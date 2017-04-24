Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Prison Break' on Fox

SERIES
The Flash Series costar Tom Cavanagh directed this new episode, which takes Barry (Grant Gustin) to the year 2024 in a bid to save Iris (Candice Patton). There he finds future versions of his friends also trying to protect Iris. Jesse L. Martin also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Charles (Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio) try to track down and apprehend a prolific bicycle thief in what could be their last case together. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Andre Braugher also star. 8 p.m. Fox
The Mick When Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) declares that she wants to have some changes made to her physique, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) tries to dissuade her by having her test the alterations in public. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Great News Premiering with two episodes, this new sitcom from Tracey Wigfield and “30 Rock” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock is both a television-workplace and a mother-daughter series. Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan, Horatio Sanz, John Michael Higgins and Nicole Richie star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Prison Break As they make one last bid to escape from Ogygia, Michael, Whip and Ja (Wentworth Miller, Augustus Prew, Rick Yune) make a dangerous deal, while T-Bag (Robert Knepper) seeks more information on Michael from Kellerman (Paul Adelstein). Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Rockmond Dunbar and Mark Feuerstein also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Genius Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush shares the role of Albert Einstein with Johnny Flynn in this limited series from executive producer Ron Howard. The cast also includes Emily Watson as Einstein’s wife and T.R. Knight as J. Edgar Hoover. 9 and 10:15 p.m. National Geographic
Face Off The final three contestants create animalistic kung-fu masters for a fight scene in the season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy
Imaginary Mary Alice (Jenna Elfman) isn’t sure about having her friends meet Ben (Stephen Schneider) in this new episode. Natalie Morales guest stars and Rachel Dratch supplies the voice of the animated Mary. 9:30 p.m. ABC
48 Hours: NCIS This new unscripted series takes the “NCIS” franchise into the real world and examines the operations of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) narrates. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire Casey (Jesse Spencer) works with a former colleague (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden) whose squad’s rig has broken down. 10 p.m. NBC
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Aida, a.k.a. Madame Hydra (guest star Mallory Jansen), prepares to put her endgame into effect and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) forges a surprising alliance. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The results of eating fish for an entire year — at every meal — are discussed by author and veteran fisherman Paul Greenberg in the new episode “The Fish on My Plate.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Americans A secret brings Elizabeth and Paige (Keri Russell, Holly Taylor) together in this new episode of the espionage drama. 10 p.m. FX
Cosplay Melee The cosplayers create an original character inspired by their favorite anime in the season finale.10 p.m. Syfy
The Detour Nate and Robin (Jason Jones, Natalie Zea) live out their action movie fantasies as they make their way to the kids (Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll), who are doing just fine without them in the opener of the two-episode season finale. 10 and 10:29 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Hobby Lobby Chief Executive David Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Andrea Martin; the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” performs; Ben Platt; Melissa Francis; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kelly Osbourne; Patti LaBelle; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple; Khalid performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll (“Retail Me Not”); Mark Feuerstein (“Prison Break”); John Waters (“Make Trouble”); Douglas Kirkland; Alex Harvill (Guinness World Record longest jumpattempt). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Caitlyn Jenner; Andrew Zimmern; John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. John Kasich; author Kelly Osbourne. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray The cast of “Pretty Little Liars.” (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Dulé Hill (“Sleight”); Peter Engel (“I Was Saved by the Bell”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Taye Diggs; Irika Sargent; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show How to lose 10 pounds; a former sex slave who survived being abducted at age 15. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman with polycystic ovary syndrome gets a makeover; Dr. Mike Dow discusses his brother’s stroke. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey NFL star Myron Rolle; Drs. Diarra Blue, Aubrey Ross and Michael Lavigne (“The Vet Life”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jane Seymour (“Sandy Wexler”); Mack Wilds (“Shots Fired”); pizza with spinach pesto. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Two of a woman’s children died under mysterious circumstances. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Vin Diesel (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”); Jenna Dewan Tatum (“World of Dance”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ta’Rhonda Jones; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Hank Azaria; Moshe Kasher; Vir Das. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Oliver; Patton Oswalt; James Arthur performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Legend performs; Kelly Osbourne; Dr. John performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Van Jones; Jules Sylvester. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Amanda Peet; Max Minghella; Kaleo performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Caitlyn Jenner; Buzz Bissinger; Nick Frost; Lucius performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sanaa Lathan; Tennis System performs; Reid Scott. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
