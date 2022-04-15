What’s on TV Friday: ‘Come Dance With Me’ on CBS; ‘Great Performances Florence Price’ on PBS
SERIES
Come Dance With Me “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J created this new family dance competition where skilled young dancers ranging in age from 9 to 15 invite an untrained adult family member to join them in the competition. The judges include Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda. Philip Lawrence hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a product designed to keep cats stimulated; a product to help potty-training; a measuring tool for cutting hair; a product line providing first aid for minor injuries. Also, Mark Cuban gets an update on his investment in Trophy Smack. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race One week ahead of the season finale, the contestants return in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty As the Peachtree Stakes horse race looms, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) hatches a plan she thinks might help her win, while Dominique (Michael Michele) is pressuring Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help promote her new line of accessories at the posh event. Sam Underwood, Elaine Hendrix and Rafael de la Fuente also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances This new episode profiles Florence Price, one of America’s first recognized Black female composers and piano virtuosos. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chamber Music Society Returns “Bringing Down the House,” the finale of the musical miniseries, documents the challenges faced by the Chamber Music Society as they send a large group of artists out on tour and then back home to New York amid a COVID-19 resurgence. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
CMT Music Awards Extended Cut This three-hour special revisits the annual event, highlighting more performances. 8 p.m. CMT
Bill Maher: Adulting The host of “Real Time” appears in this 12th special for the premium cable network. 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW
Golf PGA Tour: RBC Heritage second round, noon Golf
College Softball Georgia visits Missouri, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Syracuse visits Louisville, 2 p.m. ACC-TV; Providence visits Connecticut, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Oregon State visits Washington, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Stanford visits California, 8 p.m. PAC-12TV
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT.
Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Brighton & Hove Albion, Saturday, 4:30 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Punk rock band the Linda Lindas; author Dr. Thema Bryant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Carrie Carrollo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Garcelle Beauvais; singer-songwriter Anitta. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Bob Odenkirk. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mark Wahlberg; Elisha Cuthbert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Bishop T.D. Jakes and daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts; pastor Craig Duke. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Molly Shannon (“Hello Molly!: A Memoir”); Winnie Harlow; David Spade and Dana Carvey. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil An interview with Anna Delvey from the detention facility where she is being held. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Metz; Christina Perri performs; guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Joseph Sikora. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The War in Ukraine; politics, inflation and culture wars: Peter Baker, New York Times; Eugene Daniels; Politico; Simon Ostrovsky, PBS; Marianna Sotomayor, Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Matt Damon and Gary White, Water.org and WaterEquity discuss using microfinance and impact investing to help people gain access to clean water. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Bridget Everett; Red Hot Chili Peppers. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Josh Brolin; the Who performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Fallon; Justin Timberlake; Red Hot Chili Peppers. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; Taika Waititi; Pinegrove performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Chris Redd; Todd Sucherman. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla Raquel Cepeda’s 2020 documentary profiles a South Bronx matriarch who rose to prominence as the “first lady” of the Savage Skulls gang in 1970s New York. As the wife of one of that gang’s founders, Padilla channeled her knack for organizing into community activism. 5 p.m. Showtime
The Jackie Robinson Story This biography tells the story of the baseball great (starring as himself), who broke the color barrier in the major leagues. Ruby Dee costars. 5 p.m. TCM
That Thing You Do! (1996) 8:54 a.m. and 7:09 p.m. Encore
Laggies (2014) 9:20 a.m. TMC
Flight (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Lili (1953) 10 a.m. TCM
Goosebumps (2015) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Ray (2004) 10:46 a.m. Encore
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11 a.m. TNT
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 11:50 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Noon Syfy
Breakdown (1997) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Everest (2015) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Almost Famous (2000) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Little Women (2019) 1 p.m. FX
Shrek (2001) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
High Society (1956) 1 p.m. TCM
The Father (2020) 1:23 p.m. Encore
Enemy of the State (1998) 2:30 p.m. AMC
In the Heights (2021) 2:30 p.m. HBO
The Green Knight (2021) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Dear White People (2014) 2:55 p.m. Epix
Lone Survivor (2013) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 3:15 p.m. Syfy
Copshop (2021) 3:30 p.m. Bravo
Titanic (1997) 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
The Birdcage (1996) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax
Walk the Line (2005) 4:30 and 11:09 p.m. CMT
The Suicide Squad (2021) 4:55 p.m. HBO
Julie & Julia (2009) 5:02 p.m. Encore
Predator (1987) 6 p.m. BBC America
American Sniper (2014) 6 p.m. IFC
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 6:10 p.m. Syfy
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET
The Natural (1984) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. Paramount; 8 p.m. KCET
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. AMC
Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 8 p.m. Epix
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 p.m. POP
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8:47 p.m. Starz
The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Cabaret (1972) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Election (1999) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:10 p.m. POP
Cliffhanger (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 11 p.m. TBS
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:04 p.m. Starz
