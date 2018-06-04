Monday's TV highlights: 'So You Think You Can Dance' on Fox and more

SERIES
Supergirl Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes a major decision about her future in a new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelorette Hip-hop’s Lil Jon helps plan a date, and “Best in Show’s” Fred Willard provides color commentary for a dodgeball match, on a new episode of the dating show. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The 15th cycle of the competition begins, with Cat Deeley back as host and Vanessa Hudgens, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy again forming the panel of judges, with guest judge Stephen “tWitch” Boss. 8 p.m. Fox
The Fosters This groundbreaking drama about a lesbian couple ( Teri Polo and Sherri Saum) and their blended family of foster children ends its run with a three-night event that continues through Wednesday. 8 p.m. Freeform
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and host Aisha Tyler are back in new episodes of the improv-comedy show. 9 and 9:30 p.m. KTLA
Dietland “The Mindy Project’s” Joy Nash and “The Good Wife’s” Julianna Margulies star in this new drama from “UnReal” co-creator Marti Noxon. Followed by the new after-show “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler.” 9 and 11 p.m. AMC
People Magazine Investigates: Cults The debut installment of this spinoff series recounts the rise and fall of Tony Alamo Ministries. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Who Do You Think You Are? Hilary Duff (“Lizzie McGuire,” “Younger”) is up next on a new episode of the celebrity genealogy series. 9 p.m. TLC
Man v. Food Host Casey Webb visits Atlanta, then Worcester, Mass., in back-to-back new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Johnny Miller, Lucy Liu) probe the murder of a former member of the Yakuza in this new episode of the detective drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Crossing The now-canceled sci-fi drama airs its next-to-last episode ahead of Saturday’s series finale. With Steve Zahn and Natalie Martinez. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
The Plot Against America This new two-hour presentation looks at past efforts by Russian intelligence services to plant sleeper agents around the U.S. Followed by the new special “The Spy Who Raised Me.” 8 and 10 p.m. A&E
RFK: The Kennedy Family Remembers This new hourlong documentary uses rare archival footage and recent interviews to paint a portrait of the late U.S. senator and onetime presidential candidate. 10 p.m. History Channel
When Fates Collide: The Mary Decker & Zola Budd Story This new special finds the former track-and-field rivals revisiting their controversial collision in the women’s 3,000-meter final at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. 10 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Leslie Howard: The Man Who Gave a Damn This 2016 documentary remembers the “Gone With the Wind” costar who abandoned a lucrative Hollywood career to contribute to the British war effort. 5 and 10:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes; technology journalist Dan Ackerman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sandra Bullock; activist and writer Kerry Kennedy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Loote performs; celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg; MMA fighter Marcus Kowal and his wife, Mishel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“Dietland”); Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Karthik Nemmani. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen (“My Partner Knows Best”). 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Author Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Retta (“Good Girls”). 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lucy Liu; Don Diamont (“The Bold and the Beautiful”); guest co-host Kristine Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show America’s biggest pizza chains; a 10-day belly slim-down. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Desserts made with liquid nitrogen; eating healthy on a budget; birth control and cancer. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Eileen Davidson (“The Young & the Restless”); rabbi Steve Leder (“More Beautiful Than Before”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”); supermodel Adriana Lima. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Chef Emeril Lagasse; personal trainer Bob Harper. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A young girl says she has no respect for authority; her mother says she has given up disciplining her. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling; David Spade; Michael Ray performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Logan Browning (“Dear White People”); deals. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Evan Rachel Wood; the cast of Broadway’s “Mean Girls” perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; Toni Collette; comic Jeff Arcuri. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Holly Hunter; Shawn Mendes performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kathy Griffin; Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”); author and humorist Jonny Sun. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Last Call With Carson Daly Gillian Jacobs; Hot Snakes perform; Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals face off in Game 4 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. 5 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Angels host the Kansas City Royals. 7 p.m. FSN
