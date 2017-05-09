Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Designated Survivor' on ABC

SERIES

Underground The road to freedom lies ahead in the season finale of the Civil War-era historical drama. 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. WGN America

Arrow Back in his mayoral seat, Oliver (Stephen Amell) deals with a major threat to the city with the release of dangerous criminals, who had been sent to prison by prosecutor Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra). 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Worried about how they’ll look in their school yearbook, Barry and Erica (Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia) ask Adam (Sean Giambrone) for a preview. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The conclusion of “Dolphins: Spy in the Pod” continues the quest by cameras disguised to resemble mammals as they “swim” among creatures to capture behavioral footage. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) looks forward to spending the summer with J.J. (Micah Fowler), but he and Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) have other plans in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds Founding costar Shemar Moore, whose exit came as a surprise last season, returns as his character, Morgan, helps his former colleagues and new team members pursue a lead on Mr. Scratch. Jane Lynch returns to her guest role in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A spiritual healer (guest star Stuart Townsend) is suspected of using his influence unethically on one of his followers when she claims he hypnotized and assaulted her. Elizabeth Marvel and Kristen Hager also guest star. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza and Peter Scanavino star. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family Mitch and Jay (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill) both want some time away along but end up staying at the same resort as everyone else. While they’re away, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) visits Gloria (Sofia Vergara). Ty Burrell, Julie Bowe, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) tries to verify her suspicion that the family of Diana DuBois (guest star Phylicia Rashad) is behind the latest family crisis, while Lucious and Jamal (Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett) make progress on a song on they’ve been working on together. 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish In the comedy’s third-season finale, Dre (Anthony Anderson) wants Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) baby shower to be the best ever staged, but Bow has to make a trip to the doctor. Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) continues his guest role. Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Jenifer Lewis also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Chicago P.D. A vigilante apparently is targeting suspected pedophiles, and Voight (Jason Beghe) leads the search for the self-appointed avenger. Markie Post returns to her guest starring role. 10 p.m. NBC

Designated Survivor An investigative journalist (Rob Morrow) publishes an incendiary article derailing President Kirkman’s (Kiefer Sutherland) first international summit, while (Maggie Q) Hannah discovers the conspiracy’s next target. 10 p.m. ABC

Andy Cohen's Then & Now Anderson Cooper, Gayle King and Joy Behar join Andy Cohen to look back at 2003, when Beyonce left Destiny’s Child and Michael Jackson appeared in a TV documentary. 10 p.m. Bravo

The Comedy Jam Jon Rudnitsky cuts loose with Kenny Loggins as they team up on “Footloose” in the season finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Fargo Gloria’s (Carrie Coon) investigation turns up more information about Maurice (Scoot McNairy) in this new episode of the quirky drama. 10 p.m. FX

Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and his cronies try to avoid unfriendly ghosts as several mysteries seem to lead to surly mobster Len Trexler (voice of guest star Jeffrey Tambor) in this new episode of the animated series. Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates round out the voice cast.10 p.m. FXX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Patti LaBelle; author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ben and Erin Napier; Rag ’n’ Bone Man performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daymond John; David Ross; Aaron Taylor-Johnson; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. John Cena; Angelique Cabral and Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) Mack Wilds. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Author Mayim Bialik. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Taniya Nayak; Vanessa Hudgens; barbecued steak fajitas. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Maggie Q (“Designated Survivor”); Wendy plays “Hot Topics for Hot Dogs.” (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Author Caitlyn Jenner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show An at-home cancer treatment being sold online literally rots out people’s skin. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Fear of needles; used breast implants; a couple arrested for a hoax; a paralyzed woman’s IVF baby. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS