Friday's TV highlights: 'Animals' on HBO

SERIES

Girl Starter Eight young women from across the country compete for a chance to start their own business through a series of challenges in this new unscripted series, which co-creator Jeannine Shao-Collins describes as a hybrid of “Shark Tank,” “Project Runway” and “The Apprentice.” 7 p.m. TLC

Undercover Boss The unscripted series in which company executives go incognito among their workers resumes with Michael Roper, CEO of Taco Bueno, getting an on-the-floor perspective on the business. 8 p.m. CBS

The Toy Box A contestant from Sacramento has a toy dinosaur that can be walked like a pet. Also dolls that espouse family values and a parachute-borne slingshot are pitched. Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is the host. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood The drama’s second season ends as the crooks suspected in a jewelry store robbery are sought by Rosewood, Villa, Slade and Hornstock (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Eddie Cibrian, Domenick Lombardozzi). Jonathan Silverman (“Weekend at Bernie’s”) and NASCAR driver Austin Dillon guest star. Lorraine Toussaint also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 A witness from Danny’s (Scott Caan) last case before joining Five-0 seems on the verge of emerging from a long coma, which brings Danny together with his former captain (guest star Michael Paul Chan). Lori Petty (“Point Break”) guest stars as a nurse assigned to the medical case. Alex O’Loughlin and Daniel Dae Kim also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC This new episode takes a look back at the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, and includes interviews with his longtime partner Antonio D’Amico, model Beverly Johnson, fashion journalist Hal Rubenstein, author Maureen Orth and others. 9 p.m. NBC

Reign Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) continues to prevent Mary (Adelaide Kane) from taking the throne and also looks for a husband for herself. Jonathan Goad, Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri tries culinary traditions from different cultures including a Mexican restaurant that serves authentic tortillas and tacos in Houston, and a Jewish deli-on-wheels prepares pastrami and lox. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) are partnered with two Russian detectives (guest stars Zdenko Martin and Lev Gorn) as they seek a foreigner who may want to do harm after using a diplomatic visa to come to America. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to help Archbishop Kevin Kearns (returning guest star Stacy Keach). Tamara Tunie and Mark Linn-Baker also guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

Animals As rival alley-cat gangs face off for control of the streets of Little Italy, an enterprising young feline rises to the top of the pussycat pack. 11:30 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 The 25th anniversary of the L.A. rioting that followed the verdict in the Rodney King case is the impetus for this new documentary written and directed by Oscar-winner John Ridley. This two-hour documentary covers the decade preceding those riots, detailing how some participants came to be involved in the riots. Its lingering effects also are considered. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); LL Cool J. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Travis Stork (“The Doctors”); the cast of “Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Screenwriter John Ridley; Lea Michele performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lyndsey Parker: Yahoo; Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”); pediatrician Dr. Natalie Muth; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Dule Hill (“Sleight”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly LL Cool J (“NCIS: Los Angeles”); Lea Michele performs; John Leguizamo. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez; author Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”) discusses his near-death experience. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Jenna Elfman (“Imaginary Mary”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Joseph Fiennes; Kathryn Hahn; Jan Jeffcoat. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Fat bombs for weight loss; Alec Baldwin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The supplement industry; women who give birth behind bars; a cosmetic surgery nightmare. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Ballerina Misty Copeland. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Harry unites 20 adopted dogs with their forever families; Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP