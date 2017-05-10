Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Riverdale' and more

SERIES

Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History This new episode recalls the Vietnam War and the Kent State massacre through the songs of Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield and others. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) comrades are worried about what might happen when his obsessive former grad student Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (guest star Riki Lindhome) suddenly reappears in the comedy’s season finale. 8 p.m. CBS

Grey’s Anatomy The doctors of Grey Sloan deal with a dangerous patient in this new episode directed by series regular Kevin McKidd. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Junior The kids run a pop-up restaurant on the California coast in this new episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets into trouble with the IRS in the sitcom’s fourth-season finale. Anna Faris also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med The drama’s second-season finale puts Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) on edge about a newly arrived and extremely self-confident peer. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie and Veronica’s (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes) relationship starts to heats up on the freshman-season finale of this drama inspired by “Archie Comics.” 9 p.m. KTLA

60 Days In This unscripted series about everyday folks going undercover in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail ends its season with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. A&E

American Race Former NBA star Charles Barkley embarks on a personal quest to find the root of race-related tensions in the U.S. in this two-night, four-part series. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT; concludes Fri.

Mysteries at the Museum This series hosted by Don Wildman ends another season. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Life in Pieces Colleen and Matt’s (Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski) wedding plans are in jeopardy in the sitcom’s second-season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Amazing Race The racers find themselves in Athens in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Catch Alice and Ben (Mireille Enos, Peter Krause) are forced to face their respective pasts in the drama’s sophomore-season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Lip Sync Battle “Scandal’s” Bellamy Young and “How to Get Away With Murder’” Matt McGorry compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Walter Isaacson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Political consultant Roger Stone and filmmaker Morgan Pehme (“Get Me Roger Stone”); motherhood; Today Food with Sami Kotb; ambush makeover; Mother’s Day. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Deals and steals with contributor Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Former soccer star Julie Foudy; dance instructor Abby Lee Miller; Inbar Lavi (“Prison Break”); Joely Fisher; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo! (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Patti LaBelle; quarterback Drew Brees. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kaley Cuoco; summer favorites in the slow cooker. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Wanda Sykes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A 10-day tummy detox; Paul Walker’s mother and brother. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A pill for alcoholics; dental implants; love contracts; an app for the bedroom; co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey A widowed mom takes over her husband’s car-repair business. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Freida Pinto (“Guerilla”); Mother’s Day gifts. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband physically abused her and stole her identity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tracee Ellis Ross; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Health care bill; Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); comp time vs. pay. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Author Rutger Bregman; Debra Winger. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Charlie Hunnam; Kristen Schaal. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Pfeiffer; Kyle MacLachlan; comic Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mayim Bialik; Broadway actor Andy Karl; comic Ramy Youssef. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ewan McGregor; Katie Lowes (“Scandal”); At the Drive-In performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC