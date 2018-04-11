Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Expanse' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 10, 2018 | 8:00 PM
"The Expanse" returns for a third season on Syfy. With Frankie Adams. (Rafy / Syfy)
SERIES

Empire Vivica A. Fox and "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Robert guest star on a new episode of the music-biz drama. 8 p.m. Fox

SEAL Team An overseas trip by prominent U.S. politicians keeps Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team on their toes on a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Oscar winner Mira Sorvino guest stars as Haley's (Sarah Hyland) boss on a new episode of the hit sitcom. 9 p.m. ABC

The Expanse The Season 3 premiere of this action-packed space opera picks up the story immediately following the events in the Season 2 finale, with Earth, Mars and the Belt at war with each other. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams and Dominique Tipper star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Suits Mike and Rachel (Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle) try to find time in their busy schedules for a serious talk about their future together on a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA

Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) declares war on Kunami on a new episode of the Washington, D.C.-set drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Flip Wars This new real estate show explores the new trend of "ghost flips," in which experienced flippers invest their own money in homes they've never seen, which means they aren't aware of potential problems with the property. 10 p.m. A&E

Sell It Like Serhant Ryan Serhant from "Million Dollar Listing New York" spins off into his own real estate-themed reality show. 10 p.m. Bravo

America Inside Out With Katie Couric The former "Today" anchor returns to her hometown of Charlottesville, Va., which was the site of a white nationalist rally and violent protests in 2017, in the debut installment of this six-part current-events series. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

SPECIALS

Harry Potter: A History of Magic Marking the 20th anniversary of J.K. Rowling's immensely popular fantasy-book and film series, this new special showcases a related exhibition being staged by the British Library. 8 p.m. KTLA

Conan Without Borders Late-night host Conan O'Brien sees the sites and samples the food in Italy in a new edition of his occasional travelogue. 10 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

The Adventures of Robin Hood A daylong salute to Errol Flynn includes the actor opposite Claude Rains, Basil Rathbone and Olivia de Havilland in this rousing 1938 swashbuckler. 5 p.m. TCM

Paterno Al Pacino portrays disgraced Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in this 2018 docudrama directed by Barry Levinson. 8 p.m. HBO

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II Airing on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Lisa Ades' new documentary profiles soldiers of the Jewish faith who served during the Second World War. Interviewees include Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Jeffrey Tambor narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Amy Schumer; Katie Couric; stress. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kerry Washington; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Titus Welliver ("Bosch"); Luke Hemsworth ("Westworld"); Paula Patton ("Traffik"); chef Lorena Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Susan Lucci. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington; Busy Philipps; David Foster performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Nixon. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Katie Couric; Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show J.J. Totah ("Champions"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Reba McEntire. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Super carbs; trainer Bob Harper; Terry Crews. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Common antibiotic gets a new warning; fish antibiotics; disturbing flu symptoms; cauliflower nachos. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Panel: reality TV star Dorinda Medley and actress Diane Mizota. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Dick Van Dyke; Cheyenne Jackson. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Engaged parents admit to repeatedly assaulting each other. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anna Faris; John Legend performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Health and beauty powders; discounted fashionista finds. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former NFL player Martellus Bennett. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Hayley Atwell; Declan McKenna performs. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; comic Gad Elmaleh; 5 Seconds of Summer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Martin Short; Aisha Tyler. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Anna Faris; Chris Hardwick; the Regrettes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Dave Franco. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Retta; James Bay performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman; Superorganism performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels take on the Texas Rangers and the Dodgers host the Oakland A's. 5 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet

Basketball The Clippers host the Lakers at Staples Center. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

