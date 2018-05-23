Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Krypton' on Syfy

SERIES
Survivor The "Ghost Island" round of the competition wraps up with one contestent claiming a $1-million prize in the two-hour season finale. Jeff Probst hosts, 8 p.m. CBS. A reunion special follows at 10.
Empire Ownership of the firm is in play between Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker) as Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) hopes to influence the outcome in the music industry drama's season finale. Alfre Woodard and Nicole Ari Parker also guest star with series regulars Bryshere Y. Gray, Jussie Smollett and Trai Byers. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This new episode profiles the pangolin, the most trafficked animal in the world, and focuses on the efforts of experts, including conservationist Maria Diekmann, to preserve the species that does not fare well in captivity. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Famous in Love Paige (Bella Thorne) accompanies Rainer (Carter Jenkins) to New York but soon realizes that fame is not all that she expected in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) grapples with a hostage crisis as a young woman (guest star Genesis Rodriguez) holds someone at gunpoint. Carolyn McCormick reprises her recurring guest role. Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Star Take 3's future as a musical group is at risk in the season finale. Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah star. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA Wonders The episode "Can We Make Life?" draws upon the analogy of Dr. Frankenstein's creation in surveying modern developments that involve human cells and DNA to generate life. Talithia Williams, Rana el Kaliouby and Andre Fenton are the hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Guy's Grocery Games Four winners return for a big burger battle in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Expanse A mysterious new presence emerges at the very edge of the solar system in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. With Dominique Tipper and Cara Gee 9 p.m. Syfy
The Americans Elizabeth (Keri Russell) wrestles with competing loyalties in this new episode while Philip (Matthew Rhys) has an encounter that turns into more than he expected. 10 p.m. FX
Being Serena In this new episode of the unscripted series, Serena Williams plays in her first tournament since giving birth to her daughter. 10 p.m. HBO
The Split A divorce lawyer (Nicola Walker) walks out on her family firm to join a rival in the premiere of this new six-part series. 10 p.m. Sundance
Krypton Seg (Cameron Cuffe) undertakes a high-stakes race to ensure that the city will not be taken over by Brainiac (Blake Ritson) in the season finale. Georgina Campbell, Aaron Pierre, Shaun Sipos and Elliot Cowan also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
Colony Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) might be in serious jeopardy as the Resistance camp is put into lockdown in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
20/20 The newsmagazine series previews the summer movie season and the anticipated box-office blockbusters, including new entries in the "Star Wars," "Jurassic World" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises. Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool 2") is featured prominently. 10 p.m. ABC
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Carol Burnett; Dr. Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emilia Clarke; Josh Brolin; Steve Aoki, AJR and Lil Yachty. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker; Gabi Fresh, Premme; Sugar Ray Leonard. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila ("American Ninja Warrior"). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emilia Clark ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"); the new Miss USA; Caleb Lee Hutchinson ("American Idol") performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michelle Wolf; Arie Luyendyk Jr.; Lauren Burnham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Matt Barnes; Joshua Jean-Baptiste and Edson Jean. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Isla Fisher; Shannon Woodward. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show MediSpa scams and botched procedures; Jerry Mathers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors "Vanderpump Rules" exclusive; honoring the wounded warrior; uterus size; stretch marks versus rash. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Panel: Bridget Kelly, Garcelle Beauvais and Dr. V. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry 8-year-old athlete Samaya Clark-Gabriel; JD McCrary ("The Lion King") performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra; David Muir ("World News Tonight"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man fears that his wife's website may have become a platform for illicit sexual activity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicki Minaj; "So You Think You Can Dance" all-stars. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Angela and Vanessa Simmons ("Growing Up Hip Hop"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dulcé Sloan's highlights. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kelsey Grammer; boxer Anthony Joshua. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mindy Kaling; Andy Cohen; Lil Pump performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Bateman; Stephen King; Jim James performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Shailene Woodley; Jordan Klepper; Blink 182 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Amanda Peet; Johnny Knoxville; David Blaine. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Aurora performs; Steven Wolf. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Gillian Jacobs; Hot Snakes; Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
