Wednesday's TV highlights: 'MasterChef' and 'The F Word With Gordon Ramsay' on Fox

SERIES

Little Big Shots A 7-year-old stand-up comic and a boy band from Mexico are among the kids featured in this new episode of the talent showcase hosted by Steve Harvey. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef Gordon Ramsay is back to host another season of this culinary competition, followed by the series premiere of his live friends-and-family cooking challenge “The F Word With Gordon Ramsay.” 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry The late Alan Thicke (“Growing Pains”) is featured in this new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. E!

Hollywood Darlings This mockumentary-style series featuring former child stars Jodie Sweetin (“Full House”), Christine Lakin (“Step by Step”) and Beverley Mitchell (“7th Heaven”) ends its freshman season. 8 p.m. Pop

Return of the Mac This sitcom starring Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block also ends its first season. 8:30 p.m. Pop

The Carmichael Show Comic Jerod Carmichael is back with new episodes of his topical sitcom. David Alan Grier, Amber Stevens West and Loretta Devine also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Nova The new exposé “Poisoned Water” examines the contaminated-water crisis in Flint, Mich., and what it might portend for water systems elsewhere in the U.S. 9 p.m. KOCE

Brother vs. Brother “Property Brothers” costars Jonathan and Drew Scott go head-to-head in another season of their spinoff series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates heads to Italy in search of the tomb of a Visigoth king in this new installment. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Big Star Little Star Todd Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” and his son Grayson compete in the premiere of this new personal-trivia challenge featuring celebrities and their offspring. 9 p.m. USA

Fargo Chief Burgle (Carrie Coon) tries to work outside the system in this new episode of the dark crime drama. 10 p.m. FX

MOVIES

Walk the Line Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon portray country music legends Johnny Cash and June Carter in this tune-filled 2005 biopic directed by James Mangold. Ginnifer Goodwin and Robert Patrick also star. 9 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Douglas Brunt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Katie Lee; Shane West; author Ann Margaret Carrozza. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning Americactor Justin Theroux. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Roland Martin (“National Urban League’s State of Black America Town Hall”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Noah Ritter presents the show’s best moments with kids. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Logan Browning. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

