Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bull' on CBS

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team probe the death of a young petty officer aboard a Navy destroyer in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Two of the bottom three contestants are eliminated, and Charlie Puth and Maren Morris perform. 8 p.m. NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The Andy Samberg cop comedy offers a double-length episode; Andre Braugher and Terry Crews also star. 8 p.m. Fox

American Housewife Tiffani Thiessen (“Saved by the Bell”) guest stars as a book editor on a new episode of the sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Bull “Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” Eliza Dushku begins a guest arc as a criminal defense attorney on a new episode of the Michael Weatherly legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Fresh Off the Boat Pop music’s Michael Bolton and “WKRP in Cincinnati’s” Howard Hesseman guest star in the first half of the sitcom’s two-part season finale. 9 p.m. ABC

Prison Break Michael and Lincoln (Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell) and their compatriots are on the run from Islamic State in Yemen on a new episode of the rebooted action drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Dallas and Shanghai in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Frontline Co-produced with National Public Radio, the new episode “Poverty, Politics and Profit” investigates what happens to some of the billions of dollars spent on housing for the impoverished. 10 p.m. KOCE

Chopped Chefs Ted Allen, Jeff Mauro, Jet Tila and Chris Santos team up with their respective mothers for a special edition of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Authors Jack and James Patterson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Harry Styles performs; Condoleezza Rice; Meredith Vieira; Kevin Bacon; Brett Eldredge; Vinny Guadagino; Joseph. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Model Ashley Graham; Mayim Bialik; Dierks Bentley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Mark Feuerstein (“Prison Break”); Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn (“I Love Dick”); Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter; Stephen Moyer (“Shots Fired”); Gnash and Max perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Author Condoleezza Rice; author Ashley Graham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly; Ashley Graham; Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gabourey Sidibe; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Scammers rip off women whose hair is thinning; O.J. Simpson may get out of prison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Reality star Laura Govan; a tweet triggers a seizure; a massage by snakes; Marnie the dog. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jordana Brewster (“Lethal Weapon”); a first-grader turns an assignment into a bestselling book. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says that when she was a child, her father groomed her to be his “wife.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman (“The Beguiled,” “Big Little Lies”); Giada De Laurentiis (“Food Network Star”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); a deserving teacher gets a gift; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Djimon Hounsou. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch; Eric Christian Olsen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aziz Ansari; Katherine Waterston; Blondie performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Samantha Bee; John Oliver; Ed Helms. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Danny McBride; Priyanka Chopra; Royal Blood performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eva Longoria; Sam Richardson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Danny DeVito; Kathryn Hahn; Cecile Richards; Thaddeus Dixon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Morena Baccarin; Agnes Obel performs; Logan Browning. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC