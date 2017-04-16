Monday's TV Highlights: '24 Legacy' on Fox

SERIES

Dancing With the Stars The nine remaining couples dance to songs from Disney films. Alfonso Ribeiro, Auli’i Cravalho, Donny Osmond and ZZ Ward perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

24: Legacy The plan to stop the terrorists and rescue Rebecca (Miranda Otto) depends on Carter (Corey Hawkins) in the season finale of the action thriller. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan A client’s desire to exclude Don (Kevin Nealon) from an important meeting puts Adam (Matt LeBlanc) into overdrive to protect his brother’s feelings. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Baby Daddy Danny (Derek Theler) is driving Riley (Chelsea Kane) crazy by being overprotective, so she’s grateful when Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) takes her on a hike in the woods just to get away from it all for awhile. Melissa Peterman and Tahj Mowry also star. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

2 Broke Girls Premiere night finally arrives for the film inspired by Caroline’s (Beth Behrs) life. She and Max (Kat Dennings) prepare for the red carpet with help from celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, guest-starring as himself. Ed Quinn and Christopher Gorham also star in the season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion A biodome designed to provide shelter on Mars turns into a trap when a mission to rescue two scientists from the experimental structure goes bad. Elyes Gabel, Robert Patrick, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong and Ari Stidham star. 10 p.m. CBS

Taken Ayelet Zurer (“Daredevil”) guest stars as an Israeli operative whose fellow spies make her a target. Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Quantico Clay’s (guest star Hunter Parrish) concerns about the task force are compounded by his brother’s (guest star Graham Rogers) sudden arrival. Brenda Strong guest stars in this new episode. Priyanka Chopra and Blair Underwood also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz’s documentary “Seed: The Untold Story” shows how people are trying to ensure that the diversity of crops is protected. Dr. Jane Goodall and Andrew Kimbrell, of the Center for Food Safety, are among those interviewed. 10 p.m. KOCE

Bates Motel Romero (Nestor Carbonell) sets his plan for revenge into motion while Norman’s (Freddie Highmore) legal problems only get worse in the penultimate episode of this thriller inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock movie “Psycho.” 10 p.m. A&E

Better Call Saul Mike (Jonathan Banks) pursues a new lead that sheds light on the identity of the person who has taken such an interest in him. Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean and Rhea Seehorn star in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live Jenna Elfman has a lot of garage-related questions for Adam in this new episode. 11 p.m. Spike

MOVIES

Indignation Adapted from a 2009 novel by Philip Roth, director James Schamus’ 2016 drama chronicles the coming-of-age experiences of a young Jewish man (Logan Lerman) who leaves Newark to attend a small college in 1951 Ohio, where he falls in love with a patrician beauty (Sarah Gadon) and clashes with the dean (Tracy Letts). Linda Emond and Danny Burstein also star. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jordan Metzl; David McCullough; Eric Braeden. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Maria Menounos (“The Women’s Choice Awards”); Brooklyn Sudano (“Taken”); Macy Gray performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jennifer Hudson (“Sandy Wexler”); Josh Lucas; Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lori Greiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Oprah Winfrey. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show What may be added to pork; keeping family finances in check. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey John Oates. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jeff Probst (“Survivor”); billiard champion Emily Duddy; Brian d’Arcy James (“13 Reasons Why”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Rachel Dolezal (“In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simone Biles and Sasha Farber; Reuben de Maid performs; John Mayer performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chris Gethard; King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anne Hathaway; Tony Hale; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Hudson; Chris Hayes; Christian Borle. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS