Friday's TV highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES

Undercover Boss The CEO of a community-association management firm disguises himself to work among the employees whose mission is to protect home and condominium owners’ property. 8 p.m. CBS

The Originals Freya (Riley Voelkel) tries to protect others from the newest minion of the Hollow, effectively quarantining Klaus, Hayley and Hope (Joseph Morgan, Phoebe Tonkin, guest star Summer Fontana) in this new episode directed by cast member Charles Michael Davis, who plays Marcel. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Toy Box A Los Angeles inventor pitches dolls that feature interchangeable hair. The judges also consider a scooter with a built-in pogo stick, a maze-building toy, plush aliens, and a game in which aspiring wizards use wands to toss spells at each other. 8 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the squad pursue a tip that a terrorist attack on the islands is imminent. Scott Caan, Grace Park, Daniel Dae Kim and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC This new two-hour episode revisits the life and tragic death of Princess Diana. 9 p.m. NBC

Reign Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) launches her biggest offensive against Mary (Adelaide Kane), staging a coup as Mary and Darnley (Will Kemp) debate how to take England. 9 p.m. KTLA

Shark Tank Two California inventors pitch an undershirt that will eliminate underarm sweat stains, then California brothers demonstrate a belt buckle that serves as a wallet, too. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods The police drama’s seventh season concludes with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and his family in danger after he prevents a very big stash of cash from reaching a Mexican drug cartel, whose members then seek revenge. Will Estes, Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan also star with guest star David Ramsey. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 This new episode documents the case of a Tennessee high school teacher who allegedly kidnapped his 15-year-old student, leading law enforcement in a nationwide manhunt for 38 days. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy The actor and former “Daily Show” correspondent returns to his stage roots for this new stand-up comedy special. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

The Take After an American drifter (Richard Madden) in Paris ditches a handbag he stole, a bomb hidden inside explodes, killing four people. A skeptical CIA agent (Idris Elba) eventually forms an unlikely partnership with him to stop a terrorist conspiracy in the French capital. Charlotte Le Bon and Kelly Reilly also star in this 2016 U.S.-French action film. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former NBA player Charles Barkley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg; Ellen DeGeneres; Today Food with Carson and Siri Daly; Jeff Garlin; Lilliana’s Luxe For Less; Cinco de Mayo drinks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Michael Rooker; Hanson performs; Deals and Steals on Wheels. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Chris Wallace, Fox News; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; restaurateur Christy Vega; Maggie Q; Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Ozomatli performs.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Deion Sanders co-hosts Guy Day Friday; Wanda Sykes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Gabourey Sidibe; Ginger Zee and husband, Ben Aaron; salsa verde tacos. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show The hosts of “The Chew.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shemar Moore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Health myths. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Kelly Rowland. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Jake Johnson; chef Carlos Gaytan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Clinton Kelly; Erin Richards (“Gotham”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother’s drunken, pill-addicted behavior stole her childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bradley Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Pepi Sonuga (“Famous in Love”); Natasha Eubanks; Joseline Hernandez (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jenna Elfman. 3 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Republican plan to replace Obamacare; budget deal to keep the government funded; Robert Costa goes behind the scenes of Congress and the White House. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Ivanka Trump’s chilly reception in Germany; homelessness. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); author Gabriel Sherman; analyst Philip Mudd; journalist George Packer; activist Maya Wiley. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley Rana Foroohar, Financial Times; musician Trombone Shorty. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS