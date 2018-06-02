Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Blade Runner 2049' and more

CBS News Sunday Morning The life and legacy of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; musicians Judy Collins and Stephen Stills go on tour together; former President Bill Clinton discusses his impeachment, President Trump, and the new thriller he co-authored with novelist James Patterson; pianos placed in public spaces; a 8,000-square-foot miniature village and model railroad in Pennsylvania; French artist Jean Dubuffet; Jim Gaffigan on horse racing’s Triple Crown. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS