Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

SERIES

Soundtracks This new episode of the series that looks at historical events through the lens of music that was popular at the time revisits the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” is one of the featured tracks. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The Big Bang Theory Penny (Kaley Cuoco) considers accepting a job offer from her ex-boyfriend (Brian Thomas Smith), and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) is not happy. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Sam (Jared Padalecki) devises a way to stop Lucifer’s (Mark Pelligrino) baby, while Kelly (guest star Courtney Ford) makes a bold choice about the baby’s future. Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy Bailey and April (Chandra Wilson, Sarah Drew) appoint themselves peacemakers for Richard and Catherine (James Pickens Jr., guest star Debbie Allen). Ellen Pompeo, Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone also star. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition This new episode offers a recap of the previous seasons, with past contestants and winners returning to join host Gordon Ramsay as he recalls some of his favorite moments. Also included are previously unseen outtakes some of which are quite messy. 8 p.m. Fox

Superstore Cheyenne and Bo (Nichole Bloom, guest star Johnny Pemberton) head for the altar, but the ceremony hardly is traditional. America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos also star with guest star Michael Bunin. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) sets up a double date to get Eddie (Chris Williams) out of a post-divorce rut, but while they’re out they encounter Eddie’s ex-wife (guest star Essence Atkins). 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom In Marjorie’s (Mimi Kennedy) absence, Bonnie (Allison Janney) becomes the person the other support group members take their troubles to. Anna Faris, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Riverdale Alice (Madchen Amick) wants Betty (Lili Reinhart) to help investigate the Blossoms with Archie and Veronica (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes). Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry also star with guest star Skeet Ulrich. 9 p.m. KTLA

Scandal The White House is placed under lockdown, and Olivia (Kerry Washington) gets a break, but not one she particularly wants. Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Kicking & Screaming This unscripted competition featuring teams consisting of experienced survivalists and pampered novices offers its season finale. Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) hosts. 9 p.m. Fox

Life in Pieces Colleen (Angelique Cabral) seeks medical help from Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) and asks him not to tell anyone else. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Amazing Race Several teams agree to target one set of racers at U-turns in Milan and Lake Como, Italy. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist The task force pursues a bounty hunter closely linked to Red (James Spader). Megan Boone and Harry Lennix also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Lip Sync Battle Taye Diggs faces off against Ne-Yo in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike

The President Show President Trump (Anthony Atamanuik) bypasses the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office in the premiere of this late-night political satire series. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dave Grohl and author Virginia Grohl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Phil McGraw; screenwriter Kitty Green; the cast of “Groundhog Day” performs; America Ferrera. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Dougall Fraser (“Your Life in Color”); Lili Taylor (“American Crime”); Dean Cain; director Baz Luhrmann (“The Get Down”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly America Ferrera (“Superstore”); John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Phil McGraw; authors Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Strahan. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Nick Cannon. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kiefer Sutherland; Elizabeth Cook; Michael Heyward. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Accusations against a sandwich chain; Dr. Conrad Murray discusses Michael Jackson’s death. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Comic Ant discusses addictions; touchable sex-education; a children’s book causes a stir. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Trey Songz; Hill Harper (“Homeland”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC