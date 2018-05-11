Friday's TV highlights: 'Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly' on Showtime

SERIES
Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition The unscripted series that sends company big wigs in disguise to interact with their employees returns with a fresh twist as famous people in disguise are sent in to various situations. Up first: Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas goes incognito to discover gifted gymnasts and coaches. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot The past resurfaces for Jane (Jaimie Alexander) when someone she knew long ago becomes the key to her being able to break up a sinister operation. Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Sammy Jo and Steven (Rafael de la Fuente, James Mackay) are the headed for the altar, but an unexpected surprise guest upsets the occasion. Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies and Nicollette Sheridan also star in the season finale of the prime-time soap. 8 p.m. KTLA
Once Upon a Time The residents of Hyperion Heights celebrate the breaking of the curse in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
BattleBots Kenny Florian and Chris Rose return to call the action as robot combatants vie for a shot at the 2018 World Championship in the season premiere. 8 p.m. Discovery
Hawaii Five-0 Joe White (Terry O'Quinn) returns as McGarrett's (Alex O'Loughlin) mentor, who is taken captive. McGarrett goes along with Junior (Beulah Koale) and a SEAL Team on a rescue mission. 9 p.m. CBS
Life Sentence Stella (Lucy Hale) goes on a road trip with Dr. Grant (guest star Riley Smith) and Sadie (Nadej Bailey), who's hoping to be included in a clinical trial, in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The future looks bleak for Daisy (Chloe Bennet) as her destiny to destroy worlds could impact Earth, potentially giving her S.H.I.E.L.D. colleagues a very tough decision to make. Adrian Pasdar, Jeff Ward and Lola Glaudini continue their guest roles. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives The theme of this new episode is Pork, and host Guy Fieri piles plates high with barbecue, chops, sausage, sandwiches, Mexican favorites, and other savory specialties. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods The police drama ends its eighth season with Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) on the trail of the perpetrators of several drive-by shootings, which could have been committed by some wrongly convicted men who were recently released from prison. Frank (Tom Selleck) has his own concerns about those former inmates. 10 p.m. CBS
Rellik The six-part limited crime drama, which unfolds its episodes in reverse chronological order, reaches its penultimate hour in this new episode. Richard Dormer, Jodi Balfour, Paterson Joseph and Paul Rhys star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SPECIALS
Meghan Markle: An American Princess With the approach of the royal wedding (scheduled for May 19 at 4 a.m. Pacific) this new special profiles Prince Harry's actress fiancee, with her half sister Samantha Markle and some of Meghan's colleagues from the series "Suits" among the interviewees. Journalist Piers Morgan and Paul Burrell — Princess Diana's former butler — also weigh in. 8 p.m. Fox
Kevin Smith: Silent but Deadly In February, director and comic Kevin Smith took the stage at Glendale's Alex Theatre to perform the first of two planned stand-up shows, but right after the first show ended, he suffered a major heart attack, and survived thanks to prompt medical intervention. This new special consists of his performance on that harrowing night. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Charlie Puth performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Chris Wallace; Debby Ryan ("Life of the Party"); designer Aimee Song; Mike Shinoda; LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner; Kelly and Ryan try "mommy and me" yoga. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Annette Bening. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ralph Macchio; Jason George. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show An innocent inquiry into a woman's ancestry reveals family secrets; an interview with Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Nasal spray to cure gambling addiction; a simple swap to slash belly fat. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Ralph Macchio and William Zabka ("Cobra Kai"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kathie Lee Gifford ("Today"); Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chris O'Donnell ("NCIS: Los Angeles"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A college dropout says she must escape the co-dependent, toxic relationship she has with her mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Fonda ("Book Club"); Foo Fighters perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Gabrielle Union ("Breaking In"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Walking away from the Iran deal; Trump administration's strategy to denuclearize North Korea; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Shawna Thomas, Vice News. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.); Ethan Hawke; former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich; rapper Michael Render. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julie Bowen; Justin Hartley; Dov Davidoff. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mayim Bialik; Daniel Boulud; Melissa McCarthy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
