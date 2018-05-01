Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Genius: Picasso' on National Geographic

Ed Stockly
By
Apr 30, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Alex Rich, left, and Antonio Banderas in "Genius: Picasso" on National Geographic. (Dusan Martincek / National Geographic)
SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) tries to fulfill a young woman's (guest star Skye P. Marshall) request to find her mother's killer — whom she believes to be someone other than the man sentenced for the crime — in a new episode that marks the beginning of the end for founding cast member Pauley Perrette's character Abby. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Jessica Camacho ("Taken") reprises her guest role as Gypsy, who joins Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team in a bid to combat Tinker's scheme. Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Roseanne Evicted from the nursing home, Beverly (guest star Estelle Parsons) becomes the subject of a caretaker struggle between daughters Roseanne and Jackie (Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf) in this new episode. John Goodman, Ames McNamara and Sara Gilbert also star. Comedian Sandra Bernhard and Christopher Lloyd also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC

Lethal Weapon A promotion doesn't sit well with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.), as he takes over as interim captain and immediately has to deal with the abduction of a businessman's wife, a case that appears to be linked to Riggs' (Clayne Crawford) father (guest star Rex Linn). Thomas Lennon reprises his recurring role as Leo Getz. Keesha Sharp, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Mitchenor also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Civilizations This new episode documents connections between spirituality and artistic works, which have been frequently controversial. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Middle Brick (Atticus Shaffer) doesn't want to go to the prom with Cindy (guest star Casey Burke), but Frankie (Patricia Heaton) pushes him into it, then fears he may ruin the experience. Daniela Bobadilla also guest stars with Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Neil Flynn. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull Bull's (Michael Weatherly) team takes on a seemingly unwinnable death penalty case where a mute man (guest star Frank De Julio) is accused of murder and arson. Victor Williams also guest stars with Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr and Christopher Jackson. 9 p.m. CBS

blackish Dre and Bow's (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) marital discord isn't helped by the presence of a contractor who is remodeling the kitchen. Nicole Sullivan guest stars. Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC

LA to Vegas Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) plans to propose to Patricia (guest star Amy Landecker), and Nichole (Olivia Macklin) isn't happy about it in the season finale of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

First Civilizations The second installment of this four-episode documentary series focuses on the influence religion had on early cultures. 9 p.m. KOCE; KPBS

New Girl When the gang gathers for a one-year memorial service for a beloved friend, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) learns that Coach (guest star Damon Wayans Jr.) owes Nick (Jake Johnson) a lot of money. Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

For the People Sandra and Seth (Britt Robertson, Ben Rappaport) are opponents in the trial of a comedian accused of threatening the U.S. president. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode "Blackout in Puerto Rico" examines the humanitarian and economic crisis in the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Genius Picasso (Antonio Banderas) meets his great love, Françoise Gilot (Clémence Poésy), and in flashbacks, young Pablo (Alex Rich) begins his Blue Period. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. In an age of sophisticated procedures and technology, the slayings of two of the most formidable figures in the rap industry — Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G. — remain unsolved more than two decades later, a central issue raised in the finale of this docudrama. Jimmi Simpson stars. 10 p.m. USA

The Last O.G. Shay (Tiffany Haddish) disapproves when she discovers that Tray (Tracy Morgan) received an invitation to her late mother's funeral reception. Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us") guest stars as Tray's former prison flame who seeks a night of passion. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Condoleezza Rice; nominations for the 72nd Tony Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Richard Cohen and Meredith Vieira; author Franklin Graham. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gwyneth Paltrow; "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes." (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Dr. Oz; singer Michelle Williams; T.R. Knight: ("Picasso"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Bubba Watson; Angie Watson; Carmen Gentile; Dr. Kristi Funk. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris O'Donnell ("NCIS: Los Angeles"); RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Serena Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Katie Couric ("America Inside Out"); Daphne Oz. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Pauley Perrette; Nancy O'Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Apple cider vinegar cleanse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A fix for greasy hair; pot and depression; slouching; teeth grinding; sleep apnea. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Tracy Morgan; Beverly Bond, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Charlamagne Tha God ("The Breakfast Club"); PJ Morton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A wealthy, spoiled teen must go to Los Angeles' skid row. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real D.B. Woodside ("Lucifer"); Perez Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Antoinette Robertson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kunal Nayyar; Adam Pally. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helen Hunt; Kevin Smith; Paramore performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miley Cyrus; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Olsen; David Tennant; Anne-Marie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kathy Griffin; Matthew Rhys; Jonny Sun; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Natalie Martinez; the Fever 333 performs; Leland Melvin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

