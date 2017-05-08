Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bull' on CBS

SERIES
NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team probe the death of a young petty officer aboard a Navy destroyer in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Two of the bottom three contestants are eliminated, and Charlie Puth and Maren Morris perform. 8 p.m. NBC
Brooklyn Nine-Nine The Andy Samberg cop comedy offers a double-length episode; Andre Braugher and Terry Crews also star. 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife Tiffani Thiessen (“Saved by the Bell”) guest stars as a book editor on a new episode of the sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Bull “Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s” Eliza Dushku begins a guest arc as a criminal defense attorney on a new episode of the Michael Weatherly legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat Pop music’s Michael Bolton and “WKRP in Cincinnati’s” Howard Hesseman guest star in the first half of the sitcom’s two-part season finale. 9 p.m. ABC
Prison Break Michael and Lincoln (Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell) and their compatriots are on the run from Islamic State in Yemen on a new episode of the rebooted action drama. 9 p.m. Fox
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Dallas and Shanghai in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Frontline Co-produced with National Public Radio, the new episode “Poverty, Politics and Profit” investigates what happens to some of the billions of dollars spent on housing for the impoverished. 10 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Chefs Ted Allen, Jeff Mauro, Jet Tila and Chris Santos team up with their respective mothers for a special edition of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Authors Jack and James Patterson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Harry Styles performs; Condoleezza Rice; Meredith Vieira; Kevin Bacon; Brett Eldredge; Vinny Guadagino; Joseph. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Model Ashley Graham; Mayim Bialik; Dierks Bentley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mark Feuerstein (“Prison Break”); Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn (“I Love Dick”); Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter; Stephen Moyer (“Shots Fired”); Gnash and Max perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Author Condoleezza Rice; author Ashley Graham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Clinton Kelly; Ashley Graham; Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Bow Wow (“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gabourey Sidibe; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Scammers rip off women whose hair is thinning; O.J. Simpson may get out of prison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Reality star Laura Govan; a tweet triggers a seizure; a massage by snakes; Marnie the dog. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jordana Brewster (“Lethal Weapon”); a first-grader turns an assignment into a bestselling book. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says that when she was a child, her father groomed her to be his “wife.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman (“The Beguiled,” “Big Little Lies”); Giada De Laurentiis (“Food Network Star”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Bellamy Young (“Scandal”); a deserving teacher gets a gift; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Djimon Hounsou. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Thomas Middleditch; Eric Christian Olsen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Aziz Ansari; Katherine Waterston; Blondie performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Samantha Bee; John Oliver; Ed Helms. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Danny McBride; Priyanka Chopra; Royal Blood performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eva Longoria; Sam Richardson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Danny DeVito; Kathryn Hahn; Cecile Richards; Thaddeus Dixon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Morena Baccarin; Agnes Obel performs; Logan Browning. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
