Friday's TV highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES
Undercover Boss The CEO of a community-association management firm disguises himself to work among the employees whose mission is to protect home and condominium owners’ property. 8 p.m. CBS
The Originals Freya (Riley Voelkel) tries to protect others from the newest minion of the Hollow, effectively quarantining Klaus, Hayley and Hope (Joseph Morgan, Phoebe Tonkin, guest star Summer Fontana) in this new episode directed by cast member Charles Michael Davis, who plays Marcel. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Toy Box A Los Angeles inventor pitches dolls that feature interchangeable hair. The judges also consider a scooter with a built-in pogo stick, a maze-building toy, plush aliens, and a game in which aspiring wizards use wands to toss spells at each other. 8 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the squad pursue a tip that a terrorist attack on the islands is imminent. Scott Caan, Grace Park, Daniel Dae Kim and Chi McBride also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC This new two-hour episode revisits the life and tragic death of Princess Diana. 9 p.m. NBC
Reign Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) launches her biggest offensive against Mary (Adelaide Kane), staging a coup as Mary and Darnley (Will Kemp) debate how to take England. 9 p.m. KTLA
Shark Tank Two California inventors pitch an undershirt that will eliminate underarm sweat stains, then California brothers demonstrate a belt buckle that serves as a wallet, too. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods The police drama’s seventh season concludes with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and his family in danger after he prevents a very big stash of cash from reaching a Mexican drug cartel, whose members then seek revenge. Will Estes, Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan also star with guest star David Ramsey. 10 p.m. CBS
20/20 This new episode documents the case of a Tennessee high school teacher who allegedly kidnapped his 15-year-old student, leading law enforcement in a nationwide manhunt for 38 days. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Al Madrigal: Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy The actor and former “Daily Show” correspondent returns to his stage roots for this new stand-up comedy special. 9 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
The Take After an American drifter (Richard Madden) in Paris ditches a handbag he stole, a bomb hidden inside explodes, killing four people. A skeptical CIA agent (Idris Elba) eventually forms an unlikely partnership with him to stop a terrorist conspiracy in the French capital. Charlotte Le Bon and Kelly Reilly also star in this 2016 U.S.-French action film. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former NBA player Charles Barkley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg; Ellen DeGeneres; Today Food with Carson and Siri Daly; Jeff Garlin; Lilliana’s Luxe For Less; Cinco de Mayo drinks. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michael Rooker; Hanson performs; Deals and Steals on Wheels. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Chris Wallace, Fox News; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; restaurateur Christy Vega; Maggie Q; Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Ozomatli performs.(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Deion Sanders co-hosts Guy Day Friday; Wanda Sykes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Gabourey Sidibe; Ginger Zee and husband, Ben Aaron; salsa verde tacos. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show The hosts of “The Chew.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shemar Moore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Health myths. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Kelly Rowland. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Jake Johnson; chef Carlos Gaytan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Clinton Kelly; Erin Richards (“Gotham”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her mother’s drunken, pill-addicted behavior stole her childhood. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bradley Cooper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Pepi Sonuga (“Famous in Love”); Natasha Eubanks; Joseline Hernandez (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jenna Elfman. 3 p.m. KCOP
Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week Republican plan to replace Obamacare; budget deal to keep the government funded; Robert Costa goes behind the scenes of Congress and the White House. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Ivanka Trump’s chilly reception in Germany; homelessness. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); author Gabriel Sherman; analyst Philip Mudd; journalist George Packer; activist Maya Wiley. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Tavis Smiley Rana Foroohar, Financial Times; musician Trombone Shorty. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul Giamatti; Gisele Bündchen; comic Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Richard Gere; Maria Bamford; Perfume Genius performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live David Spade; Alt-J performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden NBA players Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Steve Nash. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis; Andrea Martin; comedian Jan Böhmermann. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Werner Herzog. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
