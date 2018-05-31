Thursday's TV highlights: 'Imposters' on Bravo

SERIES
Nobodies Rachel and Larry (Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf) prepare for their meeting with Steven Spielberg, while Hugh (Hugh Davidson) is on a personal mission in Phoenix, in this new episode of the show business comedy. 10 p.m. TV Land
Imposters Ezra’s (Rob Heaps) con unexpectedly leads to an encounter with an old flame before he and his fellow Bumblers (Parker Young, Marianne Rendon), along with Maddie, Max and Sally (Inbar Lavi, Brian Benben, Katherine LaNasa) launch their high-risk gambit to take down the Doctor (Ray Proscia). 10:15 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee The annual scholastic competition returns for the eighth year to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., where more than 500 contenders are expected. Preliminary rounds: 7 a.m. ESPN2; Finals: 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Lindbergh Kidnapping: Mysteries at the Museum In this special episode of the nonfiction series host Don Wildman takes a fresh look at the 1932 kidnapping of Charles Augustus Lindbergh, the 20-month-old son of aviator Charles Lindbergh and Anne Morrow Lindbergh. 9 p.m. Travel
MOVIES
Witness for the Prosecution Director Billy Wilder’s 1957 take on an Agatha Christie play stars Tyrone Power as a murder suspect who relies on a veteran criminal lawyer (Charles Laughton) after being accused of killing a wealthy widow. The defendant’s hopes for keeping his freedom also hinge on his wife (Marlene Dietrich), who agrees to help the prosecution instead of her husband. Elsa Lanchester and John Williams co-star. 7 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Polo player Nacho Figueras. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Anne Hathaway. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America MAX performs; Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. U.S. veteran Adele Loar and U.K. veteran Kev Carr, the Walk of America; Omari Hardwick (“Power”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Jay Ruckelshaus, Ramp Less Traveled. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”); Chris Byrne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View André Leon Talley, former editor of Vogue; Caissie Levy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Transgender rights activist Janet Mock (“Pose”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Hank Azaria; Carrie Ann Inaba; Carnie Wilson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne (“Beat Shazam”); Fall Out Boy performs; Kristen Bell. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Hart. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Claire Danes; Jason Mitchell; Pusha T performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. FSN and the Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies, 4:30 p.m. SNLA
2018 NBA Finals For the fourth straight year the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors meet in the championship series. 6 p.m. ABC
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 27-June 2, 2018, in PDF format