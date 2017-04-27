Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

SERIES
Soundtracks This new episode of the series that looks at historical events through the lens of music that was popular at the time revisits the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” is one of the featured tracks. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The Big Bang Theory Penny (Kaley Cuoco) considers accepting a job offer from her ex-boyfriend (Brian Thomas Smith), and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is not happy. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Sam (Jared Padalecki) devises a way to stop Lucifer’s (Mark Pelligrino) baby, while Kelly (guest star Courtney Ford) makes a bold choice about the baby’s future. Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Bailey and April (Chandra Wilson, Sarah Drew) appoint themselves peacemakers for Richard and Catherine (James Pickens Jr., guest star Debbie Allen). Ellen Pompeo, Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone also star. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef: Junior Edition This new episode offers a recap of the previous seasons, with past contestants and winners returning to join host Gordon Ramsay as he recalls some of his favorite moments. Also included are previously unseen outtakes some of which are quite messy. 8 p.m. Fox
Superstore Cheyenne and Bo (Nichole Bloom, guest star Johnny Pemberton) head for the altar, but the ceremony hardly is traditional. America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos also star with guest star Michael Bunin. 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) sets up a double date to get Eddie (Chris Williams) out of a post-divorce rut, but while they’re out they encounter Eddie’s ex-wife (guest star Essence Atkins). 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom In Marjorie’s (Mimi Kennedy) absence, Bonnie (Allison Janney) becomes the person the other support group members take their troubles to. Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Riverdale Alice (Madchen Amick) wants Betty (Lili Reinhart) to help investigate the Blossoms with Archie and Veronica (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes). Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry also star with guest star Skeet Ulrich. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal The White House is placed under lockdown, and Olivia (Kerry Washington) gets a break, but not one she particularly wants. Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Kicking & Screaming This unscripted competition featuring teams consisting of experienced survivalists and pampered novices offers its season finale. Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
Life in Pieces Colleen (Angelique Cabral) seeks medical help from Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) and asks him not to tell anyone else. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Amazing Race Several teams agree to target one set of racers at U-turns in Milan and Lake Como, Italy. 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The task force pursues a bounty hunter closely linked to Red (James Spader). Megan Boone and Harry Lennix also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Lip Sync Battle Taye Diggs faces off against Ne-Yo in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
The President Show President Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) bypasses the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office in the premiere of this late-night political satire series. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Dave Grohl and author Virginia Grohl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Phil McGraw; screenwriter Kitty Green; the cast of “Groundhog Day” performs; America Ferrera. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Dougall Fraser (“Your Life in Color”); Lili Taylor (“American Crime”); Dean Cain; director Baz Luhrmann (“The Get Down”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly America Ferrera (“Superstore”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Phil McGraw; authors Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Nick Cannon. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kiefer Sutherland; Elizabeth Cook; Michael Heyward. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Accusations against a sandwich chain; Dr. Conrad Murray discusses Michael Jackson’s death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Comic Ant discusses addictions; touchable sex-education; a children’s book causes a stir. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Trey Songz; Hill Harper (“Homeland”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Tip “T.I.” Harris (“T.I. and Tiny: the Family Hustle”); chef Sal Scognamillo; Geoff Stults. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Emotions run high when when a woman’s family confronts her with evidence they found of her life of crime. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen flies 300 fans from New York fans to L.A.; Kim Kardashian West. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real The hosts are joined by their husbands, Freddy Harteis, Israel Houghton and Adam Housley. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Bill O’Reilly’s impact on sexual harassment; Ivanka Trump’s business and ethics; education issues. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Author Stacey Patton; Felicity Huffman. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Journalist Katy Tur. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Patton Oswalt; Freddie Highmore; Pixies perform. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emma Watson; W. Kamau Bell; the Lucas Brothers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert LL Cool J; Phillipa Soo; Gorillaz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kurt Russell; Thomas Middleditch; Russell Howard. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bernie Sanders; Ian McShane; RaeLynn; Lucius. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jonah Ray; Bonobo performs; JD Dillard. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of April 23 - 29, 2017 in PDF format