Monday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Jane the Virgin' on KTLA

SERIES

The Voice The final four artists perform for the judges in Part 1 of the two-part season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) returns to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) as she and Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) engage in a battle that will determine the fate of National City. Calista Flockhart and Chyler Leigh also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Dancing With the Stars The quest for the mirrorball trophy nears the end, as this edition of the unscripted series presents the last performances in which the remaining couples will be judged. Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews set the stage for Tuesday’s season finale. Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will judge the performances. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham The training continues for Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) as he finds out more about Temple Shaman’s (guest star Raymond J. Barry) intentions, while a mysterious crystal owl becomes a source of trouble for Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) since it contains much information about the city’s criminal element. 8 p.m. Fox

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes break down celebrity fashion from “The 2017 Billboard Music Awards.” 8 p.m. E!

Kids BBQ Championship Four young barbecue masters find inspiration around the globe for international dishes. 8 p.m. Food Network

Young & Hungry In the sitcom, which takes a short hiatus right after tonight’s spring finale, Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) loses his memory after getting bumped on the head. Emily Osment also stars. 8 p.m. Freeform

Jane the Virgin Enlisted to speak for Xo and Rogelio (Andrea Navedo, Jaime Camil) at the altar, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) receives unexpected inspiration as the show ends its third season. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay gets to pick from 31 bachelors in a new season of the unscripted competition. Chris Harrison returns as host. 9 p.m. ABC

Lucifer When the last piece of the Flaming Sword vanishes, after the man who had it is killed, Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) tries to help Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) catch the killer. 9 p.m. Fox

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 James Corden’s weeknight talk show gets another prime time showcase in which music stars join him in a cramped car to croon duets of their hits. Katy Perry sings, and Jennifer Lopez gets a dance lesson in a new “Toddlerography.” 10 p.m. CBS

Running Wild With Bear Grylls The series returns as Grylls travels with Sterling K. Brown to the Colorado Mountains, where they tackle a descent on a rock face and rappel down a frozen waterfall. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens This new episode visits “The Compound,” the Los Angeles site for the city’s most violent juvenile offenders. 10 p.m. KOCE

Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) tries to settle his debts, while Nacho (Michael Mando) reconnects with an old acquaintance. Jonathan Banks and Kerry Condon also star. 10 p.m. AMC

Adam Carolla and Friends Build Stuff Live This celebrity-focused DIY series ends its first season. 11p.m. Spike

SPECIALS

Princess Diana: Her Life – Her Death – The Truth As the 20th anniversary of the Paris car-accident death of “The People’s Princess” nears, this new special examines her legacy as well as the factors in the tragedy that took her life. Gayle King anchors. 8 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? This campy 1962 horror film was the backdrop of FX Network’s recent miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan,” where aging screen queens Bette Davis (who earned an Oscar for this performance) and Joan Crawford reinvented themselves as, respectively, a demented former child star and the disabled sister she delights in tormenting. Victor Buono also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Jack Ewing. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Zac Efron; Kyle Chandler; Rascal Flatts performs; “World of Dance.” (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author William Shatner (“Spirit of the Horse”); chef Fabio Viviani; Cheryl Burke (“Love on the Floor”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Chelsea Handler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray YouTube’s Daym Drops; Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”); Jesse Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Salt in foods one would not suspect; the ultimate Mediterranean diet shopping list. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Patti LaBelle performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”); Nico Tortorella (“Younger”); Shemar Moore; Josh Holloway. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A couple say their sons are drug-dealing, weed-smoking professional liars. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS