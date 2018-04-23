Monday's TV highlights: 'Carpool Karaoke' and more

SERIES
Supergirl Supergirl and J'onn (Melissa Benoist, David Harewood) try to contain the mayhem when Myr'nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) causes an unintended psychic invasion in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol The top 10 are revealed on a new episode of the rebooted singing competition. 8 p.m. ABC
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) investigates the murder of a man who role-played as knight in this new episode of the supernatural procedural drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) tries to help Nic (Emily VanCamp) when she's suspected of complicity in a patient's death in this new episode of the hospital drama. 9 p.m. Fox
The Terror In this new episode of the period drama, the expedition's officers face the horrifying realization that their best chance for survival could well lie in an 800-mile hike across the frozen wastes. 9 p.m. AMC
UnReal This drama about the action behind the scenes on a reality show wraps its third season with back-to-back episodes. Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer star. 9 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards Wayne and John travel to the Bay Area to revisit the case of the infamous Zodiac Killer on a new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Paramount Network
Good Girls Rio (Manny Montana) wants Beth, Ruby and Annie (Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman) to get back in the robbery game in this new episode of the comedy-drama. 10 p.m. NBC
The Crossing Hannah's (Kelley Missal) secret past is exposed on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Filmmaker Laura Dunn's documentary "Look & See: Wendell Berry's Kentucky" traces the author and activist's move back to his rural roots, where he found 50-plus years of inspiration for his writing. 10 p.m. KOCE
One Strange Rock The new episode "Survival" looks at the global mass-extinction events that haven taken place in eons past. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
McMafia Alex (James Norton) flies to Moscow and is immediately detained by Ilya's (Kirill Pirogov) agents in the crime drama's season finale. 11:10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 James Corden again brings one of the most popular features from his late-night show into the prime-time hours with this new special. Guests include Christina Aguilera and "Mom" costars Anna Faris and Allison Janney. 10 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Intent To Destroy: Death, Depiction & Denial Filmmaker Joe Berlinger ("Paradise Lost") takes an unflinching look at the World War I-era Armenian genocide in this 2017 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ian Bremmer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Filmmaker Kevin Smith; "Lion Hearted." (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA at 7am Matt Czuchry ("The Resident"); Chicago and REO Speedwagon; N'Sync gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; singer Michelle Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Billy Crudup; Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid's Tale"); Botox; Mark Consuelos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show 9 a.m. KCOP
The View 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Ice Cube; Trina. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Antonio Banderas; Francisco Cáceres. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Organic food; Lynda Carter ("Wonder Woman") discusses sexual harassment in Hollywood. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors An emergency plane-landing due to flatulence; whether one should use a wet or a dry toothbrush. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey; Evelyn Lozada; Terri Seymour. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Wendell Pierce ("Suits"); Brooklynn, Kaden and Nya Johnson perform. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A young woman loves the attention she gets from her anorexia. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Macaulay Culkin; Constance Wu and Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 1:35 a.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dana Carvey; journalist Nicolle Wallace. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Adam Sandler and Chris Rock; Sting and Shaggy perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeffrey Wright; Ali Wentworth; Brothers Osborne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Evan Rachel Wood; Pentatonix performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Evans; Lily Allen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly "Super Troopers 2"; Marlon Williams performs; YouTube star Anna Akana. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros and the Dodgers welcome the Miami Marlins. 5 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Basketball The Rockets take on the Timberwolves and the Jazz face the Thunder as the NBA playoffs continue. 5 and 7:30 p.m. TNT
