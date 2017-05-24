Thursday's TV highlights: 'Lip Sync Battle' on Spike

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior This new episode launches a night of NBC programming tied to the annual charity-supporting event Red Nose Day. Among the competitors: Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), “Parenthood” alum Erika Christensen, Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) and baseball veteran Nick Swisher. 8 p.m. NBC

Beat Shazam In this new game show, hosted by Jamie Foxx, teams compete to name songs the fastest, then the winner takes on the Shazam app. 8 p.m. Fox

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Red Nose Day programs continue with Julia Roberts joining Grylls in Kenya, where they navigate a harsh landscape of desert, canyons and rivers to deliver vaccines to a remote village. 9 p.m. NBC

Love Connection Singles go on three blind dates and then talk about the experiences with host Andy Cohen in this reboot of the popular dating show. 9 p.m. Fox

Claws TNT offers a preview of this new dramedy series set in a South Florida nail salon. “Reno 911!’s” Niecy Nash stars. 9 p.m.

The Amazing Race The final four teams race through Seoul, South Korea, to clinch a spot in next week’s finale. 10 p.m. CBS

Lip Sync Battle Cast members from the Netlix series “Stranger Things,” including Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike

Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer Mother-daughter interior designers Tish and Brandi Cyrus redesign a living room and bathroom to be both kid friendly and luxurious at the same time in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10:15 p.m. Bravo

Vintage Flip Southern California real estate experts Jessie and Tina Rodriguez tackle the renovation of a 1912 Craftsman-style bungalow in San Dimas in the season premiere of this home renovation series. 11 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

Red Nose Day Entertainers raise funds for people living in poverty in the final installment of programs spotlighting the charity. Included are short films that highlight those in need, plus a mini-sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually.” Chris Hardwick hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld; Bear Grylls; Tish and Brandi Cyrus; Billy Ray Cyrus performs; Erica Reid; keeping kids busy in the car; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Javier Bardem; Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Reggae singer Matisyahu; Ilfenesh Hadera (“Baywatch”); Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Patti LaBelle; Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Donald H. Rumsfeld. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Phil Collins. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Fox 5’s Lisa Evers and Judge Faith. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Andy Cohen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Miranda Kerr; the show’s biggest blooper; sex toy insurance; wolf pack therapy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Harry Keith Urban; Gloria Estefan; Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”); Ricky Martin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s ex-husband tells why he feared for their children’s safety and for his own. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; “Les Twins” Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Naturi Naughton (“Power”); beauty products. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.). (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Human rights attorney Gay McDougall; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wanda Sykes. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan “Veep’s” Julia Louis Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh and Kevin Dunn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Niall Horan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oscar Isaac; Laurie Metcalf. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jada Pinkett Smith; Jon Bass (“Baywatch”); Lil Yachty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Orlando Bloom; Zac Efron; Zach Woods; Sigrid performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS