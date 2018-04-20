Friday's TV highlights: 'Harry Styles at the BBC' and more

SERIES
MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) is held hostage by bank robbers in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico in this new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. CBS
Hawaii Five-0 Chris Vance ("Supergirl") reprises his guest role as international sleuth Harry Langford in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is dismayed to discover that Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is keeping something from her as the soapy comedy-drama wraps its fourth season. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Dove Cameron ("Descendants") continues her guest arc in this new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9: p.m. ABC
Live From Lincoln Center Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster sings show tunes and more and is joined by guest Jonathan Groff in this new episode of the performing-arts series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Shoot the Messenger This Canadian-made mystery drama ends its run after one season. Elyse Marie Levesque stars. 9 p.m. WGN America
20/20 Diane Sawyer explores sexual harassment in the workplace, as well as efforts to combat it, in the hourlong special report "My Reality: A Hidden America." 10 p.m. ABC
Bridezillas The wedding-themed reality series ends another season. 10:05 p.m. WE
SPECIALS
Harry Styles at the BBC The singer who rose to fame as one-fifth of the British boy band One Direction performs tracks from his debut solo album in this new special. 9 p.m. BBC America
Meghan Markle: American Princess This new special profiles the "Suits" actress, who is set to marry England's Prince Harry this May. 10 p.m. CBS
will.i.am and Friends Featuring the Black Eyed Peas — Landmarks Live in Concert This "Great Performances" spinoff resumes as the award-winning singer-songwriter shares the stage with his former band mates and others at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Suicide Squad Will Smith, Jared Leto, Viola Davis and Margot Robbie head the cast of this so-so 2016 action tale set in the DC universe. 7:55 p.m. Cinemax
Ben-Hur Charlton Heston plays the title character, a wealthy prince in first-century Judea, in director William Wyler's multi-Oscar-winning 1959 biblical epic. 8 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Amy Schumer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Shape Magazine's Sneaker Awards with Brooke Danielson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Christie Brinkley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Attorney and legal-cannabis activist Allison Margolin; Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaids Tale"); Ian Somerhalder. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Christie Brinkley; filmmaker Rachel Myers and Roberta Mahler ("Wendy's Shabbat"). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Auli'i Cravalho ("Rise"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine ("The Chi"). 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel; Diane Sawyer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real NAACP president Derrick Johnson; Erica Ash ("In Contempt"). 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Vanessa Bell Calloway ("Saints & Sinners"); celebrity beauty must-haves. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Busy Philipps; Sebastian Stan ("Avengers: Infinity War"). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Tarek El Moussa ("Flip or Flop"); Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Bizarre cosmetic surgery trends; cosmetic surgery addiction. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Snoop Dogg heads a young men's panel. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us"). 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Aisha Tyler; brownies; balsamic marinated chicken legs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A mother says her 22-year-old son's life has been halted since his best friend died of a drug overdose. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"); journalist Van Jones. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ice Cube; Trina. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris; Martin Freeman; Roger Daltrey performs. (N) 10 p.m. BBC America
Real Time With Bill Maher Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels; clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson; roundtable: Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), columnist Frank Bruni, author Alex Wagner ("The Circus"). (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Ralph Macchio; comic Kiry Shabazz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Marsden; wildlife expert Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Zooey Deschanel; Snoop Dogg performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Marlon Wayans; wildlife expert Jack Hanna. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Emily Blunt; Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta"); comic Ryan Reiss. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Juno Temple; the Fever 333 performs; Kim Matula ("LA to Vegas"). 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball The Cavaliers play the Pacers, the Raptors face the Wizards, and the Celtics battle the Bucks as the NBA playoffs continue. 4 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. ESPN2; 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Angeles host the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers welcome the Washington Nationals. 7 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
