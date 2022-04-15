What’s on TV Friday: ‘Come Dance With Me’ on CBS; ‘Great Performances Florence Price’ on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Come Dance With Me “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J created this new family dance competition where skilled young dancers ranging in age from 9 to 15 invite an untrained adult family member to join them in the competition. The judges include Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda. Philip Lawrence hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed (N) 8 p.m. The CW



Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a product designed to keep cats stimulated; a product to help potty-training; a measuring tool for cutting hair; a product line providing first aid for minor injuries. Also, Mark Cuban gets an update on his investment in Trophy Smack. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race One week ahead of the season finale, the contestants return in this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty As the Peachtree Stakes horse race looms, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) hatches a plan she thinks might help her win, while Dominique (Michael Michele) is pressuring Jeff (Sam Adegoke) to help promote her new line of accessories at the posh event. Sam Underwood, Elaine Hendrix and Rafael de la Fuente also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances This new episode profiles Florence Price, one of America’s first recognized Black female composers and piano virtuosos. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chamber Music Society Returns “Bringing Down the House,” the finale of the musical miniseries, documents the challenges faced by the Chamber Music Society as they send a large group of artists out on tour and then back home to New York amid a COVID-19 resurgence. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

CMT Music Awards Extended Cut This three-hour special revisits the annual event, highlighting more performances. 8 p.m. CMT

Bill Maher: Adulting The host of “Real Time” appears in this 12th special for the premium cable network. 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW

Golf PGA Tour: RBC Heritage second round, noon Golf

College Softball Georgia visits Missouri, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Syracuse visits Louisville, 2 p.m. ACC-TV; Providence visits Connecticut, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Oregon State visits Washington, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Stanford visits California, 8 p.m. PAC-12TV

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT.

Premier League Soccer Tottenham Hotspur versus Brighton & Hove Albion, Saturday, 4:30 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Punk rock band the Linda Lindas; author Dr. Thema Bryant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carrie Carrollo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Garcelle Beauvais; singer-songwriter Anitta. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Michele Tafoya; author Bob Odenkirk. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mark Wahlberg; Elisha Cuthbert. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Bishop T.D. Jakes and daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts; pastor Craig Duke. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Molly Shannon (“Hello Molly!: A Memoir”); Winnie Harlow; David Spade and Dana Carvey. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil An interview with Anna Delvey from the detention facility where she is being held. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Metz; Christina Perri performs; guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Joseph Sikora. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The War in Ukraine; politics, inflation and culture wars: Peter Baker, New York Times; Eugene Daniels; Politico; Simon Ostrovsky, PBS; Marianna Sotomayor, Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover Matt Damon and Gary White, Water.org and WaterEquity discuss using microfinance and impact investing to help people gain access to clean water. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Bridget Everett; Red Hot Chili Peppers. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Josh Brolin; the Who performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Fallon; Justin Timberlake; Red Hot Chili Peppers. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; Taika Waititi; Pinegrove performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Schilling; Chris Redd; Todd Sucherman. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla Raquel Cepeda’s 2020 documentary profiles a South Bronx matriarch who rose to prominence as the “first lady” of the Savage Skulls gang in 1970s New York. As the wife of one of that gang’s founders, Padilla channeled her knack for organizing into community activism. 5 p.m. Showtime

The Jackie Robinson Story This biography tells the story of the baseball great (starring as himself), who broke the color barrier in the major leagues. Ruby Dee costars. 5 p.m. TCM

That Thing You Do! (1996) 8:54 a.m. and 7:09 p.m. Encore

Laggies (2014) 9:20 a.m. TMC

Flight (2012) 9:30 a.m. Epix

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Lili (1953) 10 a.m. TCM

Goosebumps (2015) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Ray (2004) 10:46 a.m. Encore

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11 a.m. TNT

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Noon Syfy

Breakdown (1997) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Everest (2015) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Almost Famous (2000) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Little Women (2019) 1 p.m. FX

Shrek (2001) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

High Society (1956) 1 p.m. TCM

The Father (2020) 1:23 p.m. Encore

Enemy of the State (1998) 2:30 p.m. AMC

In the Heights (2021) 2:30 p.m. HBO

The Green Knight (2021) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Dear White People (2014) 2:55 p.m. Epix

Lone Survivor (2013) 3:15 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 3:15 p.m. Syfy

Copshop (2021) 3:30 p.m. Bravo

Titanic (1997) 3:30 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

The Birdcage (1996) 4:20 p.m. Cinemax

Walk the Line (2005) 4:30 and 11:09 p.m. CMT

The Suicide Squad (2021) 4:55 p.m. HBO

Julie & Julia (2009) 5:02 p.m. Encore

Predator (1987) 6 p.m. BBC America

American Sniper (2014) 6 p.m. IFC

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 6:10 p.m. Syfy

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 p.m. BET

The Natural (1984) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 7 p.m. Paramount; 8 p.m. KCET

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. AMC

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 8 p.m. Epix

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 p.m. POP

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8:47 p.m. Starz

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Cabaret (1972) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Election (1999) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:10 p.m. POP

Cliffhanger (1993) 11 p.m. Ovation

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 11 p.m. TBS

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:04 p.m. Starz

