Wednesday's TV Highlights: The CW's 'Arrow' on KTLA

SERIES

Survivor The season finale of the unscripted competition will reveal which one of the remaining contestants will “outwit, outplay and outlast” the others. Immediately afterward, Jeff Probst hosts a reunion special. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

Arrow Oliver and Adrian Chase (Stephen Amell, Josh Segarra) get a lot of help in their battle against each other as the adventure’s fifth season ends. 8 p.m. KTLA

Shots Fired The drama’s season finale brings the investigations of the two shootings to their ends, but the tragedies connected to the cases may not be over. Stephan James, Aisha Hinds, Sanaa Lathan, Stephen Moyer, Will Patton, Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss and Jill Hennessy star. 8 p.m. Fox

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A Muslim family loses one of its members in a hate crime, and tensions threaten to spill over when a witness is deported and Barba (Raul Esparza) has no choice but to drop charges. Mariska Hargitay also stars, and Peter Gallagher returns in his recurring role as Chief Dodds as the venerable police procedural drama ends its 18th season with a two-hour finale. 9 p.m. NBC

The 100 Members of the group have to make difficult choices, pitting their personal desires and needs against the greater good in the season finale. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Empire Demi Moore, joining the cast full time next season, plays a nurse who makes a big impact on the lives of the Lyons family, as Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) schemes to disrupt the opening of Empire Las Vegas, in the conclusion of the two-part season finale. Eva Longoria, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Rumer Willis and Leslie Uggams continue their guest roles. Terrence Howard also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Bakers vs. Fakers This culinary competition series that pits home bakers against professional chefs starts a new season with fruit tarts. Lorraine Pascal hosts with judges Sunny Anderson and Zac Young. 9 p.m. Food Network

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates travels to South Africa on a quest to find former President Paul Kruger’s legendary missing gold cache. 9 p.m. Travel

Food: Delicious Science In the second installment of the new three-part series, hosts Michael Mosley and James Wong embark on an international tour to discover what makes food taste the way it does from a scientific standpoint, and what the effects of those qualities are on the nose and tongue. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Fargo Gloria and Winnie (Carrie Coon, Olivia Sandoval) get closer to the truth while Nikki and Ray (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor) prepare for payback. David Thewlis also stars. 10 p.m. FX

Archer Told in the style of a classic film-noir murder mystery that unfolds while title character Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) lies in a coma, the eighth season of the animated adult comedy draws to a close. Featuring the voices of Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell. 10 p.m. FXX

Nobodies When Larry, Rachel and Hugh (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramdas, Hugh Davidson) hit a creative roadblock, they seek help from another writing team, fellow Groundlings Jim Rash and Nat Faxon, who won an Academy Award for writing the movie “The Descendants.” 10 p.m. TV Land

Project Impossible In this new episode, builders tackle unique challenges constructing super structures, including Los Angeles’ Wilshire Grand Center, France’s ITER, Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium and the Bayonne Bridge in New York and New Jersey. 10:03 p.m. History

MOVIES

Dirty Dancing This new remake of the popular 1987 movie that starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey casts Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin in those roles. Debra Messing, Bruce Greenwood, Nicole Scherzinger and Billy Dee Williams also star. 8 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Bryan Cranston; Juson Horras, North-American Interfraternity Conference. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kevin Spacey; “Love Actually” set visit; Jasmine Thompson performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jamie Foxx; “Dancing With the Stars” after party. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Gordon Ramsay (“The F Word”); Trisha Yearwood; Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Black Butterfly”); Nicole Lapin; Leslie Uggams (“Empire”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Rapper 2Chainz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Marc Murphy; Carla Hall (“The Chew”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez (“Love & Hip Hop”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Priyanka Chopra; Elizabeth Wagmeister. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Whether the season of one’s birth can influence health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Loneliness; a couple get face-lifts; magnetic eyelashes; what happens when bullfighting goes wrong. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS