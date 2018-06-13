Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back' on Fox

SERIES
MasterChef Host Gordon Ramsay shows the home chefs how to properly break down a crab and prepare it following his Crab Benedict recipe. Joe Bastianich and Aaron Sanchez join Ramsay in judging the dishes. 8 p.m. Fox
Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors The premiere of this new documentary series takes a close look at Navy SEAL snipers. 8 p.m. History
The Originals Klaus and Elijah (Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies) unite again as events threaten to consume them in New Orleans. Charles Michael Davis, Riley Voelkel and Danielle Rose Russell also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back In this new series, Ramsay travels across America with a mobile kitchen to help troubled restaurants. 9 p.m. Fox
Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour As Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to do press, promotional and photo events for his final world tour, Jack wants to stay in Los Angeles for his baby’s birth and tries to persuade his sister Kelly to hit the road with with their dad in the season premiere of this unscripted series. 9 p.m. A&E
The Expanse Holden (Steven Strait) gets a look into the past, present and future, while a ghost from Melba’s (Nadine Nicole) past threatens to derail her mission. Elsewhere, Bobbie (Frankie Adams) has a hard time trusting an old friend as she leads a group into uncharted territory. Dominique Tipper also stars in this new episode of the science-fiction adventure. 9 p.m. Syfy
Archer In the season finale of the animated adventure-comedy, Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and an assortment of his comrades enter a temple they expect is filled with deadly traps in an attempt to recover a treasure that is said to be cursed. 10 p.m. FXX
SIX Gina (Olivia Munn) offers Michael (Dominic Adams) one last chance to give up any relevant information concerning his connection to the shadowy mastermind known as the Prince, while Jackie (Nadine Velazquez) resorts to taking desperate measures to ensure that her family remains safe. Barry Sloane and Kyle Schmid also star. 10 p.m. History
Queen Sugar Darla and Ralph Angel (Bianca Lawson, Kofi Siriboe) come face to face with one another, while Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey) has a business solution to offer Violet (Tina Lifford) in this new episode 10 p.m. OWN
Caribbean Pirate Treasure Underwater explorer Philippe Cousteau, grandson of oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, and journalist Ashlan Cousteau, Philippe’s wife, return for another season of pirate-themed adventures with two new episodes. In the first, the couple dive into the story of ruthless buccaneer Bartholomew Sharp. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Travel
Colony Will (Josh Holloway) follows a trail of clues that may expose a dangerous secret about the Seattle Colony, while Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) helps a refugee family and Bram (Alex Neustaedter) fills in as a surrogate parent to his little sister (Isabella Crocetti). 10 p.m. USA
Wahlburgers Chef Paul works on getting the right equipment and the company’s burger times down to step into the fast-food market with their Express Model in the season premiere. 10 p.m. A&E
MOVIES
Particle Fever This 2013 documentary, directed by physicist-turned-filmmaker Mark Levinson, charts the development of the Large Hadron Collider, the costliest experiment in Earth’s history, involving 10,000 scientists from more than 100 countries in pursuit of an explanation for the existence of all matter in the universe. 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn; Roger Bennett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sarah Jessica Parker and writer Fatima Farheen Mirza; Claire Danes. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Christina El Moussa; Jon Hamm; Ed Helms; Vance Joy performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Filmmaker Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman; John Travolta; Jillian Michaels; Joe Katz; Nikki Haskell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Jada Pinkett Smith; Doug Brunt; Nelson DeMille. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Claire Danes; Kelly Preston; Calum Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jon Hamm. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Donnie Wahlberg. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether eating salt is healthy; which canned tuna to buy. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve TV personality Jon Taffer; Dr. Habib Sadeghi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Food critic Kalen Allen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nick Offerman; Moshe Kasher; Rell Battle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Travolta; Sophia Bush; Dierks Bentley performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Scaramucci; Michael Avenatti; Betty Gilpin; Chromeo and D.R.A.M. perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jamie Foxx; Glen Powell; Gallant and ASAP Ferg perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour on PBS (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk; Sarah Silverman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Claire Danes; Hannibal Buress; Amber Mark performs; Brian Frasier-Moore performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 10 - 16, 2018, in PDF format