Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Prison Break' on Fox

SERIES

The Flash Series costar Tom Cavanagh directed this new episode, which takes Barry (Grant Gustin) to the year 2024 in a bid to save Iris (Candice Patton). There he finds future versions of his friends also trying to protect Iris. Jesse L. Martin also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Charles (Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio) try to track down and apprehend a prolific bicycle thief in what could be their last case together. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Andre Braugher also star. 8 p.m. Fox

The Mick When Sabrina (Sofia Black-D’Elia) declares that she wants to have some changes made to her physique, Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) tries to dissuade her by having her test the alterations in public. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Great News Premiering with two episodes, this new sitcom from Tracey Wigfield and “30 Rock” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock is both a television-workplace and a mother-daughter series. Andrea Martin, Briga Heelan, Horatio Sanz, John Michael Higgins and Nicole Richie star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Prison Break As they make one last bid to escape from Ogygia, Michael, Whip and Ja (Wentworth Miller, Augustus Prew, Rick Yune) make a dangerous deal, while T-Bag (Robert Knepper) seeks more information on Michael from Kellerman (Paul Adelstein). Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Rockmond Dunbar and Mark Feuerstein also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Genius Academy Award winner Geoffrey Rush shares the role of Albert Einstein with Johnny Flynn in this limited series from executive producer Ron Howard. The cast also includes Emily Watson as Einstein’s wife and T.R. Knight as J. Edgar Hoover. 9 and 10:15 p.m. National Geographic

Face Off The final three contestants create animalistic kung-fu masters for a fight scene in the season finale. 9 p.m. Syfy

Imaginary Mary Alice (Jenna Elfman) isn’t sure about having her friends meet Ben (Stephen Schneider) in this new episode. Natalie Morales guest stars and Rachel Dratch supplies the voice of the animated Mary. 9:30 p.m. ABC

48 Hours: NCIS This new unscripted series takes the “NCIS” franchise into the real world and examines the operations of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) narrates. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire Casey (Jesse Spencer) works with a former colleague (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden) whose squad’s rig has broken down. 10 p.m. NBC

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Aida, a.k.a. Madame Hydra (guest star Mallory Jansen), prepares to put her endgame into effect and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) forges a surprising alliance. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The results of eating fish for an entire year — at every meal — are discussed by author and veteran fisherman Paul Greenberg in the new episode “The Fish on My Plate.” 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Americans A secret brings Elizabeth and Paige (Keri Russell, Holly Taylor) together in this new episode of the espionage drama. 10 p.m. FX

Cosplay Melee The cosplayers create an original character inspired by their favorite anime in the season finale.10 p.m. Syfy

The Detour Nate and Robin (Jason Jones, Natalie Zea) live out their action movie fantasies as they make their way to the kids (Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll), who are doing just fine without them in the opener of the two-episode season finale. 10 and 10:29 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Hobby Lobby Chief Executive David Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andrea Martin; the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” performs; Ben Platt; Melissa Francis; Marcela Valladolid. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kelly Osbourne; Patti LaBelle; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple; Khalid performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll (“Retail Me Not”); Mark Feuerstein (“Prison Break”); John Waters (“Make Trouble”); Douglas Kirkland; Alex Harvill (Guinness World Record longest jumpattempt). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Caitlyn Jenner; Andrew Zimmern; John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. John Kasich; author Kelly Osbourne. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray The cast of “Pretty Little Liars.” (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Dulé Hill (“Sleight”); Peter Engel (“I Was Saved by the Bell”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Taye Diggs; Irika Sargent; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show How to lose 10 pounds; a former sex slave who survived being abducted at age 15. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman with polycystic ovary syndrome gets a makeover; Dr. Mike Dow discusses his brother’s stroke. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS