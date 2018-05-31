Thursday's TV highlights: 'Imposters' on Bravo

Witness for the Prosecution Director Billy Wilder’s 1957 take on an Agatha Christie play stars Tyrone Power as a murder suspect who relies on a veteran criminal lawyer (Charles Laughton) after being accused of killing a wealthy widow. The defendant’s hopes for keeping his freedom also hinge on his wife (Marlene Dietrich), who agrees to help the prosecution instead of her husband. Elsa Lanchester and John Williams co-star. 7 p.m. TCM