Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Expanse' on Syfy

SERIES

Underground Rosalee and Noah (Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge) learn the pain of family betrayal. 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America

Shots Fired Preston and Ashe (Stephan James, Sanaa Lathan) focus their investigation as they get more information about the night of Joey Campbell’s murder from Cory (guest star Marqus Clae). Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Mack Wilds, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature In this new episode, biologist Arnaud Desbiez studies the giant armadillo, a creature of the Brazilian rainforest that digs a new burrow each night that becomes home to 25 different species of jungle creatures. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

NOVA The new episode “Holocaust Escape Tunnel” returns to a Nazi concentration camp in Lithuania, where archaeologists discover a tunnel that served as an escape route for Jews fleeing the Nazis during World War II. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Magicians Quentin, Eliot and Julia (Jason Ralph, Hale Appleman, Stella Maeve) set into motion a plan to sabotage Ember’s (Dominic Burgess) scheme to destroy Fillory in the season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders Garrett (Gary Sinise) and his team head to Athens, Greece, when an American in the country to get more involved in his family's business is found beaten. Sherry Stringfield, Matt Cohen and Sofia Milos guest star and Alana De La Garza, Daniel Henney, Annie Funke and Tyler James Williams also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Designated Survivor Rob Morrow guest stars as a reporter whose return from the Middle East, with sensitive details on a certain story, concerns Seth (Kal Penn), while President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) tries to shore up an entirely new Supreme Court. 10 p.m. ABC

Fargo A petty sibling rivalry between two brothers (both played by Ewan McGregor) escalates and brings chaos to a small Minnesotan community in the season premiere of this offbeat series based on the film by Joel and Ethan Coen. Carrie Coon also stars. 10 p.m. FX

Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) tries to escape from jail with a little assistance from a nutty heiress and a dysfunctional jazz quartet in this new episode of the animated series. 10 p.m. FXX

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo The investigation comes full circle, and the guys (James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams) seek revenge in the season finale of the buddy series. 10 p.m. Sundance

Nobodies With Melissa and Ben (Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone) on board with “Mr. First Lady,” Larry, Rachel and Hugh (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras and Hugh Davidson) have a meeting with Melissa’s producing partner. 10 p.m. TV Land

The Expanse Following the ship and crew’s narrow escape, the Rocinante is struck by a violent attack from an unexpected enemy, while Bobbie (Frankie Adams) becomes Avasarala’s (Shohreh Aghdashloo) only chance for survival in the season finale of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy

Lopez George (George Lopez) is asked out on a date by a beautiful woman (Masiela Lusha, the actress who played his daughter on his old TV show) in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

HGTV Smart Home 2017 This new story introduces viewers to the technologically advanced HGTV, a one-story house. Jeff Devlin tackles the build from the ground up while designer Tiffany Brooks brings adds luxury and style. 8 p.m. HGTV

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Steve Ballmer; Anthony Bourdain and Jeremiah Tower. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal; Sheryl Crow performs; “Love Your Melon.” (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tony Hale; Brie Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nicole Lapin; Nikki Sharp; Shohreh Aghdashloo (“The Expanse”); Normani Kordei (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Rose Byrne (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”); Bella Thorne; Jussie Smollett. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); author Julian Lennon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gregory and Lawrence Zarian; Jason Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Morris Chestnut and Obi Obadike (book “The Cut”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cheryl Ladd; Top Talker Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Big-box stores; basing diet on personality. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Terra Jolé (“Little Women: LA”); a man who had a 130-pound tumor; Kathy Ireland. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Maury Povich; Sanaa Lathan and Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Shots Fired”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry John Lithgow (“Trial & Error”); Condola Rashad (“Billions”); Jacob Collier performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A 26-year-old woman says her divorced mother demands daily attention and has no sense of boundaries. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Magic Johnson; Nicole Richie; Travis Scott performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Fashion expert Steven “Cojo” Cojocaru; La’Porsha Renae performs; Angela Yee. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV