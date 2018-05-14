Monday's TV highlights: 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' on NBC

SERIES
Supergirl Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay) becomes the target of Reign (Odette Annable), and Supergirl and Alex (Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh) work together to keep her safe. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars The six remaining athletes perform an individual dance and then in a dance-off battle. David Ross serves as guest judge, and three contestants will be eliminated. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucifer A particularly troubling murder leads to moments of truth for several of the detectives in the season finale. Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and Tom Welling star. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) hatch a scheme to put his boss (guest star Christine Woods) in the mood to let him restart a project. Geoff Stults guest stars. Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach and Matt Cook also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts After the shop is targeted in an armed robbery Arthur, Franco and Sofia (Judd Hirsch, Jermaine Fowler, Diane Guerrero) consider making big changes in their lives. Katey Sagal, Maz Jobrani and David Koechner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) makes a personal sacrifice in trying to protect Nic (Emily VanCamp) from Lane's (Melina Kanakaredes) scheming in the season finale of the medical drama. Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Glenn Morshower reprise their earlier guest roles, and Dot-Marie Jones ("Glee") also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
The Terror The men are plagued by increasingly serious health issues as they begin to realize that the once-important rank and status each of them had when they began the expedition no longer matter when it comes to their survival. 9 p.m. AMC
Best Baker in America Airing just days before the Royal Wedding, the new episode "Wedding Spectacular" challenges the eight remaining bakers to make perfect wedding-tiered mini mousse cakes. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) investigate a death that occurred during a Revolutionary War reenactment. Aidan Quinn and Jon Michael Hill also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Keri Russell ("The Americans") joins Grylls in the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, to explore a volcano. 10 p.m. NBC
The Crossing Jude (Steve Zahn) is suspicious of Craig's (Jay Karnes) benevolence in letting some of the refugees leave, while Caleb (Marcuis W. Harris) learns that a survivor among them is a spy. 10 p.m. ABC
Royal Wedding Watch This new miniseries, airing nightly through Friday, will detail many of the elements that are going into the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
One Strange Rock Astronaut Mae Jemison hosts a new episode that considers the likelihood that mankind will ever discover life on another planet. 10 p.m. National Geographic
James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction The new episode, "Monsters," explores how science-based monsters influence our abstract fears of the unknown by transforming them into a visceral presence. Highlighted works include Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," "Godzilla," "Jurassic Park" and "Stranger Things." 10:20 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
What Haunts Us After filmmaker Paige Goldberg Tolmach learns that another former student from her high school has killed himself, she unvestigates and uncovers a secret that haunts her hometown to this day in this 2018 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Michael Pollan; Tina Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen; Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Mike Howells, British Consul General; Lisa Joyner; author Charlotte Cho; Next performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson ("black-ish"); Mary Steenburgen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Terrence Howard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Jane Fonda; Don Johnson; Krista Smith; Jodie Sweetin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Butter alternatives may reduce heart disease, fight cancer and prevent arthritis; matcha green tea. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Panel: Lala Kent, Tracey Edmonds and Bridget Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry James Brown ("The NFL Today"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Tan France ("Queer Eye") helps New York Giants model swimwear; Jesse Palmer. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A 59-year-old party mom has many boyfriends and spends money on clothes instead of bills. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson ("Ocean's 8"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Shaunie O'Neal and Evelyn Lozada ("Basketball Wives"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Immigration reform. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nathan Lane; Yara Shahidi; Kygo and Miguel perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Anderson; Glenda Jackson; Michael Pollan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zooey Deschanel; John Mulaney; Arctic Monkeys perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Milo Ventimiglia; Laurie Metcalf; Ashley Monroe performs; Matt Byrne performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
