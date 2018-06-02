Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Blade Runner 2049' and more

SERIES
Taken The son of a CIA analyst is abducted in a new episode of the action drama inspired by the Liam Neeson action franchise. With Clive Standen, Adam Goldberg and Jennifer Beals. 8 p.m. NBC
Trading Spaces Host Paige Davis and company are in Atlanta in the rebooted home-makeover series’ season finale. 8 p.m. TLC
Fear Thy Neighbor The true-crime series returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Black Love Comic D.L. Hughley and his wife, LaDonna, are among the celebrity couples talking about how the arrival of children can change a marriage in this new episode. 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
Property Brothers: Linda and Drew Say I Do “Property Brothers” cohost Drew Scott and his fiancée, Linda Phan, tie the knot at a destination wedding in Italy in this new special. 9:06 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Strangers on a Train Small talk between two commuters (Robert Walker, Farley Granger) has dark consequences in Alfred Hitchcock’s taut 1951 thriller. 7 p.m. TCM
Blade Runner 2049 Ryan Gosling and original “Blade Runner” star Harrison Ford share the screen in “Sicario” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 followup to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi noir fable. Robin Wright, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Fiancé Killer A woman is suspicious of her daughter’s new husband-to-be in this made-for-cable 2018 thriller. With Felisha Cooper and Kari Wuhrer. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Only the Brave Josh Brolin, Miles Teller and Taylor Kitsch head the cast of this fact-based 2017 drama about an elite crew of firefighters who lost their lives battling an out-of-control blaze in Arizona in 2013. Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Marrying Mr. Darcy A sequel to 2016’s “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” this new TV movie finds Elizabeth (Cindy Busby) and Donovan (Ryan Paevy) preparing to head down the aisle. “Titanic’s” Francis Fisher also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark Chanel
68 Kill Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) plays a mild-mannered working stiff whose shady girlfriend (“90210’s” AnnaLynne McCord) seduces him into committing a robbery in this darkly comic 2017 crime drama. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning The life and legacy of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; musicians Judy Collins and Stephen Stills go on tour together; former President Bill Clinton discusses his impeachment, President Trump, and the new thriller he co-authored with novelist James Patterson; pianos placed in public spaces; a 8,000-square-foot miniature village and model railroad in Pennsylvania; French artist Jean Dubuffet; Jim Gaffigan on horse racing’s Triple Crown. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas); North Korea: Former CIA analyst Jung Pak, former diplomat Robert Gallucci. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former New York mayor former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m.and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Reliable Sources Media scandals and double standards; how to cover Roseanne Barr, Samantha Bee and Joy Reid; Trump’s victimhood politics. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz ABC’s firing of Roseanne Barr; Samantha Bee’s comments regarding Ivanka Trump; President Trump’s recent talk about future pardons. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel
60 Minutes The continuing siege in Kabul, Afghanistan; chef José Andrés helps feed those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico; NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies and the Angels play the Texas Rangers. 4 p.m. Fox; 6 p.m. FSN
Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals face off in Game 3 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. 5 p.m. NBC Sports Network
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 3 - 10, 2018, in PDF format