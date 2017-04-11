Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Hap and Leonard' on Sundance

SERIES

Shots Fired Ashe and Preston (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) aren’t sure that Cory’s (guest star Marcus Clae) testimony will be credible enough against the sheriff department’s so they seek more evidence. Helen Hunt, Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Mack Wilds, Aisha Hinds and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Viva Puerto Rico” documents Puerto Rico’s natural history and the efforts by conservationist Tony Mignucci and other scientists to preserve endangered and threatened species, including the manatee, the parrot and the turtle. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders In Singapore, Garrett (Gary Sinise) and a local police inspector (guest star Tzi Ma) investigate the disappearance of two U.S. flight attendants. Alana De La Garza, Daniel Henney, Annie Funke and Tyler James Williams also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Empire Hakeem’s (Bryshere “Yazz” Gray) 21st-birthday bash is live-streamed. Terrence Howard, Grace Byers and Taraji P. Henson also star with guest stars Nia Long, Taye Diggs and Leslie Uggams. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience The conclusion of the documentary miniseries “The Great War” encompasses the end of World War I, with President Woodrow Wilson relying heavily on Gen. John Pershing to ensure victory. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Magicians Sen. Gaines (Christopher Gorham) offers support to Julia and Kady (Stella Maeve, Jade Tailor), while Quentin (Jason Ralph) enlists the help of Mayakovsky (Brian F. O’Byrne) in his efforts to bring Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) back to life in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Major Crimes The two-part season finale concludes with Sharon (Mary McDonnell) and her squad trying to figure out what target the bomber plans to strike next. G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison and Michael Paul Chan also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) forms an unexpected alliance to get his first piece of legislation passed, while Hannah (Maggie Q) fears another attack on the nation may be imminent. Virginia Madsen continues her guest role. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Adan Canto and Kal Penn also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Archer A mystery woman right out of a film noir classic hires Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) to help fake her death in this new episode of the animated series. The voice cast also includes Judy Greer, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell and Amber Nash. 10 p.m. FXX

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo Hap and Leonard (James Purefoy, Michael K. Williams) go undercover at the carnival and attempt to stop a culprit, with the help of an unexpected ally. 10 p.m. Sundance

The Expanse Naomi and Holden (Dominique Tipper, Steven Strait) make a horrifying discovery in a secret laboratory that drives a wedge between them and sets the Rocinante crew members against one another, while Bobbie and Avasarala (Frankie Adams, Shohreh Aghdashloo) have a dangerous rendezvous. 10 p.m. Syfy

Lopez George (George Lopez) has to navigate political correctness in order to persuade a transgender actress to co-star in “Valleys.” 10:30 p.m. TV Land

Ripper Street This period police drama wraps up its run with the series finale in which Detective Inspector Edmund Reid (Matthew Macfadyen) tries to clear the name of his old friend by capturing serial killer Nathaniel Dove (Jonas Armstrong). Adam Rothenberg and Killian Scott also star. 11 p.m. BBC America

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Kelly Rowland. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Charlize Theron; Jason Lindsey; Easter wines: Leslie Sbrocco. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kate del Castillo; author Amy Kurtz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Human Nature performs; Bailee Madison (“Cowgirl’s Story” and “The Good Witch”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo!; Carol Leifer and Wendy Liebman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Hank Azaria (“Brockmire”); the latest eliminated couple from “Dancing With the Stars” performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sherrie Westin, Sesame Workshop; Susan Sarandon; wildlife expert Jack Hanna. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Helen Hunt. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Shameik Moore (“The Get Down”); chef Ahki shows how to make some healthy spring recipes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rapper Ludacris; Krista Smith, Vanity Fair. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Simple ways to sharpen the mind and improve the mood; curbing hunger; turning bacon into brain food. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Implant dangers; dancer Derek Hough; potty training; Alzheimer’s; a hoarder; probiotics. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Pastor John Gray (“The Book of John Gray”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man admits to lying and playing mind games with his wife but says he has memory loss. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Charlize Theron; Jeff Garlin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley Deborah Borda, New York Philharmonic; Sampha. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE