Friday's TV highlights: 'Rosewood' on Fox

SERIES

The Toy Box This new episode offers a couple twists on building blocks. A Utah couple pitches a life-size construction kit that lets children assemble playhouses for themselves, while an Arkansas inventor presents blocks designed for use in swimming pools. Also featured during the hour is an Illinois developer’s idea for a therapy doll. Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is the host. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood The probe of a schoolteacher’s death leads Rosewood and Villa (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz) to human traffickers in this new episode. Eddie Cibrian, Lorraine Toussaint, Gabrielle Dennis, Anna Konkle and Domenick Lombardozzi also star, and Sam Huntington continues his guest role. 8 p.m. Fox

Shark Tank Two California friends offer a unique twist on the traditional wine glass, and a Hawaiian scientist and surfer introduces an innovative rescue signal. The Sharks include Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. There is also a follow-up with home fitness equipment company PRX Performance, which got support from Kevin O’Leary. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits female chefs in this new episode. First, a grandma cooks family recipes, including homemade tamales and chile rellenos with an innovative twist in Houston. Then, Fieri samples meatball masterpieces in Orlando, Fla., and visits a bakery making sweet and savory specialties. 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 In a sequel of sorts to the headline-making interview Diane Sawyer did in 2015 with then-transitioning Caitlyn Jenner, a new conversation between them provides an update. 10 p.m. ABC

The Pop Game The young vocal artists go head to head in their final performance of the season as one young artist wins a record contract with Grammy-winning producer Timbaland. Jordin Sparks pays a visit. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Animals This dark new episode of the animated series features two teenage rodents that want to exploit a human baby for profit. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Burn...Burn! As the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots in April 1992 looms, Sacha Jenkins’ new documentary explores the roots of the complicated relationship between the LAPD and the city’s minority residents. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Warcraft In a mythical realm, a king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard set aside their differences to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs in this 2016 action-fantasy adapted from the “Warcraft” novels and video games. The cast includes Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster and Dominic Cooper. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Strange Magic A king (voice of Alan Cumming) who hates love orders the destruction of primroses, an essential ingredient of love potions, in this 2015 animated fantasy directed by Gary Rydstrom. The voice cast also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Kristin Chenoweth, Maya Rudolph, Alfred Molina, Elijah Kelley and Sam Palladio. 9 p.m. Disney

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Producer Brian Grazer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Karlie Kloss; May May Ali; Carol Walton; Katherine Heigl; Joseph Fiennes; Daniel Fernandez. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rosario Dawson (“Unforgettable”); Jane Goodall; Brad Paisley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Lisa Joyner (“Long Lost Family”); Jamie Krell; Julian Lennon (“Touch the Earth”); Jeffrey Tambor. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Rosario Dawson (“Unforgettable”); Zara Larsson and Clean Bandit perform; Van Jones. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Cynthia Nixon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jacques Pepin; Morris Chestnut. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Bobbi Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Octavia Spencer and Chris Evans; Rocky Carroll. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Preventing a heart attack; couples in crisis. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A one-of-a-kind dog could save a girl’s life; Dr. Travis has a surprise for his mother. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey A woman wants her 24-year-old son to move out; a man helps people in need dress for success. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Kurt Russell (“The Fate of the Furious”); Mckenna Grace (“Gifted”); Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman feels she has to choose between her husband and her 15-year-old daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jessica Lange (“Feud”); Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike Live” in Las Vegas). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Monica Barbaro (“Chicago Justice”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE