Friday's TV highlights: 'Just Another Immigrant' on Showtime

SERIES
Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition Singer-songwriter Jewel is featured in a new episode of the reality series. 8 p.m. CBS
My Last Days The new episode “Diane” concludes the three-part second season of the documentary series from “Jane the Virgin” costar Justin Baldoni about terminally ill people and the way they choose to live their last days. 8 p.m. KTLA
Phenoms The documentary series about aspiring soccer stars concludes its run with back-to-back episodes featuring athletes from various nations hoping to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including Dele Alli, Marco Asensio, Oliver Burke, Ousmane Dembélé, Paulo Dybala, Leon Goretzka, Gabriel Jesus, Hirving Lozano, Marquinhos, Callum O’Dowda, Orbelín Pineda, Adrien Rabiot, Davinson Sanchez, Moses Simon and Corentin Tolisso. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
Life Sentence As the series nears its end, Stella (Lucy Hale) get sidetracked from a conversation she wants to have with Wes (Elliot Knight). Also, Peter and Ida (Dylan Walsh, Gillian Vigman) have an unusual anniversary celebration. Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In the episode “East Coast, West Coast,” host Guy Fieri tries spicy pork and gnocchi at a funky joint in Palo Alto and visits a Puerto Rican party spot in Oakland that specializes in mofongo and a “loaded” plantain. He also visits a bakery-restaurant in Wilmington, N.C. 9 p.m. Food Network
Just Another Immigrant Romesh Ranganathan, one of the most popular stand-up comics in Britain, uproots his family — including his wife, three children, his mother from Sri Lanka and an eccentric uncle — and takes a shot at American comedy stardom in this new docu-comedy series premiering with two episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
C.B. Strike Not long after Lula’s suspicious passing, another of her friends dies suddenly, so Strike (Tom Burke) decides to grill the rest of her circle, as well as the concierge (Brian Bovell) at Lula’s building. 10 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singer Francois Clemmons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kelly Clarkson; Samantha Barry on Best Friends Today. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ne-Yo performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Youngr performs; L.A. Pride Festival preview. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Marriage and infidelity; author Jen Waite; Dr. Jen Hartstein and Dr. Ramani Durvasula. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Former President Clinton and novelist James Patterson (“The President Is Missing”); the Fan Foodie Face Off. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Journalist Don Lemon; the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” performs. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Niecy Nash; Rob Reiner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Ne-Yo; summer accessories; Hot Topics; Ask Wendy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jennifer Jason Leigh; journalist Pat Harvey; Bryton James (“The Young and the Restless”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve News anchor Lester Holt. 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Kristen Bell. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Cutting a grocery bill in half; a meal that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman who was involved with a 35-year-old man when she was a teen. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“Ocean’s 8”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Summer drink recipes; Tamera answers viewers’ questions. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week President Trump at the G-7 in Canada; Trump’s upcoming summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un; the president’s claim that he could pardon himself. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Gosling. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Real Time With Bill Maher Professor Michael Eric Dyson; journalist Fareed Zakaria; roundtable: commentator Linda Chavez, journalist John Heilemann, political strategist Shermichael Singleton. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sterling K. Brown; Willie Geist; comic Pete Lee. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Penelope Cruz; David Koechner; Interpol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Billy Bob Thornton; comedian Hannibal Buress; Aloe Blacc performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Shaquille O’Neal; Victoria Beckham; Jamiroquai performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Letterman; Aurora performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Hayley Atwell; Mimicking Birds perform; James Norton. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Twins, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Braves, 7 p.m. SNLA
College track and field NCAA men's and women's outdoor championships. From Eugene, Ore. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Basketball The 3-0 Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals. 6 p.m. ABC
