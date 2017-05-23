Wednesday's TV Highlights: The CW's 'Arrow' on KTLA

SERIES
Survivor The season finale of the unscripted competition will reveal which one of the remaining contestants will “outwit, outplay and outlast” the others. Immediately afterward, Jeff Probst hosts a reunion special. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
Arrow Oliver and Adrian Chase (Stephen Amell, Josh Segarra) get a lot of help in their battle against each other as the adventure’s fifth season ends. 8 p.m. KTLA
Shots Fired The drama’s season finale brings the investigations of the two shootings to their ends, but the tragedies connected to the cases may not be over. Stephan James, Aisha Hinds, Sanaa Lathan, Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss and Jill Hennessy star. 8 p.m. Fox
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A Muslim family loses one of its members in a hate crime, and tensions threaten to spill over when a witness is deported and Barba (Raul Esparza) has no choice but to drop charges. Mariska Hargitay also stars, and Peter Gallagher returns in his recurring role as Chief Dodds as the venerable police procedural drama ends its 18th season with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. NBC
The 100 Members of the group have to make difficult choices, pitting their personal desires and needs against the greater good in the season finale. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Empire Demi Moore, joining the cast full time next season, plays a nurse who makes a big impact on the lives of the Lyons family, as Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) schemes to disrupt the opening of Empire Las Vegas, in the conclusion of the two-part season finale. Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Rumer Willis and Leslie Uggams continue their guest roles. Terrence Howard also stars. 9 p.m. Fox
Bakers vs. Fakers This culinary competition series that pits home bakers against professional chefs starts a new season with fruit tarts. Lorraine Pascal hosts with judges Sunny Anderson and Zac Young. 9 p.m. Food Network
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates travels to South Africa on a quest to find former President Paul Kruger’s legendary missing gold cache. 9 p.m. Travel
Food: Delicious Science In the second installment of the new three-part series, hosts Michael Mosley and James Wong embark on an international tour to discover what makes food taste the way it does from a scientific standpoint, and what the effects of those qualities are on the nose and tongue. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Fargo Gloria and Winnie (Carrie Coon, Olivia Sandoval) get closer to the truth while Nikki and Ray (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor) prepare for payback. David Thewlis also stars. 10 p.m. FX
Archer Told in the style of a classic film-noir murder mystery that unfolds while title character Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) lies in a coma, the eighth season of the animated adult comedy draws to a close. Featuring the voices of Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell. 10 p.m. FXX
Nobodies When Larry, Rachel and Hugh (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramdas, Hugh Davidson) hit a creative roadblock, they seek help from another writing team, fellow Groundlings Jim Rash and Nat Faxon, who won an Academy Award for writing the movie “The Descendants.” 10 p.m. TV Land
Project Impossible In this new episode, builders tackle unique challenges constructing super structures, including Los Angeles’ Wilshire Grand Center, France’s ITER, Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Bayonne Bridge in New York and New Jersey. 10:03 p.m. History
MOVIES
Dirty Dancing This new remake of the popular 1987 movie that starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey casts Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin in those roles. Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams also star. 8 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bryan Cranston; Juson Horras, North-American Interfraternity Conference. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kevin Spacey; “Love Actually” set visit; Jasmine Thompson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jamie Foxx; “Dancing With the Stars” after party. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Gordon Ramsay (“The F Word”); Trisha Yearwood; Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Black Butterfly”); Nicole Lapin; Leslie Uggams (“Empire”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Rapper 2Chainz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Marc Murphy; Carla Hall (“The Chew”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez (“Love & Hip Hop”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Priyanka Chopra; Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether the season of one’s birth can influence health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Loneliness; a couple get face-lifts; magnetic eyelashes; what happens when bullfighting goes wrong. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Andy Cohen (“Love Connection”); W. Kamau Bell. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Abigail Breslin (“Dirty Dancing”); Carol Burnett. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says that her ideal life spiraled out of control and that memories of abuse by her parents resurfaced. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Keaton (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”); Andy Cohen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ayesha Curry (“Ayesha’s Home Kitchen”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Journalist David Grann. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Conan T.J. Miller; Lennon Parham; Missio performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Orlando Bloom; Zoe Lister-Jones; Mike Vecchione. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robin Wright; Hannibal Buress; Paul Simon; Bill Frisell. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Zac Efron; Connie Nielsen; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Helms; Priyanka Chopra; Paramore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Spacey; Ellie Kemper; Tom Perez. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Topher Grace; Galantis performs; medium Tyler Henry. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
FIFA U-20 World Cup From South Korea, the soccer world championship for players under 20 continues on FS1: France versus Vietnam, 12:55 a.m.; Senegal versus the United States, 3:55 a.m.
