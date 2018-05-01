Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Genius: Picasso' on National Geographic

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) tries to fulfill a young woman's (guest star Skye P. Marshall) request to find her mother's killer — whom she believes to be someone other than the man sentenced for the crime — in a new episode that marks the beginning of the end for founding cast member Pauley Perrette's character Abby. 8 p.m. CBS
The Flash Jessica Camacho ("Taken") reprises her guest role as Gypsy, who joins Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team in a bid to combat Tinker's scheme. Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Roseanne Evicted from the nursing home, Beverly (guest star Estelle Parsons) becomes the subject of a caretaker struggle between daughters Roseanne and Jackie (Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf) in this new episode. John Goodman, Ames McNamara and Sara Gilbert also star. Comedian Sandra Bernhard and Christopher Lloyd also guest star. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon A promotion doesn't sit well with Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.), as he takes over as interim captain and immediately has to deal with the abduction of a businessman's wife, a case that appears to be linked to Riggs' (Clayne Crawford) father (guest star Rex Linn). Thomas Lennon reprises his recurring role as Leo Getz. Keesha Sharp, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Mitchenor also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Civilizations This new episode documents connections between spirituality and artistic works, which have been frequently controversial. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Middle Brick (Atticus Shaffer) doesn't want to go to the prom with Cindy (guest star Casey Burke), but Frankie (Patricia Heaton) pushes him into it, then fears he may ruin the experience. Daniela Bobadilla also guest stars with Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Neil Flynn. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull Bull's (Michael Weatherly) team takes on a seemingly unwinnable death penalty case where a mute man (guest star Frank De Julio) is accused of murder and arson. Victor Williams also guest stars with Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr and Christopher Jackson. 9 p.m. CBS
blackish Dre and Bow's (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) marital discord isn't helped by the presence of a contractor who is remodeling the kitchen. Nicole Sullivan guest stars. Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9 p.m. ABC
LA to Vegas Captain Dave (Dylan McDermott) plans to propose to Patricia (guest star Amy Landecker), and Nichole (Olivia Macklin) isn't happy about it in the season finale of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. Fox
First Civilizations The second installment of this four-episode documentary series focuses on the influence religion had on early cultures. 9 p.m. KOCE; KPBS
New Girl When the gang gathers for a one-year memorial service for a beloved friend, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) learns that Coach (guest star Damon Wayans Jr.) owes Nick (Jake Johnson) a lot of money. Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
For the People Sandra and Seth (Britt Robertson, Ben Rappaport) are opponents in the trial of a comedian accused of threatening the U.S. president. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode "Blackout in Puerto Rico" examines the humanitarian and economic crisis in the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Genius Picasso (Antonio Banderas) meets his great love, Françoise Gilot (Clémence Poésy), and in flashbacks, young Pablo (Alex Rich) begins his Blue Period. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. In an age of sophisticated procedures and technology, the slayings of two of the most formidable figures in the rap industry — Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. the Notorious B.I.G. — remain unsolved more than two decades later, a central issue raised in the finale of this docudrama. Jimmi Simpson stars. 10 p.m. USA
The Last O.G. Shay (Tiffany Haddish) disapproves when she discovers that Tray (Tracy Morgan) received an invitation to her late mother's funeral reception. Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us") guest stars as Tray's former prison flame who seeks a night of passion. 10:30 p.m. TBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Condoleezza Rice; nominations for the 72nd Tony Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Richard Cohen and Meredith Vieira; author Franklin Graham. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gwyneth Paltrow; "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes." (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Dr. Oz; singer Michelle Williams; T.R. Knight: ("Picasso"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Bubba Watson; Angie Watson; Carmen Gentile; Dr. Kristi Funk. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris O'Donnell ("NCIS: Los Angeles"); RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Serena Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Katie Couric ("America Inside Out"); Daphne Oz. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Pauley Perrette; Nancy O'Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Apple cider vinegar cleanse. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A fix for greasy hair; pot and depression; slouching; teeth grinding; sleep apnea. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tracy Morgan; Beverly Bond, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Charlamagne Tha God ("The Breakfast Club"); PJ Morton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A wealthy, spoiled teen must go to Los Angeles' skid row. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real D.B. Woodside ("Lucifer"); Perez Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Antoinette Robertson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kunal Nayyar; Adam Pally. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helen Hunt; Kevin Smith; Paramore performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miley Cyrus; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Olsen; David Tennant; Anne-Marie performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kathy Griffin; Matthew Rhys; Jonny Sun; Carter McLean. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Natalie Martinez; the Fever 333 performs; Leland Melvin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
