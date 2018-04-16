Monday's TV highlights: 'Supergirl,' 'Scorpion' and more

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait "The Karate Kid's" Ralph Macchio reprises his guest role on a new episode of the Kevin James sitcom. 8 p.m. CBS
Supergirl "Roseanne's" Laurie Metcalf guest stars as Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) estranged mother on a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the murder of a bachelor playboy on a new episode of the supernatural detective drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Erika Slezak ("One Life to Live") guest stars as Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) former medical-school professor on a new episode of the hospital drama. 9 p.m. Fox
It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards This new six-part docuseries finds producer Wayne Wolfe investigating the shocking crimes of his estranged grandfather, an infamous serial killer. 9 p.m. Paramount
Scorpion The team goes on a mission in North Africa on the action drama's Season 4 finale. With Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Robert Patrick. 10 p.m. CBS
Good Girls The ladies (Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman) try to leave their life of crime behind them on a new episode of the comedy-drama. "Fargo's" Allison Tolman guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Crossing Reece (Natalie Martinez) tries to turn the tables on her pursuers on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Cullen Hoback's new documentary "What Lies Upstream" details a massive chemical spill that contaminated the water supply for over 300,000 people in West Virginia. 10 p.m. KOCE
Days That Shaped America A new installment of this series looks back to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the desperate manhunt that ensued to apprehend the perpetrators. 10 p.m. History Channel
One Strange Rock The new episode "Genesis" examines the random coincidences and dynamic forces that lead to the creation of life on a previously barren planet Earth. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
McMafia Alex (James Norton) is forced to confess his mafia entanglements to his family on a new episode of the international crime drama. 11 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery This new special reinvestigates the suspicious circumstances surrounding the actress's 1981 drowning death. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
MOVIES
I Am Evidence "Law & Order: SVU's" Mariska Hargitay is one of the producers of this new documentary, which explores the troubling issue of rape kits left untested in police storage facilities around the country. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Sam Kass; TV show host Nancy O'Dell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The cast of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Tony Hale ("Veep," "And Then I Go"); Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso"); Cheech & Chong. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Parker Posey ("Lost in Space"); Pentatonix performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Beer-industry secrets; Vivica A. Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Cress Williams ("Black Lightning"); a millennial panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Mae Whitman ("Good Girls"); dialect coach Denise Woods. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Zach Braff; Caissie Levy (Broadway's "Frozen"); warm-weather medical dangers. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish"); Jason Aldean performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Mike Epps. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Timothy Olyphant; January Jones. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; comic Bridget Everett; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elisabeth Moss; Charlamagne Tha God; TV writer Nell Scovell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Daniels; Tracee Ellis Ross; Cam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kal Penn; Kelly Clarkson performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly David Arquette; Typhoon performs; Jay Ferguson. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Ducks play the San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup. 7:30 p.m. CNBC, FS Prime
Basketball Western Conference quarterfinal action continues as the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs. 7:30 p.m. TNT
