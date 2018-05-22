Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Great American Read' on KOCE

SERIES
NCIS In the finale of the drama's 15th season, Sloane (Maria Bello) is convinced that the man who held her captive in Afghanistan is still alive. Mark Harmon also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The singing competition wraps things up with a recap of Monday's final performances, after which the winner is revealed in the season finale. Carson Daly hosts. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team receive aid from an unexpected ally in their fight against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) in the superhero drama's season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
Roseanne The hit reboot of the working-class sitcom starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman concludes its 10th season. 8 p.m. ABC
The Great American Read Meredith Vieira hosts this new eight-part series that counts down to the 100 best-loved books in America. Featured readers include Margaret Atwood, Gayle King, George R.R. Martin and Ming-Na Wen. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Middle After nine seasons, this family sitcom starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn airs its final episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Zimmern List Host Andrew Zimmern visits Baltimore in this new episode of his foodie travelogue. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Splitting Up Together This sitcom starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson as married parents trying to consciously uncouple ends its freshman season. 9:30 p.m. ABC
For the People The courtroom drama set in New York City ends its first season. With Hope Davis and Anna Deavere Smith. 10 p.m. ABC
Our Wild Life A rural North Carolina family and its menagerie of kangaroos, alpacas and the like are the subjects of this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Hancock Will Smith plays an ill-mannered superhero wreaking havoc in Los Angeles in director Peter Berg's 2008 action comedy. Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman also star. 8 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Al Roker; Meredith Vieira. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The winners of "American Idol" and "Dancing With the Stars." (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sportscaster Pam Oliver; Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace"); Vanessa and Angela Simmons ("Growing Up Hip Hop"); Jamie Greenberg. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Judge Judy; a 65-year-old former homeless man graduates from college. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Patricia Heaton ("The Middle"); the winners of "American Idol" and "Dancing With the Stars." (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former director of national intelligence James Clapper. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tanya Acker ("Hot Bench"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Josh Holloway; Nancy O'Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show One of the most disturbing crimes caught on tape; the health epidemic that is killing firefighters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Celebrity health trends; skin care; canker sores; cold showers. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Roma Downey ("Box of Butterflies"). Panel: Diann Valentine, Krystal Bee and Ta'Rhonda Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Daymond John ("Shark Tank"); chef Donatella Arpaia. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray RuPaul. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman claims she created a juice that can cure any disease and could help one live to be 400. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Spade; Maren Morris and Zedd perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ronny Chieng's highlights. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Cedric the Entertainer; Julian Dennison. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Paulson; Chris Hardwick; race car driver Danica Patrick; Foster the People performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; the Kills perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Johnny Knoxville; Jenna Dewan; Franz Ferdinand performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Dan Stevens; Ziggy Marley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Robinson; author Jeffrey Morgenthaler; Steven Wolf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Cristin Milioti; Matoma performs; Natasha Rothwell. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Toronto Blue Jays and the Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies. 4 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. ESPN
Basketball The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. 6 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
