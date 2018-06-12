Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Animal Kingdom' on TNT

SERIES
America's Got Talent Auditions continue in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Civilizations Narrated by Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”), the documentary series about the effect of art on human history resumes with a new episode focusing on landscapes in paintings. 8 p.m. KOCE, KPBS
The Bold Type The drama series about workers at a New York fashion magazine and their friends returns for a second season with stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy. 8 p.m. Freeform
Chopped New judge Martha Stewart brings a surprise from her garden for the first basket in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) navigates prison politics in pursuit of a potential job in this new episode of the crime family drama. 9 p.m. TNT
World of Dance Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo preside over the third round of this new season of the competition series. 10 p.m. NBC
The Last Defense Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”) focuses on two true-life cases as an executive producer of this new documentary series. The subjects are convicts who have been awaiting their fates on death row: a wife and mother who claims she’s innocent in the deaths of her two young sons, and a college student involved in a fatal carjacking. 10 p.m. ABC
Humans Overcome by grief, Max (Ivanno Jeremiah) realizes it’s time for him to face the consequences of his painful decision, while Joe (Tom Goodman-Hill) uncovers Karen’s (Ruth Bradley) shocking secret. Katherine Parkinson, Emily Berrington and Mark Bonnar also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC
Legion David (Dan Stevens) fights the future in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX
Genius Françoise Gilot (Clemence Poesy) stands up to Picasso (Antonio Banderas) and pursues her own artistic goals. Younger Picasso’s (Alex Rich) obsessive new love affair provides welcome relief from his tense marriage to Olga (Sofia Doniants) in this new episode of the biographical drama. 10 p.m. National Geographic
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Trevor Noah; Heather Bresch, Mylan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jeremy Renner; Leslie Bibb; Katie Stevens; Meghann Fahy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Juan Bagnell, Pocketnow; Richard Schiff. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Josh Altman; Josh Flagg; Madison Hildebrand. Endometriosis: Diana Falzone. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner (“Tag”); Sophia Bush (“Incredibles 2”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View A cancer survivor’s nonprofit organization feeds and nurtures neglected and abused children. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Jack Osbourne; Kevin Frazier; Charlamagne Tha God. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Author Danica McKellar (“Do Not Open This Math Book” and “Bathtime Mathtime”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights of segments with kids. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kevin Nealon; Yvonne Strahovski. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeremy Renner; Derek Hough; Joanne Rogers; Christine and the Queens perform with Dâm-Funk. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ed Helms; Michael K. Williams; Tom Papa. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Costner; Katherine Langford; Weezer performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sean “Diddy” Combs; Ashton Kutcher; BTS performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Julianna Margulies; Annabelle Wallis; Tom King; Brian Frasier-Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Women’s Soccer United States versus China. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. SNLA
