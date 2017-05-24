Thursday's TV highlights: 'Lip Sync Battle' on Spike

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior This new episode launches a night of NBC programming tied to the annual charity-supporting event Red Nose Day. Among the competitors: Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), “Parenthood” alum Erika Christensen, Derek Hough (“World of Dance”) and baseball veteran Nick Swisher. 8 p.m. NBC
Beat Shazam In this new game show, hosted by Jamie Foxx, teams compete to name songs the fastest, then the winner takes on the Shazam app. 8 p.m. Fox
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Red Nose Day programs continue with Julia Roberts joining Grylls in Kenya, where they navigate a harsh landscape of desert, canyons and rivers to deliver vaccines to a remote village. 9 p.m. NBC
Love Connection Singles go on three blind dates and then talk about the experiences with host Andy Cohen in this reboot of the popular dating show. 9 p.m. Fox
Claws TNT offers a preview of this new dramedy series set in a South Florida nail salon. “Reno 911!’s” Niecy Nash stars. 9 p.m.
The Amazing Race The final four teams race through Seoul, South Korea, to clinch a spot in next week’s finale. 10 p.m. CBS
Lip Sync Battle Cast members from the Netlix series “Stranger Things,” including Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, compete in this new episode. 10 p.m. Spike
Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer Mother-daughter interior designers Tish and Brandi Cyrus redesign a living room and bathroom to be both kid friendly and luxurious at the same time in the premiere of this new unscripted series. 10:15 p.m. Bravo
Vintage Flip Southern California real estate experts Jessie and Tina Rodriguez tackle the renovation of a 1912 Craftsman-style bungalow in San Dimas in the season premiere of this home renovation series. 11 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
Red Nose Day Entertainers raise funds for people living in poverty in the final installment of programs spotlighting the charity. Included are short films that highlight those in need, plus a mini-sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually.” Chris Hardwick hosts. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld; Bear Grylls; Tish and Brandi Cyrus; Billy Ray Cyrus performs; Erica Reid; keeping kids busy in the car; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Javier Bardem; Gordon Ramsay. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Reggae singer Matisyahu; Ilfenesh Hadera (“Baywatch”); Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent; Patti LaBelle; Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Donald H. Rumsfeld. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Phil Collins. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; Fox 5’s Lisa Evers and Judge Faith. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Andy Cohen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Miranda Kerr; the show’s biggest blooper; sex toy insurance; wolf pack therapy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Harry Keith Urban; Gloria Estefan; Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”); Ricky Martin. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s ex-husband tells why he feared for their children’s safety and for his own. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Howie Mandel; “Les Twins” Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Naturi Naughton (“Power”); beauty products. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.). (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Human rights attorney Gay McDougall; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Wanda Sykes. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan “Veep’s” Julia Louis Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh and Kevin Dunn. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Niall Horan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oscar Isaac; Laurie Metcalf. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jada Pinkett Smith; Jon Bass (“Baywatch”); Lil Yachty performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Orlando Bloom; Zac Efron; Zach Woods; Sigrid performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bryan Cranston; Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”); Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sofia Boutella (“The Mummy”); Potty Mouth performs; podcaster Emily V. Gordon. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Basketball: The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 5:30 p.m. TNT
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of May 21 - 27, 2017