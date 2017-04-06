Friday's TV highlights: 'The Toy Box' on ABC

SERIES

First Dates This new, unscripted series focuses on the interaction of couples at their first social encounters at a Chicago restaurant. Drew Barrymore (“Fifty First Dates”) hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

The Originals Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) seeks Marcel’s (Charles Michael Davis) help in combating the danger posed to New Orleans’ youngsters in this new episode directed by series regular Joseph Morgan. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Toy Box In this new series inventors present concepts for new toys, initially to toy-industry professionals, then to a panel of young judges who will decide which ideas will go on to the show’s finals. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz) is back on her home turf in Little Havana as she and Rosewood (Morris Chestnut) seek a vigilante who may have committed murder, and Villa’s brother (guest star Manny Montana) may be involved. 8 p.m. Fox

Ancient Top 10 The premiere of this new countdown series lists the top ten deadliest ancient weapons, 8 p.m. History. Two more new episodes follow at 9 and 10.

Reign A tragedy drives Mary (Adelaide Kane) apart from Darnley (Will Kemp) and she needs Catherine’s (Megan Follows) help to deal with the situation in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Shark Tank An ex-teacher in Los Angeles introduces a new twist on traditional chopsticks. 9 p.m. ABC

You the Jury Judge Jeanine Pirro stars in this new unscripted series that it lets the public judge civil cases, after lawyers on both sides make arguments on issues ranging from religious freedom to allegedly accidental deaths. 9 p.m. Fox

Blue Bloods Erin and her ex-husband Jack (Bridget Moynahan, Peter Hermann) are courtroom opponents in a murder case, as Frank (Tom Selleck) deals with a grief-stricken mother who alleges the police haven’t done enough to solve her son’s homicide. 10 p.m. CBS

Animals New York is put under a temporary quarantine, while squirrels Phil and Mike prepare for their mother’s remarriage in this new series. 11:31 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Unseen Enemy Jeffrey Wright (“Angels in America”) narrates this new documentary about a crisis of pandemics of infectious diseases that appears to be looming. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds In this new special celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Brian Wilson’s critically acclaimed pop music masterpiece, the surviving members of The Beach Boys — Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks — revisit writing and recording the album. 8 p.m. Showtime

Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke Comic and actor Steve Byrne, who starred in the long-running TBS sitcom “Sullivan and Son,” brings his signature stand-up style to a live audience in Chicago in this new special. 9 p.m. Showtime

Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings Willie Nelson, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Kris Kristofferson, Toby Keith, Alison Krauss and more come together to celebrate the music of country legend Waylon Jennings. 10 p.m. CMT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rupert Friend. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ellen DeGeneres; Dwayne Johnson; Regis Philbin; Kathie Lee and Hoda’s anniversary. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Julia Roberts; Marian Hill performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; cosmetician Ole Henriksen; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo; director Walter Hill (“The Assignment”); Areva Martin and Mike Cavalluzzi (“You the Jury”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jason Statham (“The Fate of the Furious”); Rashida Jones (“Angie Tribeca”); Tim Morehouse. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kurt Russell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah (“Nate & Jeremiah By Design”); Sarah Michelle Gellar. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Matthew Perry; Sarah Michelle Gellar; Wendi McLendon-Covey and Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Nancy Grace (“Hailey Dean: Deadly Estates”); author Tia Mowry (“Whole New You”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says that reaching out to her troubled adoptive son’s birth mother has backfired terribly. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Sandler (“Sandy Wexler”); Meghan Trainor; Tracey Tong; guest DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week National Security challenges facing the Trump administration: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Michael Scherer, Time. Congressional gridlock; Republicans change Senate rules in order to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee: Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Kimberly Atkins Boston Herald.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Free speech activist Mary Beth Tinker. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Jelani Cobb; Chelsea Handler; Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance); former presidential candidate Evan McMullin (I-Utah); Ana Navarro. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO

Tavis Smiley Professor Marc Lamont Hill, Morehouse College; Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson; Rashad Robinson. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS