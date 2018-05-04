Friday's TV highlights: 'The Jazz Ambassadors' on PBS

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) surprises his colleagues with the news that he wants to leave the Phoenix Foundation, but then he's in for a surprise of his own in the second-season finale of the rebooted adventure series. Tate Donovan and Billy Baldwin guest star with George Eads, Justin Hires and Isabel Lucas. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) seek an evasive target after they receive information about Avery's (guest star Kristina Reyes) father in this new episode. Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Blake (Grant Show) stands in the way of Fallon's (Elizabeth Gillies) ambitious plans for the company, and she realizes that she and her father are heading for an all-out battle for control, in this new episode. Nathalie Kelley, Nicollette Sheridan, James Mackay, Robert C. Riley, Sam Adegoke, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef: Junior Edition A number of series veterans are welcomed back as guests, and former winner Jasmine Stewart devises a challenge for the young cooks in this new episode. The results are judged by Christina Tosi, Joe Bastianich and host Gordon Ramsay. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Junior's (Beulah Koale) friend (guest star Cindy Chu) is on the run after witnessing the murder of a mob kingpin. McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and the team try to find and protect her. Will Sasso and James Hong guest star. 9 p.m. CBS
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Coulson and Talbot (Clark Gregg, guest star Adrian Pasdar) team up to try to save Earth, but neither one is be sure that he can trust the other. Jeff Ward and Catherine Dent continue their guest roles. Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Live From Lincoln Center This new episode features performances from Broadway actress and singer Stephanie J. Block. 9 p.m. KOCE
America Divided Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson takes viewers to Congress to uncover a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the premiere of this new series. 9 p.m. EPIX
Blue Bloods Frank (Tom Selleck) seeks help in unlocking a terrorist's smartphone that he suspects contains attack plans. Bebe Neuwirth and John Pankow ("Mad About You") guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
Rellik This unusual crime drama continues its unorthodox format as a murder case unfolds its episodes in reverse chronological order. Richard Dormer stars as the British police detective assigned to the investigation. Jodi Balfour, Paterson Joseph, Ray Stevenson and Paul Rhys also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Tesla Files Researcher Marc Seifer recruits astrophysicist Travis Taylor and investigative journalist Jason Stapleton to help unravel the mystery of inventor Nikola Tesla's files, which they believe were confiscated by the U.S. government after he died in 1943. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
The Jazz Ambassadors This new documentary recalls when Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, with the support of President Eisenhower, enlisted some of the top talents in American jazz to tour the world as U.S. emissaries, starting in the mid-1950s. Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Dave Brubeck were among those involved. Leslie Odom Jr. narrates. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Birth of the Dragon Young Bruce Lee (Philip Ng) challenges a kung fu master in San Francisco, in this fictionalized 2016 action film from director George Nolfi. Billy Magnussen and Xia Yu also star. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today "SpongeBob SquarePants" cast performance. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Charlize Theron. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace; Bea Miller performs; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; rapper Da Brat ("Dish Nation"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Lauren Streicher. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Charlize Theron. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show The cast of "Dear White People"; Van Jones. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Hand dryers; cutting-edge medicine for cancer, autoimmune diseases and neurological disorders. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Louie Anderson; runway model Rosie Mercado; stylist Jonathan Antin; smart undies. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Eva Longoria ("Overboard"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry David Mazouz and Sean Pertwee ("Gotham"). Depression: NFL star Joe Barksdale. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Helen Hunt. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A family's dark secrets may be the key a daughter's rebellion. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy and the cast of "Life of the Party"; Kris Jenner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Marcus Scribner ("black-ish"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week President Trump's shifting defense strategy against the Russia probe; Stormy Daniels scandal; the Justice Department's confrontations with the White House: Kimberly Atkins, the Boston Herald; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post; Jeremy Peters, the New York Times.(N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Historian Jon Meacham; Mayor Michael Tubbs (D-Stockton, Calif.); national security expert Michael Hayden; Sally Kohn; Matt Welch. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Goodman; Zoe Lister-Jones; Josh Blue. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris O'Donnell; Jack White performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Boxing Ryan Garcia (14-0-0, 13 KO's) takes on Jayson Velez (26-4-1, 18 KO's) in a super featherweight bout from the StubHub Center. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
