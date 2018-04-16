Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'Supergirl,' 'Scorpion' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 15, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Monday's TV highlights: 'Supergirl,' 'Scorpion' and more
Laurie Metcalf guest stars as Winn’s (Jeremy Jordan) estranged mother on a new episode of "Supergirl" on the CW. (Dean Buscher / The CW)
SERIES

Kevin Can Wait "The Karate Kid's" Ralph Macchio reprises his guest role on a new episode of the Kevin James sitcom. 8 p.m. CBS

Supergirl "Roseanne's" Laurie Metcalf guest stars as Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) estranged mother on a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the murder of a bachelor playboy on a new episode of the supernatural detective drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Resident Erika Slezak ("One Life to Live") guest stars as Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) former medical-school professor on a new episode of the hospital drama. 9 p.m. Fox

It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards This new six-part docuseries finds producer Wayne Wolfe investigating the shocking crimes of his estranged grandfather, an infamous serial killer. 9 p.m. Paramount

Scorpion The team goes on a mission in North Africa on the action drama's Season 4 finale. With Katharine McPhee, Elyes Gabel, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Robert Patrick. 10 p.m. CBS

Good Girls The ladies (Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman) try to leave their life of crime behind them on a new episode of the comedy-drama. "Fargo's" Allison Tolman guest stars. 10 p.m. NBC

The Crossing Reece (Natalie Martinez) tries to turn the tables on her pursuers on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Cullen Hoback's new documentary "What Lies Upstream" details a massive chemical spill that contaminated the water supply for over 300,000 people in West Virginia. 10 p.m. KOCE

Days That Shaped America A new installment of this series looks back to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the desperate manhunt that ensued to apprehend the perpetrators. 10 p.m. History Channel

One Strange Rock The new episode "Genesis" examines the random coincidences and dynamic forces that lead to the creation of life on a previously barren planet Earth. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

McMafia Alex (James Norton) is forced to confess his mafia entanglements to his family on a new episode of the international crime drama. 11 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery This new special reinvestigates the suspicious circumstances surrounding the actress's 1981 drowning death. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

MOVIES

I Am Evidence "Law & Order: SVU's" Mariska Hargitay is one of the producers of this new documentary, which explores the troubling issue of rape kits left untested in police storage facilities around the country. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Sam Kass; TV show host Nancy O'Dell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The cast of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Tony Hale ("Veep," "And Then I Go"); Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso"); Cheech & Chong. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Parker Posey ("Lost in Space"); Pentatonix performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Beer-industry secrets; Vivica A. Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Cress Williams ("Black Lightning"); a millennial panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Mae Whitman ("Good Girls"); dialect coach Denise Woods. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Zach Braff; Caissie Levy (Broadway's "Frozen"); warm-weather medical dangers. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross ("black-ish"); Jason Aldean performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Mike Epps. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Timothy Olyphant; January Jones. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Robert De Niro; comic Bridget Everett; Rex Orange County performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elisabeth Moss; Charlamagne Tha God; TV writer Nell Scovell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Daniels; Tracee Ellis Ross; Cam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kal Penn; Kelly Clarkson performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly David Arquette; Typhoon performs; Jay Ferguson. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Ducks play the San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal matchup. 7:30 p.m. CNBC, FS Prime

Basketball Western Conference quarterfinal action continues as the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs. 7:30 p.m. TNT

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 15-21, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement