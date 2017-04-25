Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Fargo' on FX

SERIES
Underground Noah (Aldis Hodge) struggles to come up with a new plan while Ernestine (Amirah Vann) forms a new bond. 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) must participate in a scavenger hunt conducted by hackers, and the items to be located have dangerous implications. Archie Panjabi and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) is a wanted man; he’s not just on the run from Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his team, but ARGUS and Star City’s police force as well. Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Murray (Jeff Garlin) is honored as a top local businessman but, while proud of him, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) realizes that he’s less interesting than the other award winners and wants to find him a hobby. Also, Barry (Troy Gentile) starts stealing golf carts and needs Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) help to get him out of trouble. Sean Giambrone and George Segal also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Shots Fired The police get caught up in rioting while Ashe and Preston (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) have more questions for Governor Eamons (Helen Hunt) about Joey’s death. Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Aisha Hinds and Richard Dreyfuss also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “Forest of the Lynx” documents the wild predator’s comeback in Austria’s vast Kalkalpen National Park, after an absence of a century and a half. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Speechless When Maya (Minnie Driver) learns JJ (Micah Fowler) tried to run away, she wants to help him complete the task so he can have the experience. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds A wave of fatal heart attacks among government workers, including one of Walker’s (Damon Gupton) best friends, makes the team suspect it’s more than a coincidence. Meanwhile, Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is eager to know when his trial will begin. Jane Lynch returns as Reid’s mother, and Hart Bochner also guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit In yet another story ripped from the headlines, an attractive news anchor (Bonnie Somerville) claims that she is the victim of a sexual crime committed by her boss, but her co-workers hesitate to corroborate her claim as Benson and Barba (Mariska Hargitay, Raúl Esparza) investigate. Peter Gallagher returns as Chief Dodds, and Peyton List (“Frequency”) also guest stars. 9 p.m. NBC
black-ish Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) sister (guest star Rashida Jones) visits after appearing on a reality show, while Zoey (Yara Shahidi) thinks her imminent departure for college has left Junior (Marcus Scribner) needing more time with Dre (Anthony Anderson). Daveed Diggs and Anna Deavere Smith also guest star. 9 p.m. ABC. A second new episode follows at 9:30.
Empire Eva Longoria guest stars as someone who can influence Empire’s prospects in Las Vegas, while Lucious (Terrence Howard) is stunned by news from Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Nia Long also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Building Chernobyl’s MegaTomb” returns to the Ukrainian site of the 1986 nuclear-reactor disaster to document the massive effort to contain its ruins, much of which are still radioactive. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders A suspect dies while Garrett (Gary Sinise) and his colleagues are on a case in Kurjikistan, leading to an FBI investigation run by a deputy director (guest star Jim Beaver). Alana De La Garza, Daniel Henney, Annie Funke and Tyler James Williams also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) considers candidates for vice president in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Fargo Gloria (Carrie Coon) deals with the aftermath of a crime while Ray and Nikki (Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead) move on to their next plan. 10 p.m. FX
Archer While working a complicated case that involves a kidnapping, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) inadvertently becomes a little too loose-lipped about Figgis (voice of Chris Parnell). Judy Greer, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler and Amber Nash round out the voice cast in this animated series. 10 p.m. FXX
Gomorrah The critically acclaimed Italian crime drama returns for its second season as Ciro and Conte (Marco D’Amore, Marco Palvetti) join forces to take over the highly profitable turf that once belonged to the Savastanos. 10 p.m. Sundance
Lopez After George (George Lopez) helps him get a job at his country club, Hector (Ray Diaz) falls in with a bad crowd of rich kids. 10:32 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
Wild Weather Experts from various countries take calculated risks in performing experiments that re-create a desert dust storm, trigger an avalanche and measure statistics at the center of a tornado to answer some of nature’s biggest questions. 7 and 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Vanessa Van Edwards. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The cast of “Anastasia” performs; Faye Dunaway; author Squire Rushnell (“Godwinks”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dr. Ian Smith; Mandisa performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nicole Lapin; Warehouse performs; Aisha Hinds and DeWanda Wise (“Shots Fired”); Jimmy Webb. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly John Legend; Molly Ringwald (“Riverdale”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Caitlyn Jenner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Hank Azaria; Jessica Dean; Jessica Radloff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show An unusual fish; Randy Jackson discusses diabetes; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A mother’s fight to fund surgery her daughter needs to walk; Maria Shriver discusses Alzheimer’s. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Morris Chestnut (“Rosewood”) and trainer Obi Obadike (book “The Cut”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”); Amirah Vann (“Underground”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Guests’ parents were convicted of child endangerment and abuse for their parenting tactics. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Salma Hayek; Jennifer Hudson performs; pianist Matthew Whitaker performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Erica Ash; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Former FEC commissioner Ann Ravel. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Kevin Coval. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dennis Quaid; Morena Baccarin. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dr. Phil; Leslie Jones; Rick Ross performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert America Ferrera; Thomas Middleditch; Dave and Virginia Grohl; Preservation Hall Band. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Harry Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”); Amirah Vann (“Underground”). (N) midnight KCOP
The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Elisabeth Moss; Eugenio Derbez. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; John Mellencamp performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tyrese Gibson; Strand of Oaks performs; Jodie Comer. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
