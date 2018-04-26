Thursday's TV highlights: 'Quantico' on ABC

Quantico The drama returns for a third season, with Priyanka Chopra resuming the role of agent Alex Parrish. As the story picks up three years later, she's separated from fellow operative Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) and living abroad incognito, but she gets back into the spy game when Shelby (Johanna Braddy) is taken captive by an arms dealer. Marlee Matlin joins the series as a former FBI agent who returns to duty. 10 p.m. ABC