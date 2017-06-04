Monday's TV highlights: 'Still Star-Crossed' on ABC

SERIES

The Bachelorette DeMario pleads with Rachel for a second chance, then, after the rose ceremony, two of the eliminated suitors argue loudly outside the mansion in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Gotham An alliance of Fish Mooney, the Riddler and the Penguin (Jada Pinkett Smith, Cory Michael Smith, Robin Lord Taylor) can’t be good as the adventure series offers its third season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids BBQ Championship The kids reinvent chicken tenders and three move on to the final round, where they make sliders in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Shadowhunters In the stunned aftermath of the massacre at the in the winter finale, the rift between Shadowhunters and Downworlders widens as this fantasy series returns with new episodes. Kathleen McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Matthew Daddario and Emeraude Toubia star. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Stitchers Kirsten (Emma Ishta) and her teammates continue hacking into the minds of recently departed individuals, as the real purpose of the secret program is revealed in the season premiere. Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, Damon Dayoub, Allison Scagliotti and Salli Richardson-Whitfield also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Still Star-Crossed Still grieving over Juliet, Lady Capulet (Zuleikha Robinson) tries to determine what led to her daughter’s death in this new episode of the period drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Better Call Saul Dire circumstances push Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) to consider desperate measures in this new episode. 10 and 11:05 p.m. AMC

Incredible Edible America Jeff Dunham and his wife, Audrey, take viewers on a culinary quest for some of America’s most unbelievable foods in this new series. Up first, the couple samples an extreme burger Elvis would have loved, as well as a uniquely delicious ice cream cone. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

The Case Against Cosby This new special looks at the charges against Bill Cosby as his criminal trial begins. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast In this new documentary, comedy veteran Carl Reiner, 95, tracks down several other famous celebrities who have found a way to thrive past age 90. Mel Brooks (90), Dick Van Dyke (91), Norman Lear (94), Betty White (95) and Kirk Douglas (100) talk about how the twilight years can truly be the happiest and most rewarding in a person’s life. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rob Kapito; Ezekiel J. Emanuel; Adrian Ballinger; Cory Richardson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Nicole Kidman; Luke Combs performs; Armie Hammer; Robert Buckley. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Isaiah Mustafa (“Shadowhunters”); Haley Joel Osment; Todd Savvas; Jason Matheson (“The Jason Show”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Matthew Modine; television host Kit Hoover. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Author Kelly Rowland (“Whoa, Baby!”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Josh Duhamel (“Transformers: the Last Knight”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Lithgow; Riley Keough; Giles Martin; Thundercat, Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Hart; Ali Wentworth; the War on Drugs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chef Gordon Ramsay; Michael Strahan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Kline; Sharon Horgan; Cage the Elephant performs; Jared Champion performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey: Stanley Cup Final The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Nashville Predators for Game 4. 5 p.m. NBC

