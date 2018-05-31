Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Imposters' on Bravo

Ed Stockly
By
May 30, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Parker Young, left, Marianne Rendon and Brian Benben in "Imposters" on Bravo. (Christos Kalohoridis / Bravo)

SERIES

Nobodies Rachel and Larry (Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf) prepare for their meeting with Steven Spielberg, while Hugh (Hugh Davidson) is on a personal mission in Phoenix, in this new episode of the show business comedy. 10 p.m. TV Land

Imposters Ezra’s (Rob Heaps) con unexpectedly leads to an encounter with an old flame before he and his fellow Bumblers (Parker Young, Marianne Rendon), along with Maddie, Max and Sally (Inbar Lavi, Brian Benben, Katherine LaNasa) launch their high-risk gambit to take down the Doctor (Ray Proscia). 10:15 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee The annual scholastic competition returns for the eighth year to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., where more than 500 contenders are expected. Preliminary rounds: 7 a.m. ESPN2; Finals: 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Lindbergh Kidnapping: Mysteries at the Museum In this special episode of the nonfiction series host Don Wildman takes a fresh look at the 1932 kidnapping of Charles Augustus Lindbergh, the 20-month-old son of aviator Charles Lindbergh and Anne Morrow Lindbergh. 9 p.m. Travel

MOVIES

Witness for the Prosecution Director Billy Wilder’s 1957 take on an Agatha Christie play stars Tyrone Power as a murder suspect who relies on a veteran criminal lawyer (Charles Laughton) after being accused of killing a wealthy widow. The defendant’s hopes for keeping his freedom also hinge on his wife (Marlene Dietrich), who agrees to help the prosecution instead of her husband. Elsa Lanchester and John Williams co-star. 7 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Polo player Nacho Figueras. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Anne Hathaway. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America MAX performs; Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. U.S. veteran Adele Loar and U.K. veteran Kev Carr, the Walk of America; Omari Hardwick (“Power”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Jay Ruckelshaus, Ramp Less Traveled. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”); Chris Byrne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View André Leon Talley, former editor of Vogue; Caissie Levy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Transgender rights activist Janet Mock (“Pose”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Hank Azaria; Carrie Ann Inaba; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne (“Beat Shazam”); Fall Out Boy performs; Kristen Bell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Hart. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live Claire Danes; Jason Mitchell; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. FSN and the Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies, 4:30 p.m. SNLA

2018 NBA Finals For the fourth straight year the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors meet in the championship series. 6 p.m. ABC

