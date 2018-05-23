Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Krypton' on Syfy

Ed Stockly
By
May 22, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wallis Day and Cameron Cuffe in the season finale of the science fiction series "Krypton" on Syfy. (Steffan Hill / Syfy)
SERIES

Survivor The "Ghost Island" round of the competition wraps up with one contestent claiming a $1-million prize in the two-hour season finale. Jeff Probst hosts, 8 p.m. CBS. A reunion special follows at 10.

Empire Ownership of the firm is in play between Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Eddie (guest star Forest Whitaker) as Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) hopes to influence the outcome in the music industry drama's season finale. Alfre Woodard and Nicole Ari Parker also guest star with series regulars Bryshere Y. Gray, Jussie Smollett and Trai Byers. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature This new episode profiles the pangolin, the most trafficked animal in the world, and focuses on the efforts of experts, including conservationist Maria Diekmann, to preserve the species that does not fare well in captivity. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Famous in Love Paige (Bella Thorne) accompanies Rainer (Carter Jenkins) to New York but soon realizes that fame is not all that she expected in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) grapples with a hostage crisis as a young woman (guest star Genesis Rodriguez) holds someone at gunpoint. Carolyn McCormick reprises her recurring guest role. Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Star Take 3's future as a musical group is at risk in the season finale. Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny and Queen Latifah star. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA Wonders The episode "Can We Make Life?" draws upon the analogy of Dr. Frankenstein's creation in surveying modern developments that involve human cells and DNA to generate life. Talithia Williams, Rana el Kaliouby and Andre Fenton are the hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Guy's Grocery Games Four winners return for a big burger battle in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Expanse A mysterious new presence emerges at the very edge of the solar system in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. With Dominique Tipper and Cara Gee 9 p.m. Syfy

The Americans Elizabeth (Keri Russell) wrestles with competing loyalties in this new episode while Philip (Matthew Rhys) has an encounter that turns into more than he expected. 10 p.m. FX

Being Serena In this new episode of the unscripted series, Serena Williams plays in her first tournament since giving birth to her daughter. 10 p.m. HBO

The Split A divorce lawyer (Nicola Walker) walks out on her family firm to join a rival in the premiere of this new six-part series. 10 p.m. Sundance

Krypton Seg (Cameron Cuffe) undertakes a high-stakes race to ensure that the city will not be taken over by Brainiac (Blake Ritson) in the season finale. Georgina Campbell, Aaron Pierre, Shaun Sipos and Elliot Cowan also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Colony Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) might be in serious jeopardy as the Resistance camp is put into lockdown in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

20/20 The newsmagazine series previews the summer movie season and the anticipated box-office blockbusters, including new entries in the "Star Wars," "Jurassic World" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises. Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool 2") is featured prominently. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carol Burnett; Dr. Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emilia Clarke; Josh Brolin; Steve Aoki, AJR and Lil Yachty. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker; Gabi Fresh, Premme; Sugar Ray Leonard. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila ("American Ninja Warrior"). (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emilia Clark ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"); the new Miss USA; Caleb Lee Hutchinson ("American Idol") performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michelle Wolf; Arie Luyendyk Jr.; Lauren Burnham. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Matt Barnes; Joshua Jean-Baptiste and Edson Jean. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Isla Fisher; Shannon Woodward. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show MediSpa scams and botched procedures; Jerry Mathers. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors "Vanderpump Rules" exclusive; honoring the wounded warrior; uterus size; stretch marks versus rash. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Panel: Bridget Kelly, Garcelle Beauvais and Dr. V. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry 8-year-old athlete Samaya Clark-Gabriel; JD McCrary ("The Lion King") performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra; David Muir ("World News Tonight"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man fears that his wife's website may have become a platform for illicit sexual activity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicki Minaj; "So You Think You Can Dance" all-stars. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Angela and Vanessa Simmons ("Growing Up Hip Hop"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dulcé Sloan's highlights. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kelsey Grammer; boxer Anthony Joshua. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mindy Kaling; Andy Cohen; Lil Pump performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jason Bateman; Stephen King; Jim James performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Shailene Woodley; Jordan Klepper; Blink 182 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Amanda Peet; Johnny Knoxville; David Blaine. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Aurora performs; Steven Wolf. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Gillian Jacobs; Hot Snakes; Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

