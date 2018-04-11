Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Expanse' and more

SERIES
Empire Vivica A. Fox and "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Robert guest star on a new episode of the music-biz drama. 8 p.m. Fox
SEAL Team An overseas trip by prominent U.S. politicians keeps Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team on their toes on a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Modern Family Oscar winner Mira Sorvino guest stars as Haley's (Sarah Hyland) boss on a new episode of the hit sitcom. 9 p.m. ABC
The Expanse The Season 3 premiere of this action-packed space opera picks up the story immediately following the events in the Season 2 finale, with Earth, Mars and the Belt at war with each other. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams and Dominique Tipper star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Suits Mike and Rachel (Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle) try to find time in their busy schedules for a serious talk about their future together on a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA
Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) declares war on Kunami on a new episode of the Washington, D.C.-set drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Flip Wars This new real estate show explores the new trend of "ghost flips," in which experienced flippers invest their own money in homes they've never seen, which means they aren't aware of potential problems with the property. 10 p.m. A&E
Sell It Like Serhant Ryan Serhant from "Million Dollar Listing New York" spins off into his own real estate-themed reality show. 10 p.m. Bravo
America Inside Out With Katie Couric The former "Today" anchor returns to her hometown of Charlottesville, Va., which was the site of a white nationalist rally and violent protests in 2017, in the debut installment of this six-part current-events series. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
SPECIALS
Harry Potter: A History of Magic Marking the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling's immensely popular fantasy-book and film series, this new special showcases a related exhibition being staged by the British Library. 8 p.m. KTLA
Conan Without Borders Late-night host Conan O'Brien sees the sites and samples the food in Italy in a new edition of his occasional travelogue. 10 p.m. TBS
MOVIES
The Adventures of Robin Hood A daylong salute to Errol Flynn includes the actor opposite Claude Rains, Basil Rathbone and Olivia de Havilland in this rousing 1938 swashbuckler. 5 p.m. TCM
Paterno Al Pacino portrays disgraced Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in this 2018 docudrama directed by Barry Levinson. 8 p.m. HBO
GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II Airing on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Lisa Ades' new documentary profiles soldiers of the Jewish faith who served during the Second World War. Interviewees include Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Jeffrey Tambor narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Amy Schumer; Katie Couric; stress. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kerry Washington; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Titus Welliver ("Bosch"); Luke Hemsworth ("Westworld"); Paula Patton ("Traffik"); chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Susan Lucci. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington; Busy Philipps; David Foster performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Nixon. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Katie Couric; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show J.J. Totah ("Champions"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Reba McEntire. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Super carbs; trainer Bob Harper; Terry Crews. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Common antibiotic gets a new warning; fish antibiotics; disturbing flu symptoms; cauliflower nachos. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Panel: reality TV star Dorinda Medley and actress Diane Mizota. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Dick Van Dyke; Cheyenne Jackson. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Engaged parents admit to repeatedly assaulting each other. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anna Faris; John Legend performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Health and beauty powders; discounted fashionista finds. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former NFL player Martellus Bennett. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Hayley Atwell; Declan McKenna performs. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; comic Gad Elmaleh; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Martin Short; Aisha Tyler. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Anna Faris; Chris Hardwick; the Regrettes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Dave Franco. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Retta; James Bay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman; Superorganism performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers and the Dodgers host the Oakland A's. 5 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet
Basketball The Clippers host the Lakers at Staples Center. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime