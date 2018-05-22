Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Great American Read' on KOCE

By
May 21, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Meredith Vieira hosts the new series "The Great American Read" on KOCE. (Stephanie Berger)
SERIES

NCIS In the finale of the drama's 15th season, Sloane (Maria Bello) is convinced that the man who held her captive in Afghanistan is still alive. Mark Harmon also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The singing competition wraps things up with a recap of Monday's final performances, after which the winner is revealed in the season finale. Carson Daly hosts. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team receive aid from an unexpected ally in their fight against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) in the superhero drama's season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA

Roseanne The hit reboot of the working-class sitcom starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman concludes its 10th season. 8 p.m. ABC

The Great American Read Meredith Vieira hosts this new eight-part series that counts down to the 100 best-loved books in America. Featured readers include Margaret Atwood, Gayle King, George R.R. Martin and Ming-Na Wen. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Middle After nine seasons, this family sitcom starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn airs its final episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern visits Baltimore in this new episode of his foodie travelogue. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Splitting Up Together This sitcom starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson as married parents trying to consciously uncouple ends its freshman season. 9:30 p.m. ABC

For the People The courtroom drama set in New York City ends its first season. With Hope Davis and Anna Deavere Smith. 10 p.m. ABC

Our Wild Life A rural North Carolina family and its menagerie of kangaroos, alpacas and the like are the subjects of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. TLC

MOVIES

Hancock Will Smith plays an ill-mannered superhero wreaking havoc in Los Angeles in director Peter Berg's 2008 action comedy. Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman also star. 8 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Al Roker; Meredith Vieira. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The winners of "American Idol" and "Dancing With the Stars." (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sportscaster Pam Oliver; Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace"); Vanessa and Angela Simmons ("Growing Up Hip Hop"); Jamie Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Judge Judy; a 65-year-old former homeless man graduates from college. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Patricia Heaton ("The Middle"); the winners of "American Idol" and "Dancing With the Stars." (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former director of national intelligence James Clapper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tanya Acker ("Hot Bench"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Josh Holloway; Nancy O'Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show One of the most disturbing crimes caught on tape; the health epidemic that is killing firefighters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Celebrity health trends; skin care; canker sores; cold showers. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Roma Downey ("Box of Butterflies"). Panel: Diann Valentine, Krystal Bee and Ta'Rhonda Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Daymond John ("Shark Tank"); chef Donatella Arpaia. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray RuPaul. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman claims she created a juice that can cure any disease and could help one live to be 400. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade; Maren Morris and Zedd perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ronny Chieng's highlights. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Cedric the Entertainer; Julian Dennison. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Paulson; Chris Hardwick; race car driver Danica Patrick; Foster the People performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; the Kills perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Johnny Knoxville; Jenna Dewan; Franz Ferdinand performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Dan Stevens; Ziggy Marley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Robinson; author Jeffrey Morgenthaler; Steven Wolf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Cristin Milioti; Matoma performs; Natasha Rothwell. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays and the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies. 4 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. ESPN

Basketball The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. 6 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

