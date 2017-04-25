Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Fargo' on FX

SERIES

Underground Noah (Aldis Hodge) struggles to come up with a new plan while Ernestine (Amirah Vann) forms a new bond. 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America

Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) must participate in a scavenger hunt conducted by hackers, and the items to be located have dangerous implications. Archie Panjabi and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Arrow Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) is a wanted man; he’s not just on the run from Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his team, but ARGUS and Star City’s police force as well. Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Murray (Jeff Garlin) is honored as a top local businessman but, while proud of him, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) realizes that he’s less interesting than the other award winners and wants to find him a hobby. Also, Barry (Troy Gentile) starts stealing golf carts and needs Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) help to get him out of trouble. Sean Giambrone and George Segal also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Shots Fired The police get caught up in rioting while Ashe and Preston (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) have more questions for Governor Eamons (Helen Hunt) about Joey’s death. Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Aisha Hinds and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Forest of the Lynx” documents the wild predator’s comeback in Austria’s vast Kalkalpen National Park, after an absence of a century and a half. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Speechless When Maya (Minnie Driver) learns JJ (Micah Fowler) tried to run away, she wants to help him complete the task so he can have the experience. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds A wave of fatal heart attacks among government workers, including one of Walker’s (Damon Gupton) best friends, makes the team suspect it’s more than a coincidence. Meanwhile, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is eager to know when his trial will begin. Jane Lynch returns as Reid’s mother, and Hart Bochner also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit In yet another story ripped from the headlines, an attractive news anchor (Bonnie Somerville) claims that she is the victim of a sexual crime committed by her boss, but her co-workers hesitate to corroborate her claim as Benson and Barba (Mariska Hargitay, Raúl Esparza) investigate. Peter Gallagher returns as Chief Dodds, and Peyton List (“Frequency”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC

black-ish Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) sister (guest star Rashida Jones) visits after appearing on a reality show, while Zoey (Yara Shahidi) thinks her imminent departure for college has left Junior (Marcus Scribner) needing more time with Dre (Anthony Anderson). Daveed Diggs and Anna Deavere Smith also guest star. 9 p.m. ABC. A second new episode follows at 9:30.

Empire Eva Longoria guest stars as someone who can influence Empire’s prospects in Las Vegas, while Lucious (Terrence Howard) is stunned by news from Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Nia Long also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Building Chernobyl’s MegaTomb” returns to the Ukrainian site of the 1986 nuclear-reactor disaster to document the massive effort to contain its ruins, much of which are still radioactive. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders A suspect dies while Garrett (Gary Sinise) and his colleagues are on a case in Kurjikistan, leading to an FBI investigation run by a deputy director (guest star Jim Beaver). Alana De La Garza, Daniel Henney, Annie Funke and Tyler James Williams also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) considers candidates for vice president in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Fargo Gloria (Carrie Coon) deals with the aftermath of a crime while Ray and Nikki (Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead) move on to their next plan. 10 p.m. FX

Archer While working a complicated case that involves a kidnapping, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) inadvertently becomes a little too loose-lipped about Figgis (voice of Chris Parnell). Judy Greer, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler and Amber Nash round out the voice cast in this animated series. 10 p.m. FXX

Gomorrah The critically acclaimed Italian crime drama returns for its second season as Ciro and Conte (Marco D’Amore, Marco Palvetti) join forces to take over the highly profitable turf that once belonged to the Savastanos. 10 p.m. Sundance

Lopez After George (George Lopez) helps him get a job at his country club, Hector (Ray Diaz) falls in with a bad crowd of rich kids. 10:32 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Wild Weather Experts from various countries take calculated risks in performing experiments that re-create a desert dust storm, trigger an avalanche and measure statistics at the center of a tornado to answer some of nature’s biggest questions. 7 and 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Vanessa Van Edwards. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The cast of “Anastasia” performs; Faye Dunaway; author Squire Rushnell (“Godwinks”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dr. Ian Smith; Mandisa performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nicole Lapin; Warehouse performs; Aisha Hinds and DeWanda Wise (“Shots Fired”); Jimmy Webb. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV