Friday's TV highlights: The 76th Peabody Awards on KOCE

SERIES

Girl Starter The aspiring female entrepreneurs vie for a prize package worth $100,000 in this competition series’ freshman-season finale. 7 p.m. TLC

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny tries a 28-inch burrito and a 10-pound beef brisket sandwich in Phoenix in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race Andie MacDowell and supermodel Joan Smalls are guest judges in a new episode of the competition series. 8 p.m. VH1

Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) embarks on a quest for vengeance as this period drama races toward a fateful series finale. 9 p.m. KTLA

SPECIALS

The 76th Annual Peabody Awards “Parks and Recreation’s” Rashida Jones hosts this year’s edition of the ceremony that spotlights outstanding work in news, documentaries, entertainment, children's programming, educational programming and public service. “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear and documentary company ITVS receive special honors. 9 p.m. KOCE

Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage The actor-comic, who’s part of the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama series “I’m Dying Up Here,” returns to his Chicago hometown for this new one-hour stand-up special filmed at the historic Vic Theater. 9 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Pollyanna Hayley Mills, who received a special juvenile Oscar for her performance, plays the eternally optimistic orphan in the title of this 1960 Disney film. Jane Wyman, Agnes Moorehead, Karl Malden and Adolphe Menjou also star. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

After the Thin Man William Powell and Myrna Loy are socialite sleuths Nick and Nora Charles in this 1936 mystery-comedy sequel. 8 p.m. KCET

In a Valley of Violence Ethan Hawke stars in this 2016 western about a drifter who seeks revenge on a cruel deputy sheriff. Karen Gillan and John Travolta also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jamaica Inn Maureen O’Hara and Charles Laughton star in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1939 thriller based on the Daphne du Maurier novel about a band of scoundrels plundering the Cornish coast. 10 p.m. KCET

Free State of Jones Matthew McConaughey heads the cast of this 2016 Civil War drama about a group of poor farmers and runaway slaves in rural Mississippi who band together to challenge the Confederacy. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keri Russell and “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali also star. 10:15 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Michael Ruhlman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Thomas Rhett performs; Mary Steenburgen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fifth Harmony performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo!; Colman Domingo, Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Star Jones; Vanessa Williams; “Come From Away.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Ed Helms; Lawrence Saint-Victor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katy Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week President Trump’s decision to exit the Paris Accord: Michael Scherer, Time Magazine; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); Tristan Harris; former Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-N.Y.); author Rebecca Traister (“All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation”); Jim VandeHei, Axios. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley Chef Roy Choi; gardener Ron Finley; Sam Polk. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

