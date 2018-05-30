Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Americans' series finale and more

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior The extreme obstacle course competition kicks off a new season with a qualifying round in Dallas. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy return as cohosts. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef A new season of the culinary competition hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay begins. In a fresh twist, judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich will each select eight cooks to mentor. 8 p.m. Fox
Famous in Love The showbiz drama starring Bella Thorne ends its sophomore season. Guest stars include Vanessa Williams and Sofia Carson. 8 p.m. Freeform
Code Black This medical drama starring Rob Lowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Luis Guzmán offers a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Nova Wonders The hosts explore dark matter and dark energy as this spinoff series concludes the new episode "What's the Universe Made Of?" 9 p.m. KOCE
The Expanse A former friend taunts Holden (Steven Strait), claiming to have the answers he so critically needs, in a new episode of the science fiction drama. 9 p.m. Syfy
Reverie Sarah Shahi ("Person of Interest") plays a former hostage negotiator tasked with rescuing people whose minds are trapped inside a virtual-reality simulation in this new drama. "24's" Dennis Haysbert and "Cold Case's" Kathryn Morris also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Americans This espionage drama starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as deep-cover Soviet spies in 1980s Washington, D.C., ends its six-season run. 10 p.m. FX
Being Serena Tennis star and new mom Serena Williams trains for the French Open in this new episode of the docuseries. 10 p.m. HBO
Queen Sugar Violet (Tina Lifford) receives an irresistible business proposition while Nova (Rutina Wesley) wrestles with a difficult career decision of her own in the conclusion of the drama's two-night Season 3 premiere. 10 p.m. OWN
Colony Will (Josh Holloway), Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Snyder (Peter Jacobson) undergo intense interrogation on a new episode of this science fiction drama. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Australia's Deadliest Animals This new "Monster Week" special looks at sharks, crocodiles, poisonous insects and other fearsome creatures that inhabit Australia. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Malcolm Gladwell; Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sutton Foster. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; nutritionist Dr. Sanda Moldovan; Adrienne Houghton; Eric Dickerson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Olympian Ariana Kukors Smith. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Zachary Quinto; Kyle MacLachlan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show David Arquette ("Survivors Guide to Prison"); chef Dom Tesoriero. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Duchovny; Rozzi performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Olivia Munn ("Six"); Tony Hale ("Arrested Development"); Sean Hayes (the children's book "Plum"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tarana Burke (Just Be Inc.) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels take on the Detroit Tigers and the Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. 4 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Soccer The Galaxy play host to FC Dallas. 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
