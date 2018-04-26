Thursday's TV highlights: 'Quantico' on ABC

SERIES
Jay Leno's Garage Jay enlists Terry Crews to be a guest announcer, then meets up with TV chef and car collector Guy Fieri. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) needs to raise $300 million for science, so he tries his hand at the gambling tables of Las Vegas. Also Amy's (Mayim Bialik) choice of wedding dress prompts Penny and Bernadette (Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch) to lie. Joshua Malina guest stars. Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) face consequences after recent interactions in this new episode of the workplace comedy. Nichole Bloom and Nico Santos also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight Jr., who also directs this new episode) is out for revenge and enlists Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) to join him. 8 p.m. KTLA
Siren Ben and Maddie (Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola) reluctantly attend a fundraising gala thrown by his mother, where an unexpected guest shows up and offers to do whatever it takes to put an end to the overfishing that is threatening the lives of the mermaids of Bristol Cove. Eline Powell and Ian Verdun also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Young Sheldon A neighbor (guest star Billy Gardell) gets a new dog that immediately targets Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Melissa Peterman also guest stars with series regulars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Patti LuPone guest stars as the new owner of Christy and Bonnie's (Anna Faris, Allison Janney) apartment building, and it doesn't take long for Bonnie to clash with the woman, making Christy fear they will be evicted. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall and William Fichtner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Champions Michael (J.J. Totah) hopes the musical he's written will be picked to be performed for the freshman show. Anders Holm, Andy Favreau, Fortune Feimster and Robert Costanzo also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Quantico The drama returns for a third season, with Priyanka Chopra resuming the role of agent Alex Parrish. As the story picks up three years later, she's separated from fellow operative Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) and living abroad incognito, but she gets back into the spy game when Shelby (Johanna Braddy) is taken captive by an arms dealer. Marlee Matlin joins the series as a former FBI agent who returns to duty. 10 p.m. ABC
Off the Map In the premiere of this new series J.J. Kelley revisits the ill-fated trek of American hiker Chris McCandless, who perished in the Alaskan wilderness in 1992. 11 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
2018 NFL Draft USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen are projected to be picked early as the first round commences from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 5 p.m. Fox, ESPN and NFL
MOVIES
The Mudlark Adapted from a 1949 novel by Theodore Bonnet, this charming 1950 British drama provides a fictional account of how Queen Victoria (Irene Dunne) came out of mourning for her late husband, Prince Albert, through an encounter with a young street urchin (Andrew Ray). Alec Guinness and Finlay Curray also star. 6:45 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jake Tapper. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Phil McGraw; Jamie Parker; Noma Dumezweni; Paul Thornley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Serena Williams; Priyanka Chopra. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cortney Warren, Ex-aholics.com; Christine Evangelista ("The Arrangement"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Clemantine Wamariya. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra ("Quantico"); Hailey Baldwin. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen ("My Partner Knows Best"); Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sebastian Stan; Nicollette Sheridan; Tanika Ray. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Maximizing health with Greek yogurt; whether winning the lottery could ruin one's life. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Singer Halsey; child predators; septum surgery; Judge Judy's bailiff; bald men; grilling fish. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dave Bautista ("Avengers: Infinity War"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Chef Richard Blais; Carter Oosterhouse ("Trading Spaces"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman shot the "single, millionaire" boyfriend she met online when she learned he was married. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hemsworth; Kelly Clarkson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real A family meet their late daughter's heart recipient. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah ASAP Rocky. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris Pratt; Scarlett Johansson; Chris Hemsworth; Anthony Mackie. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Alexis Bledel; the Bacon Brothers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Weisz; Ann Dowd; H. Jon Benjamin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Don Cheadle; Benedict Cumberbatch; Elizabeth Olsen; Winston Duke; Morgan Wallen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Claire Foy; Method Man; Michael Palascak. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Brian Koppelman and David Levien; Sarah Tomek performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Hayley Atwell; Mimicking Birds perform; James Norton. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
