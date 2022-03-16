What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ’Beyond the Edge’ on CBS; ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) helps a patient with long COVID symptoms and Dr. Taylor (Asjha Cooper) learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must work together when a criminal invades the police department. Also, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow (also Panabaker) and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Kayla Compton also star. 8 p.m. the CW

The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) and his friends try to form a boy band, but they aren’t kids anymore, in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

South Park The raunchy animated comedy ends its season. 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Guy’s Grocery Games Four chefs wear body cams as they compete in a new episode featuring appearances by Bret Michaels and Lee Majors. 8 p.m. Food Network

The Wonder Years While spending the night with his pal Cory (Amari O’Neal), Dean (Elisha Williams) lands in an awkward situation when he discovers that Cory’s dad, Coach Long (Allen Maldonado) is in the family doghouse but Cory doesn’t know. Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Beyond the Edge Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts this new unscripted series in which nine celebrities — Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Colton Underwood, Metta Sandiford-Artest (a.k.a. Metta World Peace), Mike Singletary, Eboni K. Williams, Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin and Paulina Porizkova — give up their luxurious lifestyle to live in the jungles of Panama. There are no judges or eliminations, but for two weeks the stars must cope with torrential downpours, torrid heat and potentially deadly wildlife to earn money for their favorite charities. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Kung Fu In the middle of Chinatown’s Lunar New Year festivities, Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to help her recently discovered cousin Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). Later, Henry (Eddie Liu) keeps an eye on Mia at the community center while Nicky and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) follow a lead involving one of Russell Tan’s (recurring guest star Kee Chan) mercenaries. Jon Prasida also stars with guest stars JB Tadena, Ludi Lin and Annie Q. 9 p.m. the CW

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Sistas (season finale) 9 p.m. BET

Resident Alien Everyone gathers at surprise party for Harry (Alan Tudyk), but some dangerous guests cause havoc in this new episode. Sara Tomko, Elizabeth Bowen and Corey Reynolds also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. After a shooting at a bakery, the team makes every effort to connect the attack to the owner (recurring guest star José Zuniga), who has been under surveillance, in this new episode. Voight (Jason Beghe) risks having an erratic informant (recurring guest star Carmela Zumbado) get close to their investigation’s target. Jesse Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos also star. 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked In the premiere of this documentary adventure series, Backshall joins adventurers kayaking in whitewater rapids in the Himalayas, mountain climbing in Greenland, cave diving in Mexico and rappelling in Oman. 10 p.m. KOCE

Temptation Island (season premiere) 10 p.m. E! Bravo and USA

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) get an unexpected visit from their moms and brother (guest stars Sherri Saum, Teri Polo and Hayden Byerly reprising their roles from ”The Fosters”) in this new episode. Emma Hunton and Bryan Craig also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World Lilly’s (Samantha Aucoin) nightmare monster comes to life during detention, but fighting with Astrid (Jana Morrison) might be scarier. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Phoenix Rising This two-part documentary following Evan Rachel Wood as she seeks justice for the abuse she allegedly suffered from her ex, Marilyn Manson, concludes. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

NCAA Basketball Tournament First Four: Bryant versus Wright State, 3:30 p.m. Tru; Notre Dame versus Rutgers, 6 p.m. Tru

NIT Basketball Tournament First Round: Mississippi State visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Iona visits Florida, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Kizzmekia Corbett; Carly Pearce. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Anne Hathaway; the Smithsonian’s giant panda program; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sandra Bullock; Amy Schumer; Keke Palmer; Mandisa. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Halle Berry (“Bruised”); Eve (“Queens”); Joanne Molinaro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest cohosts; Amy Schumer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Zach Braff; Andy Grammer; Alan Bersten; Emma Slater. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Seth Meyers (“I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared”); Amber Ruffin; Bomani Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Scarlett Johansson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Free”; Amanda Seyfried; Kyle MacLachlan; Rhett & Link; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil High-profile stories of suicide; family members discuss their grief. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Schumer; Denis Villeneuve; Christina Tosi. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Bublé; Jon Batiste; Stay Human; Rose Matafeo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Andrew Garfield; Keke Palmer; Ghost performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rosario Dawson; John Cameron Mitchell; Duran Duran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenneth Branagh; Questlove; Vundabar performs; Larnell Lewis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Julius Caesar (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

Don Jon (2013) 9:35 a.m. Starz

Rocky (1976) 10 a.m. Cinemax

Casino (1995) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) 11 a.m. TCM

Scream (1996) Noon BBC America

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) Noon Showtime

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 1 p.m. TCM

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Usual Suspects (1995) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) 3 p.m. TCM

Sommersby (1993) 3:03 and 10:58 p.m. Encore

Tin Cup (1996) 3:26 p.m. Starz

Marty (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Let Him Go (2020) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Parallax View (1974) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Tenet (2020) 6:30 p.m. HBO

Born Yesterday (1950) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. Paramount

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Alien (1979) 8 p.m. TMC

Some Like It Hot (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime

Aliens (1986) 10 p.m. TMC

American Sniper (2014) 10 p.m. TNT

The Big Lebowski (1998) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11 p.m. AMC

Mon Oncle (1958) 11 p.m. TCM

