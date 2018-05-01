Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Genius: Picasso' on National Geographic

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. In an age of sophisticated procedures and technology, the slayings of two of the most formidable figures in the rap industry — Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G. — remain unsolved more than two decades later, a central issue raised in the finale of this docudrama. Jimmi Simpson stars. 10 p.m. USA