What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order,’ NBC; ‘MasterChef Junior,’ Fox; ‘Chef Boot Camp’ Food

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) are assigned to investigate the slaying of a congressional candidate as Price and Maroun (Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi) struggle with an extremist group that will resort to any means necessary to thwart the late candidate’s agenda. Camryn Manheim and Sam Waterston also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC



Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Junior Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Matilda, is a guest judge as the young contestants make doughnuts and doughnut holes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox



Top Chef The chefs create salty-sweet desserts that will inspire a new flavor of gelato. Then, they must draw inspiration from the lives of some of Texas’s most influential women. 8 p.m. Bravo

BattleBots The final eight bots face off in a robotic fight to the death. 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine meets an ex-con who turned his life around but can’t seem to find success with his restaurant Dreadlife Kitchen, in Hendersonville, NC. 8 p.m. Food Network

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Det. Velasco (Octavio Pisano) turns to Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help locating and rescuing three girls from his hometown who were abducted by human traffickers and brought to New York. Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies With help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof), the members of the Super Squad assemble to test their abilities individually and as a team. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse and Leo Howard star. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is on edge when an accreditation council reviews the residency program in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Kat and Oscar (Mayim Bialik, Christopher Rivas) try to set up Max (Cheyenne Jackson) with a woman (guest star Laura Bell Bundy). Also, Carter and Phil (Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan) help Randi (Kyla Pratt) spy on her loud neighbors. Remington Hoffman and Samantha Cutaran also guest star in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

Beat Bobby Flay Country music superstar Maren Morris teams up with Sunny Anderson. 9 p.m. Food Network

How We Roll (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Welcome to Flatch (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Family Style (N) 9:45 p.m. Bravo

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime A new assistant district attorney urges the task force to do whatever it takes to flip a member of the Brotherhood to get the evidence they need. Also, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must come to terms with his father’s disturbing legacy. Danielle Moné Truitt, Nona Parker Johnson and Ainsley Seiger also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Chef Boot Camp In each episode of this culinary series — returning for its second season — chef Cliff Crooks works with three chefs who need to step up their game if they are going to succeed in their hyper-competitive professional world. 10 p.m. Food Network

Atlanta This new episode of the anthology series was written by Francesca Sloane and directed by Hiro Murai. 10 p.m. FX

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (N) 10 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m.; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and 7 p.m. MLB

Golf Masters Tournament: First round, noon ESPN; highlights, 11:35 CBS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Jim Nantz; Shaquille O’Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michelle Pfeiffer; Mark Wahlberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ezra Miller; chef Adrienne Cheatham. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Co-host Stephanie Grisham; Michelle Yeoh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Pete Holmes; Asher Grodman; Richie Moriarty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Lilly Singh (“Be a Triangle”); chef Millie Peartree; Laura Benanti (“Life & Beth”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dancing Queen; Mayim Bialik; Chrishell Stause. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Women say they believed that they had met a prince charming on Tinder, then lost their life savings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Blake Vogt; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tika Sumpter (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2"). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Pfeiffer; Camila Cabello; Latto performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Segel; Diane Kruger; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clarissa Ward; Pete Holmes; Anitta performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joe Manganiello; Corey Stoll; Johnny Rabb with the 8G band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; David Cross. 12:52 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Minari (2020) 8 a.m. Showtime

The River Wild (1994) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

Scream 2 (1997) 8:44 a.m. Starz

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8:50 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

A League of Their Own (1992) 9 a.m. AMC

Dune (2021) 9:50 a.m. HBO

You Can Count on Me (2000) 11 a.m. TMC

Tin Cup (1996) 11:01 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore

Enemy of the State (1998) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Easy A (2010) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Louisiana Story (1948) noon TCM

Minority Report (2002) 1 p.m. Syfy

That Thing You Do! (1996) 1:19 and 11:10 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Almost Famous (2000) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:40 p.m. Epix

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. MTV

War Horse (2011) 3:47 p.m. Cinemax

Furious 7 (2015) 4 p.m. FX

Planet of the Apes (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:15 p.m. AMC

The Way, Way Back (2013) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Road to Perdition (2002) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Cinderella Man (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Election (1999) 8 p.m. Epix

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 9 p.m. Starz

Copshop (2021) 9 p.m. Syfy

Scary Movie (2000) 10 p.m. VH1

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:25 p.m. Cinemax

Independence Day (1996) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Knives Out (2019) 10:45 p.m. Bravo

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 11 p.m. AMC

