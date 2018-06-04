Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'So You Think You Can Dance' on Fox and more

By
Jun 03, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Monday's TV highlights: 'So You Think You Can Dance' on Fox and more
The reality competition "So You Think You Can Dance" is back for a 15th cycle on Fox. With Mary Murphy, left, Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgins and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (Adam Rose / Fox)

SERIES

Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes a major decision about her future in a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

The Bachelorette Hip-hop’s Lil Jon helps plan a date, and “Best in Show’s” Fred Willard provides color commentary for a dodgeball match, on a new episode of the dating show. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The 15th cycle of the competition begins, with Cat Deeley back as host and Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy again forming the panel of judges, with guest judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss. 8 p.m. Fox

The Fosters This groundbreaking drama about a lesbian couple ( Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) and their blended family of foster children ends its run with a three-night event that continues through Wednesday. 8 p.m. Freeform

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and host Aisha Tyler are back in new episodes of the improv-comedy show. 9 and 9:30 p.m. KTLA

Dietland “The Mindy Project’s” Joy Nash and “The Good Wife’s” Julianna Margulies star in this new drama from “UnReal” co-creator Marti Noxon. Followed by the new after-show “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler.” 9 and 11 p.m. AMC

People Magazine Investigates: Cults The debut installment of this spinoff series recounts the rise and fall of Tony Alamo Ministries. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Who Do You Think You Are? Hilary Duff (“Lizzie McGuire,” “Younger”) is up next on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC

Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits Atlanta, then Worcester, Mass., in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Elementary Holmes and Watson (Johnny Miller, Lucy Liu) probe the murder of a former member of the Yakuza in this new episode of the detective drama. 10 p.m. CBS

The Crossing The now-canceled sci-fi drama airs its next-to-last episode ahead of Saturday’s series finale. With Steve Zahn and Natalie Martinez. 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

The Plot Against America This new two-hour presentation looks at past efforts by Russian intelligence services to plant sleeper agents around the U.S. Followed by the new special “The Spy Who Raised Me.” 8 and 10 p.m. A&E

RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers This new hourlong documentary uses rare archival footage and recent interviews to paint a portrait of the late U.S. senator and onetime presidential candidate. 10 p.m. History Channel

When Fates Collide: The Mary Decker & Zola Budd Story This new special finds the former track-and-field rivals revisiting their controversial collision in the women’s 3,000-meter final at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. 10 p.m. TLC

MOVIES

Leslie Howard: The Man Who Gave a Damn This 2016 documentary remembers the “Gone With the Wind” costar who abandoned a lucrative Hollywood career to contribute to the British war effort. 5 and 10:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes; technology journalist Dan Ackerman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sandra Bullock; activist and writer Kerry Kennedy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Loote performs; celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg; MMA fighter Marcus Kowal and his wife, Mishel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“Dietland”); Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Karthik Nemmani. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen (“My Partner Knows Best”). 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Retta (“Good Girls”). 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lucy Liu; Don Diamont (“The Bold and the Beautiful”); guest co-host Kristine Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show America’s biggest pizza chains; a 10-day belly slim-down. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Desserts made with liquid nitrogen; eating healthy on a budget; birth control and cancer. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Eileen Davidson (“The Young & the Restless”); rabbi Steve Leder (“More Beautiful Than Before”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”); supermodel Adriana Lima. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Chef Emeril Lagasse; personal trainer Bob Harper. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A young girl says she has no respect for authority; her mother says she has given up disciplining her. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling; David Spade; Michael Ray performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Logan Browning (“Dear White People”); deals. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Evan Rachel Wood; the cast of Broadway’s “Mean Girls” perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; Toni Collette; comic Jeff Arcuri. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Holly Hunter; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kathy Griffin; Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”); author and humorist Jonny Sun. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour on PBS (N) 1:30 a.m. KOCE

Last Call With Carson Daly Gillian Jacobs; Hot Snakes perform; Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals face off in Game 4 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. 5 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Angels host the Kansas City Royals. 7 p.m. FSN

Advertisement
  • Most Popular
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 3 - 10, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement