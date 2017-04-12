Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Riverdale' on KTLA

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Howard and Bernadette (Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch) struggle with leaving their baby in day care, while Bert (Brian Posehn) introduces his new girlfriend (April Bowlby). 8 p.m. CBS

Trial & Error Larry’s (John Lithgow) daughter (Krysta Rodriguez) becomes a suspect in the murder one month into the trial and Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) wants to put her on the witness stand, but Larry won’t allow it. Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer and Jayma Mays also star in this new episode of the legal comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) investigate the case of a missing person, and the lead witness says the victim was attacked by a man with the head of a goat. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy Meredith and Nathan (Ellen Pompeo, Martin Henderson) wind up as seatmates on a long flight in this new episode of the medical drama. Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew and Kevin McKidd also star. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks are split into two teams to construct gingerbread houses. Chef Aarón Sánchez takes a turn as a guest judge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) insults the office’s technical wizard (guest star Rory Scovel), and soon pays a price. Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Susannah Fielding, Stephen Fry and Chris Williams also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Inspired by her new boyfriend (guest star Bret Harrison) Christy (Anna Faris) becomes obsessed with living healthier, driving everyone else around her crazy. Allison Janney, William Fichtner and Jaime Pressly also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Riverdale Molly Ringwald (“Pretty in Pink”), joins the cast as Archie’s (KJ Apa) mom, whom his dad (Luke Perry) is ready to divorce. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes also star with guest star Hayley Law. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal Olivia (Kerry Washington) imagines what might have happened if the presidential election (the election within the show) hadn’t been rigged. Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Tony Goldwyn, Darby Stanchfield and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC

The Amazing Race The teams build and deliver desks to a local school in Zanzibar, Tanzania, in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist: Redemption Scottie and Howard (Famke Janssen, Terry O’Quinn) vie for control of the organization and for a potentially lethal technology, while Tom (Ryan Eggold) is caught in a dangerous battle against Mr. Solomon (Edi Gathegi) in the season finale. 10 p.m. NBC

The Catch Alice and Val (Mireille Enos, Rose Rollins) take a fresh look at the cold case on which they first were partnered, while Ben and Rhys (Peter Krause, John Simm) learn that their covers may have been blown. 10 p.m. ABC

Sun Records Sam (Chad Michael Murray) struggles with the decision to let Col. Tom Parker (Billy Gardell) take over Elvis’ (Drake Milligan) career. 10 p.m. CMT

SPECIALS

Sacred Cod This sobering new special chronicles the collapse of the oldest fishery in the United States, which has been driven to the edge of commercial extinction because of overfishing and the impact of global warming on ocean temperatures. 9 p.m. Discovery

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Activist Malala Yousafzai; Dan Schulman, PayPal; Tim Stevens; bull rider Jess Lockwood. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Danny DeVito; Tom Colicchio; David Frei; Enzo Febbraro. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Adam Sandler; the cast of “Scandal” celebrates 100 episodes; Geoff Stultz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Bill Nye (“Bill Nye Saves the World”); Lisa Tanker. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”); Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Martha Stewart; model Tyson Beckford. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Natalie Zea (“The Detour”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jimmy Smits. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Krysta Rodriguez discusses breast cancer; man says heartbreak caused his heart attack. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS