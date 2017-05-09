Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Designated Survivor' on ABC

SERIES
Underground The road to freedom lies ahead in the season finale of the Civil War-era historical drama. 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America
Arrow Back in his mayoral seat, Oliver (Stephen Amell) deals with a major threat to the city with the release of dangerous criminals, who had been sent to prison by prosecutor Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra). 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Worried about how they’ll look in their school yearbook, Barry and Erica (Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia) ask Adam (Sean Giambrone) for a preview. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature The conclusion of “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” continues the quest by cameras disguised to resemble mammals as they “swim” among creatures to capture behavioral footage. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) looks forward to spending the summer with J.J. (Micah Fowler), but he and Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) have other plans in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds Founding costar Shemar Moore, whose exit came as a surprise last season, returns as his character, Morgan, helps his former colleagues and new team members pursue a lead on Mr. Scratch. Jane Lynch returns to her guest role in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A spiritual healer (guest star Stuart Townsend) is suspected of using his influence unethically on one of his followers when she claims he hypnotized and assaulted her. Elizabeth Marvel and Kristen Hager also guest star. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino star. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Mitch and Jay (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill) both want some time away along but end up staying at the same resort as everyone else. While they’re away, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) visits Gloria (Sofia Vergara). Ty Burrell, Julie Bowe, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to verify her suspicion that the family of Diana DuBois (guest star Phylicia Rashad) is behind the latest family crisis, while Lucious and Jamal (Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett) make progress on a song on they’ve been working on together. 9 p.m. Fox
black-ish In the comedy’s third-season finale, Dre (Anthony Anderson) wants Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) baby shower to be the best ever staged, but Bow has to make a trip to the doctor. Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) continues his guest role. Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago P.D. A vigilante apparently is targeting suspected pedophiles, and Voight (Jason Beghe) leads the search for the self-appointed avenger. Markie Post returns to her guest starring role. 10 p.m. NBC
Designated Survivor An investigative journalist (Rob Morrow) publishes an incendiary article derailing President Kirkman’s (Kiefer Sutherland) first international summit, while (Maggie Q) Hannah discovers the conspiracy’s next target. 10 p.m. ABC
Andy Cohen's Then & Now Anderson Cooper, Gayle King and Joy Behar join Andy Cohen to look back at 2003, when Beyonce left Destiny’s Child and Michael Jackson appeared in a TV documentary. 10 p.m. Bravo
The Comedy Jam Jon Rudnitsky cuts loose with Kenny Loggins as they team up on “Footloose” in the season finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Fargo Gloria’s (Carrie Coon) investigation turns up more information about Maurice (Scoot McNairy) in this new episode of the quirky drama. 10 p.m. FX
Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and his cronies try to avoid unfriendly ghosts as several mysteries seem to lead to surly mobster Len Trexler (voice of guest star Jeffrey Tambor) in this new episode of the animated series. Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates round out the voice cast.10 p.m. FXX
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Patti LaBelle; author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ben and Erin Napier; Rag ’n’ Bone Man performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daymond John; David Ross; Aaron Taylor-Johnson; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. John Cena; Angelique Cabral and Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) Mack Wilds. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Author Mayim Bialik. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Taniya Nayak; Vanessa Hudgens; barbecued steak fajitas. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Maggie Q (“Designated Survivor”); Wendy plays “Hot Topics for Hot Dogs.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Author Caitlyn Jenner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show An at-home cancer treatment being sold online literally rots out people’s skin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Fear of needles; used breast implants; a couple arrested for a hoax; a paralyzed woman’s IVF baby. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Kelly Osbourne; makeovers; supermodel Ashley Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Harry’s dad performs with him; Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”); Jeremy Wade. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman confronts her daughter’s con-artist boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”); Tom Holland. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kelly Osbourne; Faith Evans performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Valerie Jarrett, Former Advisor to President Obama. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Rashida Jones; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Alessandro Nivola; Dirty Projectors and Dawn. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally; Aaron Taylor Johnson; Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Crudup; Ariel Winter; Wale, featuring G-Eazy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Betty White; Ben McKenzie; Amy Brenneman; Conor Oberst. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kelly Ripa; Zach Woods; Dan Mintz; Thaddeus Dixon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Kathryn Hahn; Froth performs; Lucy Gillespie. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
