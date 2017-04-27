Friday's TV highlights: 'Animals' on HBO

SERIES
Girl Starter Eight young women from across the country compete for a chance to start their own business through a series of challenges in this new unscripted series, which co-creator Jeannine Shao-Collins describes as a hybrid of “Shark Tank,” “Project Runway” and “The Apprentice.” 7 p.m. TLC
Undercover Boss The unscripted series in which company executives go incognito among their workers resumes with Michael Roper, CEO of Taco Bueno, getting an on-the-floor perspective on the business. 8 p.m. CBS
The Toy Box A contestant from Sacramento has a toy dinosaur that can be walked like a pet. Also dolls that espouse family values and a parachute-borne slingshot are pitched. Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is the host. 8 p.m. ABC
Rosewood The drama’s second season ends as the crooks suspected in a jewelry store robbery are sought by Rosewood, Villa, Slade and Hornstock (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Eddie Cibrian, Domenick Lombardozzi). Jonathan Silverman (“Weekend at Bernie’s”) and NASCAR driver Austin Dillon guest star. Lorraine Toussaint also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 A witness from Danny’s (Scott Caan) last case before joining Five-0 seems on the verge of emerging from a long coma, which brings Danny together with his former captain (guest star Michael Paul Chan). Lori Petty (“Point Break”) guest stars as a nurse assigned to the medical case. Alex O’Loughlin and Daniel Dae Kim also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC This new episode takes a look back at the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, and includes interviews with his longtime partner Antonio D’Amico, model Beverly Johnson, fashion journalist Hal Rubenstein, author Maureen Orth and others. 9 p.m. NBC
Reign Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) continues to prevent Mary (Adelaide Kane) from taking the throne and also looks for a husband for herself. Jonathan Goad, Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri tries culinary traditions from different cultures including a Mexican restaurant that serves authentic tortillas and tacos in Houston, and a Jewish deli-on-wheels prepares pastrami and lox. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) are partnered with two Russian detectives (guest stars Zdenko Martin and Lev Gorn) as they seek a foreigner who may want to do harm after using a diplomatic visa to come to America. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to help Archbishop Kevin Kearns (returning guest star Stacy Keach). Tamara Tunie and Mark Linn-Baker also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Animals As rival alley-cat gangs face off for control of the streets of Little Italy, an enterprising young feline rises to the top of the pussycat pack. 11:30 p.m. HBO
Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 The 25th anniversary of the L.A. rioting that followed the verdict in the Rodney King case is the impetus for this new documentary written and directed by Oscar-winner John Ridley. This two-hour documentary covers the decade preceding those riots, detailing how some participants came to be involved in the riots. Its lingering effects also are considered. 9 p.m. ABC
CBS This Morning Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); LL Cool J. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Travis Stork (“The Doctors”); the cast of “Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Screenwriter John Ridley; Lea Michele performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lyndsey Parker: Yahoo; Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”); pediatrician Dr. Natalie Muth; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Dule Hill (“Sleight”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Lea Michele performs; John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez; author Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”) discusses his near-death experience. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Jenna Elfman (“Imaginary Mary”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Joseph Fiennes; Kathryn Hahn; Jan Jeffcoat. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Fat bombs for weight loss; Alec Baldwin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors The supplement industry; women who give birth behind bars; a cosmetic surgery nightmare. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Ballerina Misty Copeland. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Harry unites 20 adopted dogs with their forever families; Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A man keeps his wife and mistress, and their children, secret from each other. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey, Laura Dern, Joely Fisher, Clea Lewis and David Anthony Higgins. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real The 2-year-old recipient of a heart transplant and his family meet the parents of the donor. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week President Trump's first 100 days; tax reform; NAFTA; government shutdown; health care reform: Michael Scherer, Time; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Abby Phillip, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman Politico. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Forced marriage in the U.S. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); nuclear physicist Ernest Moniz; venture capitalist Nick Hanauer; Rob Reiner; Tara Setmayer. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight. HBO
Tavis Smiley Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); former Dist. Atty. Gil Garcetti; Michael Woo; John Mack. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; Britt Robertson; Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Anna Baryshnikov. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
