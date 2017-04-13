Friday's TV highlights: 'Blue Bloods' on CBS

SERIES

Bob Massi Is the Property Man Making the jump from Fox News Channel to Fox Business, this real estate series launches its third season with an examination of issues facing the housing industry, especially in those markets most affected by the housing crisis. 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

MacGyver Seeking revenge, Murdoc (guest star David Dastmalchian) orchestrates a plan meant to kill MacGyver (Lucas Till) and everyone else at the Phoenix Foundation as the action series ends its first season. Mark A. Sheppard also guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Toy Box California kids introduce articulated, ballet-themed dolls and a backpack that becomes a piñata. Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood Rosewood, Villa and TMI (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Anna Konkle) hit the road to help a small-town’s sheriff (guest star Diandra Lyle) investigate the murder of the community’s former mayor. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) thinks about his grandfather’s involvement in the attack on Pearl Harbor as he probes the murder of a survivor of the USS Arizona. Hal Holbrook guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Reign Mary and Darnley (Adelaide Kane, Will Kemp) marry in a lavish wedding ceremony as Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) becomes more desperate to salvage England’s power. 9 p.m. KTLA

Shark Tank Two California inventors pitch their bicycle braking system, while three inventors from Seattle suggest a method to give business patrons free parking. Also the Sharks follow up with Al “Bubba” Baker and his de-boned rib steaks. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances at the Met Diana Damrau stars in Bartlett Sher’s production of Gounod’s opera “Romeo and Juliet.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) suspect a teenager’s apparent suicide was actually a murder. Mark Linn-Baker and Tammy Blanchard guest star and Tom Selleck also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Animals The edgy animated comedy breaks from its usual format for a live-action episode set inside the headquarters of an evil conglomerate where the unscrupulous Dr. Labcoat (RuPaul) prepares to roll out a new drug called the “Green Pill,” which he claims is a cure for the mysterious virus gripping the city. With Judy Greer, Neil Casey, John Early, Lauren Lapkus, Andy Richter and Raven-Symone. 11:31 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Man Who Knew Infinity Dev Patel stars as the brilliant East Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who in 1913 travels to England and Trinity College, Cambridge, to work with professor G.H. Hardy (Jeremy Irons). Toby Jones, Stephen Fry, Jeremy Northam and Kevin McNally also star in this 2015 British biographical drama written and directed by Matthew Brown. 8 p.m. Showtime

Hop The Easter Bunny-to-be (Russell Brand) decides to go AWOL and pursue a Hollywood career in this 2011 comedy that combines computer animation and live action. James Marsden, Kaley Cuoco, Hank Azaria and Elizabeth Perkins also star. 9 p.m. Disney

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Barry Gibb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mike Lupica; Easter entertaining: Martha Stewart; Hank Azaria. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ernie Johnson; Josh Groban; the cast of “The Great Comet.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Singer Jackie Evancho and her sister, Juliet Evancho, discuss transgender rights. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ariel Winter; Aldis Hodge. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors A woman sues a restaurant because she fell off its donkey statue; pain as a murder defense; yogurt. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Caroline and Albert Manzo (“Manzo’d With Children”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Tyrese (“The Fate of the Furious”); five ways to de-clutter; a teen founds a charity. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A man has become obsessed in his quest for enlightenment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS