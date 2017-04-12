Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Riverdale' on KTLA

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Howard and Bernadette (Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch) struggle with leaving their baby in day care, while Bert (Brian Posehn) introduces his new girlfriend (April Bowlby). 8 p.m. CBS
Trial & Error Larry’s (John Lithgow) daughter (Krysta Rodriguez) becomes a suspect in the murder one month into the trial and Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) wants to put her on the witness stand, but Larry won’t allow it. Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer and Jayma Mays also star in this new episode of the legal comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) investigate the case of a missing person, and the lead witness says the victim was attacked by a man with the head of a goat. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Meredith and Nathan (Ellen Pompeo, Martin Henderson) wind up as seatmates on a long flight in this new episode of the medical drama. Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew and Kevin McKidd also star. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks are split into two teams to construct gingerbread houses. Chef Aarón Sánchez takes a turn as a guest judge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) insults the office’s technical wizard (guest star Rory Scovel), and soon pays a price. Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Susannah Fielding, Stephen Fry and Chris Williams also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Inspired by her new boyfriend (guest star Bret Harrison) Christy (Anna Faris) becomes obsessed with living healthier, driving everyone else around her crazy. Allison Janney, William Fichtner and Jaime Pressly also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Riverdale Molly Ringwald (“Pretty in Pink”), joins the cast as Archie’s (KJ Apa) mom, whom his dad (Luke Perry) is ready to divorce. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes also star with guest star Hayley Law. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal Olivia (Kerry Washington) imagines what might have happened if the presidential election (the election within the show) hadn’t been rigged. Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Tony Goldwyn, Darby Stanchfield and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race The teams build and deliver desks to a local school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist: Redemption Scottie and Howard (Famke Janssen, Terry O’Quinn) vie for control of the organization and for a potentially lethal technology, while Tom (Ryan Eggold) is caught in a dangerous battle against Mr. Solomon (Edi Gathegi) in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC
The Catch Alice and Val (Mireille Enos, Rose Rollins) take a fresh look at the cold case on which they first were partnered, while Ben and Rhys (Peter Krause, John Simm) learn that their covers may have been blown. 10 p.m. ABC
Sun Records Sam (Chad Michael Murray) struggles with the decision to let Col. Tom Parker (Billy Gardell) take over Elvis’ (Drake Milligan) career. 10 p.m. CMT
SPECIALS
Sacred Cod This sobering new special chronicles the collapse of the oldest fishery in the United States, which has been driven to the edge of commercial extinction because of overfishing and the impact of global warming on ocean temperatures. 9 p.m. Discovery
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Activist Malala Yousafzai; Dan Schulman, PayPal; Tim Stevens; bull rider Jess Lockwood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Danny DeVito; Tom Colicchio; David Frei; Enzo Febbraro. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Adam Sandler; the cast of “Scandal” celebrates 100 episodes; Geoff Stultz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Bill Nye (“Bill Nye Saves the World”); Lisa Tanker. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”); Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Martha Stewart; model Tyson Beckford. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Natalie Zea (“The Detour”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jimmy Smits. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Krysta Rodriguez discusses breast cancer; man says heartbreak caused his heart attack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Kim Gravel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 10-year-old girl claims her mother’s fiancé sexually abused her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”); Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”); “Pretty Little Liars” cast. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Donald Trump’s defense of Bill O’Reilly; review of presidency. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Author David Armitage; Rhea Seehorn. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kunal Nayyar; Harland Williams. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Charlize Theron; Tony Goldwyn; Romeo Santos performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of April 9 - 15, 2017 in PDF format