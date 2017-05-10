Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Big Bang Theory,' 'Riverdale' and more

SERIES
Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History This new episode recalls the Vietnam War and the Kent State massacre through the songs of Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield and others. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) comrades are worried about what might happen when his obsessive former grad student Dr. Ramona Nowitzki (guest star Riki Lindhome) suddenly reappears in the comedy’s season finale. 8 p.m. CBS
Grey’s Anatomy The doctors of Grey Sloan deal with a dangerous patient in this new episode directed by series regular Kevin McKidd. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Junior The kids run a pop-up restaurant on the California coast in this new episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets into trouble with the IRS in the sitcom’s fourth-season finale. Anna Faris also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med The drama’s second-season finale puts Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) on edge about a newly arrived and extremely self-confident peer. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Archie and Veronica’s (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes) relationship starts to heats up on the freshman-season finale of this drama inspired by “Archie Comics.” 9 p.m. KTLA
60 Days In This unscripted series about everyday folks going undercover in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail ends its season with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. A&E
American Race Former NBA star Charles Barkley embarks on a personal quest to find the root of race-related tensions in the U.S. in this two-night, four-part series. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT; concludes Fri.
Mysteries at the Museum This series hosted by Don Wildman ends another season. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Life in Pieces Colleen and Matt’s (Angelique Cabral, Thomas Sadoski) wedding plans are in jeopardy in the sitcom’s second-season finale. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Amazing Race The racers find themselves in Athens in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Catch Alice and Ben (Mireille Enos, Peter Krause) are forced to face their respective pasts in the drama’s sophomore-season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Lip Sync Battle “Scandal’s” Bellamy Young and “How to Get Away With Murder’” Matt McGorry compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Walter Isaacson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Political consultant Roger Stone and filmmaker Morgan Pehme (“Get Me Roger Stone”); motherhood; Today Food with Sami Kotb; ambush makeover; Mother’s Day. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Deals and steals with contributor Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Former soccer star Julie Foudy; dance instructor Abby Lee Miller; Inbar Lavi (“Prison Break”); Joely Fisher; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo! (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Patti LaBelle; quarterback Drew Brees. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kaley Cuoco; summer favorites in the slow cooker. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Wanda Sykes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A 10-day tummy detox; Paul Walker’s mother and brother. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A pill for alcoholics; dental implants; love contracts; an app for the bedroom; co-host NeNe Leakes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey A widowed mom takes over her husband’s car-repair business. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Freida Pinto (“Guerilla”); Mother’s Day gifts. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband physically abused her and stole her identity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tracee Ellis Ross; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Health care bill; Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); comp time vs. pay. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Author Rutger Bregman; Debra Winger. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah D.L. Hughley. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Charlie Hunnam; Kristen Schaal. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Pfeiffer; Kyle MacLachlan; comic Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mayim Bialik; Broadway actor Andy Karl; comic Ramy Youssef. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ewan McGregor; Katie Lowes (“Scandal”); At the Drive-In performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Goldie Hawn; Kevin Bacon; Dreamcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aziz Ansari; Jenna Dewan Tatum; LANY performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Thomas Middleditch; Night Beats perform; screenwriter Katie Dippold. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball: The Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. 5 p.m. ESPN
