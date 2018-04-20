Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Harry Styles at the BBC' and more

By Matt Cooper
Apr 19, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Harry Styles performs in a new concert special on BBC America. (James Stack / BBC)
SERIES

MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) is held hostage by bank robbers in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico in this new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. CBS

Hawaii Five-0 Chris Vance ("Supergirl") reprises his guest role as international sleuth Harry Langford in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is dismayed to discover that Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is keeping something from her as the soapy comedy-drama wraps its fourth season. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Dove Cameron ("Descendants") continues her guest arc in this new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9: p.m. ABC

Live From Lincoln Center Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster sings show tunes and more and is joined by guest Jonathan Groff in this new episode of the performing-arts series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Shoot the Messenger This Canadian-made mystery drama ends its run after one season. Elyse Marie Levesque stars. 9 p.m. WGN America

20/20 Diane Sawyer explores sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as efforts to combat it, in the hourlong special report "My Reality: A Hidden America." 10 p.m. ABC

Bridezillas The wedding-themed reality series ends another season. 10:05 p.m. WE

SPECIALS

Harry Styles at the BBC The singer who rose to fame as one-fifth of the British boy band One Direction performs tracks from his debut solo album in this new special. 9 p.m. BBC America

Meghan Markle: American Princess This new special profiles the "Suits" actress, who is set to marry England's Prince Harry this May. 10 p.m. CBS

will.i.am and Friends Featuring the Black Eyed Peas — Landmarks Live in Concert This "Great Performances" spinoff resumes as the award-winning singer-songwriter shares the stage with his former band mates and others at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall. 10 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Suicide Squad Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and Margot Robbie head the cast of this so-so 2016 action tale set in the DC universe. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax

Ben-Hur Charlton Heston plays the title character, a wealthy prince in first-century Judea, in director William Wyler's multi-Oscar-winning 1959 biblical epic. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Amy Schumer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Shape Magazine's Sneaker Awards with Brooke Danielson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Christie Brinkley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Attorney and legal-cannabis activist Allison Margolin; Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaids Tale"); Ian Somerhalder. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Christie Brinkley; filmmaker Rachel Myers and Roberta Mahler ("Wendy's Shabbat"). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Auli'i Cravalho ("Rise"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine ("The Chi"). 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel; Diane Sawyer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real NAACP president Derrick Johnson; Erica Ash ("In Contempt"). 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Vanessa Bell Calloway ("Saints & Sinners"); celebrity beauty must-haves. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Busy Philipps; Sebastian Stan ("Avengers: Infinity War"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Tarek El Moussa ("Flip or Flop"); Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Bizarre cosmetic surgery trends; cosmetic surgery addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Snoop Dogg heads a young men's panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us"). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Aisha Tyler; brownies; balsamic marinated chicken legs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A mother says her 22-year-old son's life has been halted since his best friend died of a drug overdose. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"); journalist Van Jones. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ice Cube; Trina. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Graham Norton Show Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris; Martin Freeman; Roger Daltrey performs. (N) 10 p.m. BBC America

Real Time With Bill Maher Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels; clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson; roundtable: Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), columnist Frank Bruni, author Alex Wagner ("The Circus"). (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Ralph Macchio; comic Kiry Shabazz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Marsden; wildlife expert Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Zooey Deschanel; Snoop Dogg performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Marlon Wayans; wildlife expert Jack Hanna. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Emily Blunt; Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta"); comic Ryan Reiss. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Juno Temple; the Fever 333 performs; Kim Matula ("LA to Vegas"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The Cavaliers play the Pacers, the Raptors face the Wizards, and the Celtics battle the Bucks as the NBA playoffs continue. 4 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. ESPN2; 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angeles host the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers welcome the Washington Nationals. 7 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

