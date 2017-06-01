Friday's TV highlights: The 76th Peabody Awards on KOCE

SERIES
Girl Starter The aspiring female entrepreneurs vie for a prize package worth $100,000 in this competition series’ freshman-season finale. 7 p.m. TLC
Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny tries a 28-inch burrito and a 10-pound beef brisket sandwich in Phoenix in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
RuPaul’s Drag Race Andie MacDowell and supermodel Joan Smalls are guest judges in a new episode of the competition series. 8 p.m. VH1
Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) embarks on a quest for vengeance as this period drama races toward a fateful series finale. 9 p.m. KTLA
SPECIALS
The 76th Annual Peabody Awards “Parks and Recreation’s” Rashida Jones hosts this year’s edition of the ceremony that spotlights outstanding work in news, documentaries, entertainment, children's programming, educational programming and public service. “All in the Family” creator Norman Lear and documentary company ITVS receive special honors. 9 p.m. KOCE
Andrew Santino: Home Field Advantage The actor-comic, who’s part of the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama series “I’m Dying Up Here,” returns to his Chicago hometown for this new one-hour stand-up special filmed at the historic Vic Theater. 9 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
Pollyanna Hayley Mills, who received a special juvenile Oscar for her performance, plays the eternally optimistic orphan in the title of this 1960 Disney film. Jane Wyman, Agnes Moorehead, Karl Malden and Adolphe Menjou also star. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
After the Thin Man William Powell and Myrna Loy are socialite sleuths Nick and Nora Charles in this 1936 mystery-comedy sequel. 8 p.m. KCET
In a Valley of Violence Ethan Hawke stars in this 2016 western about a drifter who seeks revenge on a cruel deputy sheriff. Karen Gillan and John Travolta also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Jamaica Inn Maureen O’Hara and Charles Laughton star in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1939 thriller based on the Daphne du Maurier novel about a band of scoundrels plundering the Cornish coast. 10 p.m. KCET
Free State of Jones Matthew McConaughey heads the cast of this 2016 Civil War drama about a group of poor farmers and runaway slaves in rural Mississippi who band together to challenge the Confederacy. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keri Russell and “Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali also star. 10:15 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Michael Ruhlman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Thomas Rhett performs; Mary Steenburgen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fifth Harmony performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo!; Colman Domingo, Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane (“Fear the Walking Dead”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Star Jones; Vanessa Williams; “Come From Away.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Ed Helms; Lawrence Saint-Victor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Katy Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week President Trump’s decision to exit the Paris Accord: Michael Scherer, Time Magazine; Indira Lakshmanan, the Boston Globe; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); Tristan Harris; former Gov. Eliot Spitzer (D-N.Y.); author Rebecca Traister (“All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation”); Jim VandeHei, Axios. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Tavis Smiley Chef Roy Choi; gardener Ron Finley; Sam Polk. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
