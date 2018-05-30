Advertisement

Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Americans' series finale and more

By
May 29, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Americans' series finale and more
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star in the series finale of the espionage drama "The Americans" on FX. (Jeffrey Neira / FX)
SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The extreme obstacle course competition kicks off a new season with a qualifying round in Dallas. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy return as cohosts. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef A new season of the culinary competition hosted by chef Gordon Ramsay begins. In a fresh twist, judges Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich will each select eight cooks to mentor. 8 p.m. Fox

Famous in Love The showbiz drama starring Bella Thorne ends its sophomore season. Guest stars include Vanessa Williams and Sofia Carson. 8 p.m. Freeform

Code Black This medical drama starring Rob Lowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Luis Guzmán offers a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Nova Wonders The hosts explore dark matter and dark energy as this spinoff series concludes the new episode "What's the Universe Made Of?" 9 p.m. KOCE

The Expanse A former friend taunts Holden (Steven Strait), claiming to have the answers he so critically needs, in a new episode of the science fiction drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

Reverie Sarah Shahi ("Person of Interest") plays a former hostage negotiator tasked with rescuing people whose minds are trapped inside a virtual-reality simulation in this new drama. "24's" Dennis Haysbert and "Cold Case's" Kathryn Morris also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Americans This espionage drama starring Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as deep-cover Soviet spies in 1980s Washington, D.C., ends its six-season run. 10 p.m. FX

Being Serena Tennis star and new mom Serena Williams trains for the French Open in this new episode of the docuseries. 10 p.m. HBO

Queen Sugar Violet (Tina Lifford) receives an irresistible business proposition while Nova (Rutina Wesley) wrestles with a difficult career decision of her own in the conclusion of the drama's two-night Season 3 premiere. 10 p.m. OWN

Colony Will (Josh Holloway), Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Snyder (Peter Jacobson) undergo intense interrogation on a new episode of this science fiction drama. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Australia's Deadliest Animals This new "Monster Week" special looks at sharks, crocodiles, poisonous insects and other fearsome creatures that inhabit Australia. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Malcolm Gladwell; Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ellen Burstyn. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Sutton Foster. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; nutritionist Dr. Sanda Moldovan; Adrienne Houghton; Eric Dickerson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Olympian Ariana Kukors Smith. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Zachary Quinto; Kyle MacLachlan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show David Arquette ("Survivors Guide to Prison"); chef Dom Tesoriero. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Duchovny; Rozzi performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Olivia Munn ("Six"); Tony Hale ("Arrested Development"); Sean Hayes (the children's book "Plum"). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tarana Burke (Just Be Inc.) (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels take on the Detroit Tigers and the Dodgers face the Philadelphia Phillies. 4 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Soccer The Galaxy play host to FC Dallas. 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

