars in this new unscripted series that it lets the public judge civil cases, after lawyers on both sides make arguments on issues ranging from religious freedom to allegedly accidental deaths. 9 p.m. Fox
Blue Bloods Erin and her ex-husband Jack (Bridget Moynahan, Peter Hermann) are courtroom opponents in a murder case, as Frank (Tom Selleck) deals with a grief-stricken mother who alleges the police haven’t done enough to solve her son’s homicide. 10 p.m. CBS
Animals New York is put under a temporary quarantine, while squirrels Phil and Mike prepare for their mother’s remarriage in this new series. 11:31 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Unseen Enemy Jeffrey Wright (“Angels in America”) narrates this new documentary about a crisis of pandemics of infectious diseases that appears to be looming. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds In this new special celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Brian Wilson’s critically acclaimed pop music masterpiece, the surviving members of The Beach Boys — Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks — revisit writing and recording the album. 8 p.m. Showtime
Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke Comic and actor Steve Byrne, who starred in the long-running TBS sitcom “Sullivan and Son,” brings his signature stand-up style to a live audience in Chicago in this new special. 9 p.m. Showtime
Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings Willie Nelson, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith, Alison Krauss and more come together to celebrate the music of country legend Waylon Jennings. 10 p.m. CMT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rupert Friend. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ellen DeGeneres; Dwayne Johnson; Regis Philbin; Kathie Lee and Hoda’s anniversary. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Julia Roberts; Marian Hill performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; cosmetician Ole Henriksen; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo; director Walter Hill (“The Assignment”); Areva Martin and Mike Cavalluzzi (“You the Jury”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Jason Statham (“The Fate of the Furious”); Rashida Jones (“Angie Tribeca”); Tim Morehouse. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kurt Russell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah (“Nate & Jeremiah By Design”); Sarah Michelle Gellar. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Talk Matthew Perry; Sarah Michelle Gellar; Wendi McLendon-Covey and Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Nancy Grace (“Hailey Dean: Deadly Estates”); author Tia Mowry (“Whole New You”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says that reaching out to her troubled adoptive son’s birth mother has backfired terribly. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Sandler (“Sandy Wexler”); Meghan Trainor; Tracey Tong; guest DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week National Security challenges facing the Trump administration: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Michael Scherer, Time. Congressional gridlock; Republicans change Senate rules in order to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee: Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Kimberly Atkins Boston Herald.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Free speech activist Mary Beth Tinker. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Jelani Cobb; Chelsea Handler; Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance); former presidential candidate Evan McMullin (I-Utah); Ana Navarro. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO
Tavis Smiley Professor Marc Lamont Hill, Morehouse College; Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson; Rashad Robinson. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mandy Patinkin; Zosia Mamet; Jerrod Carmichael. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Natalie Zea; T.S.O.L. performs; Genesis Rodriguez. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
