Wednesday's TV highlights: 'American Housewife' on ABC

SERIES
The Blacklist Samar (Mozhan Marno) is targeted by someone on the Blacklist and Aram (Amir Arison) is worried about keeping her safe, but Red (James Spader) is more worried about a mysterious bag of bones. Megan Boone and Harry Lennix also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs After seeing the movie "Spaceballs" Adam (Sean Giambrone) becomes fanatical about Mel Brooks and wants to start a fan club to honor the comedian/filmmaker, but Jackie (guest star Rowan Blanchard) doesn't take him seriously. The voice of Rick Moranis ("Spaceballs") is heard in this new episode starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal and Jeff Garlin. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and her mother (guest star Alfre Woodard) have a tense reunion while Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker) continue to struggle for control of Empire. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The program's new three-part miniseries, "Natural Born Rebels," wraps up with "The Mating Game," documenting underhanded tactics animals use to find a mate and reproduce. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Alex, Inc. A translation leads to potential problems as Alex (Zach Braff) accidentally discovers a family secret. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz, who also directs) is injured in a helicopter crash, but the mission must go on in this new episode. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., Jessica Paré, A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit After a man reports that his sister was the victim of a gang rape, Fin (Ice T) investigates and soon has doubts. Guest stars include Rachel Hilson ("Rise"), actor-rapper Big Daddy Kane and George Wallace. Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Meeting Arvin's (guest star Chris Geere) parents (guest stars Kate Burton and Jim Piddock) leads Haley (Sarah Hyland) into a reunion with her ex-boyfriends. Mira Sorvino, Adam Devine and Nathan Fillion ("Castle") all reprise roles. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA Wonders In the new episode "Are We Alone?" hosts Talithia Williams, Rana el Kaliouby and André Fenton look at the NASA-initiated Kepler mission that has found thousands of other planets and consider the prospects for discovering life beyond Earth. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Expanse The search for Prax's (Terry Chen) daughter (Leah Jung) comes to a head while Admiral Souther's (Martin Roach) crew plots mutiny. Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Dominique Tipper and Steven Strait also star in this science fiction adventure series. 9 p.m. Syfy
American Housewife Immediately following an episode of "Modern Family" in which he also appears, Nathan Fillion guest stars as himself as Katie (Katy Mixon) takes the family to New York to locate the actor at a convention honoring his former series "Firefly." Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Americans Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) work together on a perilous operation in this new episode of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. FX
Being Serena Serena Williams gives birth to her daughter after an emergency cesarean section and reveals the life-threatening complications that followed in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. HBO
America Inside Out With Katie Couric In this new episode Couric explores gender equality in the United States. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Krypton Seg (Cameron Cuffe) and Zod (Colin Salmon) collaborate on forming a resistance movement. Shaun Sipos, Aaron Pierre, Ann Ogbomo and Elliot Cowan also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Colony Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Will (Josh Holloway) put their lives at risk to make contact with the Resistance while Broussard (Tory Kittles) pieces together some IGA secrets that had been left behind in Los Angeles. Peter Jacobson, Alex Neustaedter and Isabella Crovetti also star. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Harlan Coben; Michael C. Hall. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jennifer Lopez; Melissa McCarthy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America A Disney fairy-tale wedding. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Lauren Sivan ("Abuse of Power"); Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chadwick Boseman; Barenaked Ladies perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jake Tapper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton ("American Dream: Detroit"); Lidia Bastianich. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Gayle King; James Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Unforgettable and crazy birth stories; LuAnn de Lesseps ("The Real Housewives of New York City"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Christie Brinkley; people using drugs while at work; youth caregivers to ill family members. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bethenny Frankel. Panel: Keri Hilson, Diann Valentine and Kristine Leahy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry LuAnn de Lesseps ("The Real Housewives of New York City"); Laila Ali ("Home Made Simple"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A girl began acting out at age 12 when she caught her mom having an affair. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe ("Code Black"); former NFL player and magician Jon Dorenbos. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Boris Kodjoe ("Code Black"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Actor and author Diane Guerrero. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Brian Posehn; James Veitch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; editor Anna Wintour. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Alden Ehrenreich; Ben Falcone; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Heidi Klum; soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic; Alice Merton performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michelle Wolf; Zach Woods; Jessie Ware; Aaron Spears. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Arnold; Absofacto performs; actress Ella Purnell. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
