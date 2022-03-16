What’s on TV Wednesday: The premiere of ’Beyond the Edge’ on CBS; ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) helps a patient with long COVID symptoms and Dr. Taylor (Asjha Cooper) learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must work together when a criminal invades the police department. Also, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow (also Panabaker) and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Kayla Compton also star. 8 p.m. the CW
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) and his friends try to form a boy band, but they aren’t kids anymore, in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
South Park The raunchy animated comedy ends its season. 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Guy’s Grocery Games Four chefs wear body cams as they compete in a new episode featuring appearances by Bret Michaels and Lee Majors. 8 p.m. Food Network
The Wonder Years While spending the night with his pal Cory (Amari O’Neal), Dean (Elisha Williams) lands in an awkward situation when he discovers that Cory’s dad, Coach Long (Allen Maldonado) is in the family doghouse but Cory doesn’t know. Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Beyond the Edge Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts this new unscripted series in which nine celebrities — Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Colton Underwood, Metta Sandiford-Artest (a.k.a. Metta World Peace), Mike Singletary, Eboni K. Williams, Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin and Paulina Porizkova — give up their luxurious lifestyle to live in the jungles of Panama. There are no judges or eliminations, but for two weeks the stars must cope with torrential downpours, torrid heat and potentially deadly wildlife to earn money for their favorite charities. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu In the middle of Chinatown’s Lunar New Year festivities, Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to help her recently discovered cousin Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao). Later, Henry (Eddie Liu) keeps an eye on Mia at the community center while Nicky and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) follow a lead involving one of Russell Tan’s (recurring guest star Kee Chan) mercenaries. Jon Prasida also stars with guest stars JB Tadena, Ludi Lin and Annie Q. 9 p.m. the CW
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Sistas (season finale) 9 p.m. BET
Resident Alien Everyone gathers at surprise party for Harry (Alan Tudyk), but some dangerous guests cause havoc in this new episode. Sara Tomko, Elizabeth Bowen and Corey Reynolds also star. 9 p.m. Syfy
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. After a shooting at a bakery, the team makes every effort to connect the attack to the owner (recurring guest star José Zuniga), who has been under surveillance, in this new episode. Voight (Jason Beghe) risks having an erratic informant (recurring guest star Carmela Zumbado) get close to their investigation’s target. Jesse Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos also star. 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked In the premiere of this documentary adventure series, Backshall joins adventurers kayaking in whitewater rapids in the Himalayas, mountain climbing in Greenland, cave diving in Mexico and rappelling in Oman. 10 p.m. KOCE
Temptation Island (season premiere) 10 p.m. E! Bravo and USA
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) get an unexpected visit from their moms and brother (guest stars Sherri Saum, Teri Polo and Hayden Byerly reprising their roles from ”The Fosters”) in this new episode. Emma Hunton and Bryan Craig also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World Lilly’s (Samantha Aucoin) nightmare monster comes to life during detention, but fighting with Astrid (Jana Morrison) might be scarier. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Phoenix Rising This two-part documentary following Evan Rachel Wood as she seeks justice for the abuse she allegedly suffered from her ex, Marilyn Manson, concludes. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
NCAA Basketball Tournament First Four: Bryant versus Wright State, 3:30 p.m. Tru; Notre Dame versus Rutgers, 6 p.m. Tru
NIT Basketball Tournament First Round: Mississippi State visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Iona visits Florida, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Kizzmekia Corbett; Carly Pearce. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Anne Hathaway; the Smithsonian’s giant panda program; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sandra Bullock; Amy Schumer; Keke Palmer; Mandisa. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Halle Berry (“Bruised”); Eve (“Queens”); Joanne Molinaro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest cohosts; Amy Schumer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Zach Braff; Andy Grammer; Alan Bersten; Emma Slater. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Seth Meyers (“I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared”); Amber Ruffin; Bomani Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Scarlett Johansson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Free”; Amanda Seyfried; Kyle MacLachlan; Rhett & Link; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil High-profile stories of suicide; family members discuss their grief. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Schumer; Denis Villeneuve; Christina Tosi. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Bublé; Jon Batiste; Stay Human; Rose Matafeo. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Andrew Garfield; Keke Palmer; Ghost performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rosario Dawson; John Cameron Mitchell; Duran Duran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenneth Branagh; Questlove; Vundabar performs; Larnell Lewis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Julius Caesar (1953) 8:45 a.m. TCM
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
Don Jon (2013) 9:35 a.m. Starz
Rocky (1976) 10 a.m. Cinemax
Casino (1995) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) 11 a.m. TCM
Scream (1996) Noon BBC America
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) Noon Showtime
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 12:30 p.m. FX
Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 1 p.m. TCM
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC
The Usual Suspects (1995) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) 3 p.m. TCM
Sommersby (1993) 3:03 and 10:58 p.m. Encore
Tin Cup (1996) 3:26 p.m. Starz
Marty (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Let Him Go (2020) 6:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Parallax View (1974) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Tenet (2020) 6:30 p.m. HBO
Born Yesterday (1950) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. Paramount
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC
Transformers (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Alien (1979) 8 p.m. TMC
Some Like It Hot (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime
Aliens (1986) 10 p.m. TMC
American Sniper (2014) 10 p.m. TNT
The Big Lebowski (1998) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11 p.m. AMC
Mon Oncle (1958) 11 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for March 13-19 include the 2021 fantasy ‘The Green Knight’ on Showtime and the early rounds of the NCAA College Basketball tournament.
Movies on TV this week: March 13: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on TMC and Showtime; ‘The Founder,’ KCET; ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ TCM; ‘Forrest Gump,’ VH1
TV Grids for the entire week of March 13 - 19 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV for the entire week, March 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.