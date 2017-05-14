Monday's TV highlights: The CW's "Supergirl" on KTLA

SERIES

Supergirl Absent for most of this season, Calista Flockhart returns, and her character’s reappearance complicates the problem Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is facing involving actions that the president (guest star Lynda Carter) wants taken against Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher). Jeremy Jordan and Mehcad Brooks also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars In this new episode of the unscripted competition, each judge gives a couple a specific challenge. Also, Cheryl Burke returns to the dance floor for a special performance, and Calum Scott performs. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham The secret weapon earmarked by the Court of Owls to demolish the city is found by Gordon (Ben McKenzie), while Bruce (David Mazouz) discovers something dangerous in the plan devised by Kathryn and Temple Shaman (guest stars Leslie Hendrix and Raymond J. Barry). BD Wong also guest stars. Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin and Robin Lord Taylor also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Don and Marcy’s (Kevin Nealon, guest star Kali Rocha) joy over getting a visit from their new grandson leads Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) to consider having another baby. Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann and Hala Finley also star in the season finale of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) has relationship troubles with Fabian (guest star Francisco San Martin) while she tries to avoid giving Petra and Rafael (Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni) the advice they want from her. 9 p.m. KTLA

Lucifer Timothy Omundson (“Psych”) guest stars as the prime suspect in a murder at an asylum and whom Lucifer (Tom Ellis) suspects may be his father. Alimi Ballard also guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Year Million The premiere of this new series about the future of mankind examines the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) by reviewing recent advances in neuroscience and engineering and imagines a future in which AI may match or even surpass human intelligence, which could be a boon to the human race. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Scorpion The team has been stranded for three weeks on an island, and the wait for a rescue is taking a toll on the relationships of Walter and Paige (Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee), and Happy and Toby (Jadyn Wong, Eddie Kaye Thomas). Robert Patrick also stars in the season finale. 10 p.m. CBS

Quantico After a season that has seen many changes, including a move between intelligence agencies for Alex (Priyanka Chopra), the drama’s second round ends with the task force making an effort to prevent a terrorist act at the Constitutional Convention. Blair Underwood, Aunjanue Ellis and Johanna Braddy also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Director Maya Zinshtein’s documentary “Forever Pure” examines what happened when Israel’s top soccer team acquired two Muslim players. 10 p.m. KOCE

Explorer This new episode of the science-based magazine series takes an in-depth look at America's opioid epidemic. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live Adam and Russell Peters build a one-of-a-kind custom home gym that can be installed anywhere. 11 p.m. Spike

SPECIALS

Mommy Dead and Dearest Erin Lee Carr (“Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop”) returns with this new true-crime documentary tied to a 2015 murder in which a psychological condition known as Munchausen by proxy syndrome played a role. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer; Rossen Reports; Ricky Gervais; James Denton. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News Frank Grillo (“Kingdom”). (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Former professional baseball player David Ortiz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Terrence Howard; Adam Glassman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show An orange-juice buying guide; losing water weight. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Three people are exonerated after spending years in prison for crimes they did not commit. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Nick Lachey; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (“Nate & Jeremiah by Design”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Football star Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanne Jenkins-Hernandez. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler (“The House”); Mariska Hargitay. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS