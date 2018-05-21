Monday's TV highlights: 'The Final Year' on HBO

SERIES
The Voice Each of the final four vocalists performs a cover and an original song, then sings a duet with his or her coach in Part 1 of the singing competition's two-night season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl A fugitive (guest star Nesta Cooper) from Coville's cult could hold the key to solving Sam's (Odette Annable) identity crisis on a new episode of the superhero drama. With Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh. 8 p.m. KTLA
Dancing With the Stars The three remaining couples perform, then the winner is crowned, on the finale of this all-athletes edition of the reality competition. 8 p.m. ABC
Man With a Plan The Matt LeBlanc sitcom ends its second season. Stacy Keach, Swoosie Kurtz and Kevin Nealon also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
American Idol The winner is revealed on the season finale of the rebooted singing competiton. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 9 p.m. ABC
The Terror The surviving crew members are forced to make life-or-death decisions as this psychological horror-drama about an ill-fated 19th century expedition in the Arctic airs its final episode. 9 p.m. AMC
Who Do You Think You Are? "Two and a Half Men's" Jon Cryer is up first as this Emmy-winning celebrity-geneaology series returns for another season. A second new episode features actress-activist Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black"). 9 and 10 p.m. TLC
Elementary Watson (Lucy Liu) is so shaken by the murder of her former therapist that she considers making some big changes to her life in this new episode of the detective drama. With Jonny Lee Miller. 10 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens Reuben Atlas and Sam Pollard's new documentary "Acorn and the Firestorm" looks at the politically motivated efforts of undercover journalists to take down the progressive community-organizing group. 10 p.m. KOCE
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones") joins Grylls for a series of adventures in a remote corner of Spain in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Real SVU Detectives probe the death of a swimsuit designer at an exclusive Manhattan hotel in the debut installment of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction In this new episode, the filmmaker discusses the dystopian and apocalyptic themes prevalent in much of the sci-fi genre with directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan and "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman. 10:15 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
2018 Miss USA Nick Lachey and his wife, onetime Miss Teen USA Vanessa Lachey, host this year's edition of the annual competition, while Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra offer analysis and commentary. From the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, La. 8 p.m. Fox
MOVIES
Casablanca Humphrey Bogart's old flame Ingrid Bergman walks into the gin joint he runs in the titular Moroccan town in the classic 1942 romantic thriller. 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Final Year Former Secretary of State John F. Kerry and other members of President Obama's foreign-policy team speak candidly about the challenges they faced during that administration's last year in office in Greg Barker's new documentary. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Actress Octavia Spencer; Steven Tyler documentary; Today Throws a Prom; Remembering Today. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. California Sec. of State Alex Padilla; director Wim Wenders ("Pope Francis: A Man of His Word"); financial advisor Winnie Sun; Jussie Smollett; Ashanti performs; Tonya Harding ("Dancing With the Stars"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Octavia Spencer ("A Kid Like Jake"); Natalie Dormer ("Picnic at Hanging Rock"); Bishop Briggs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Mark Salter; producer Teddy Kunhardt; hot items. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Audra McDonald; Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The truth about turkey burgers, bacon and hot dogs; a traveling con man who preyed on women. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Bikini blackheads, freezing one's eggs; breast-milk color change. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Tom Bergeron ("Dancing With the Stars"). Panel: Cari Champion, Dr. V and Alesha Renee. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Wayne Brady ("Let's Make a Deal"); Aloe Blacc. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Model Emme; Brendan Fraser ("Trust"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her son's fiancee has a very dark past and may be putting him in danger. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women and politics; child care; death penalty. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A selection of Desi Lydic's best segments. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; "Summer: the Donna Summer Musical." (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Zachary Quinto; Vanessa Bayer; Dean Baquet. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Audra McDonald; Billy Eichner. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Olivia Munn; Ava DuVernay; Brothers Osborne performs; Steven Wolf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jeffrey Wright; Superorganism; Jake Hurwitz. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
