What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order,’ NBC; ‘MasterChef Junior,’ Fox; ‘Chef Boot Camp’ Food
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) are assigned to investigate the slaying of a congressional candidate as Price and Maroun (Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi) struggle with an extremist group that will resort to any means necessary to thwart the late candidate’s agenda. Camryn Manheim and Sam Waterston also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
The venerable procedural’s 21st season, coming more than a decade after its 20th, contains the same problems — and the same appeal — as ever.
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Junior Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Matilda, is a guest judge as the young contestants make doughnuts and doughnut holes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Many great artists suffer for their work, and celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is no exception.
Top Chef The chefs create salty-sweet desserts that will inspire a new flavor of gelato. Then, they must draw inspiration from the lives of some of Texas’s most influential women. 8 p.m. Bravo
BattleBots The final eight bots face off in a robotic fight to the death. 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine meets an ex-con who turned his life around but can’t seem to find success with his restaurant Dreadlife Kitchen, in Hendersonville, NC. 8 p.m. Food Network
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Det. Velasco (Octavio Pisano) turns to Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help locating and rescuing three girls from his hometown who were abducted by human traffickers and brought to New York. Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies With help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof), the members of the Super Squad assemble to test their abilities individually and as a team. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse and Leo Howard star. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is on edge when an accreditation council reviews the residency program in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Kat and Oscar (Mayim Bialik, Christopher Rivas) try to set up Max (Cheyenne Jackson) with a woman (guest star Laura Bell Bundy). Also, Carter and Phil (Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan) help Randi (Kyla Pratt) spy on her loud neighbors. Remington Hoffman and Samantha Cutaran also guest star in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Beat Bobby Flay Country music superstar Maren Morris teams up with Sunny Anderson. 9 p.m. Food Network
How We Roll (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Welcome to Flatch (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
“Freaks and Geeks” veteran explains his approach to producing, from what Judd Apatow taught him to his two new series, “Minx” and “Welcome to Flatch.”
Top Chef Family Style (N) 9:45 p.m. Bravo
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime A new assistant district attorney urges the task force to do whatever it takes to flip a member of the Brotherhood to get the evidence they need. Also, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must come to terms with his father’s disturbing legacy. Danielle Moné Truitt, Nona Parker Johnson and Ainsley Seiger also star. 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Chef Boot Camp In each episode of this culinary series — returning for its second season — chef Cliff Crooks works with three chefs who need to step up their game if they are going to succeed in their hyper-competitive professional world. 10 p.m. Food Network
Atlanta This new episode of the anthology series was written by Francesca Sloane and directed by Hiro Murai. 10 p.m. FX
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (N) 10 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m.; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and 7 p.m. MLB
Golf Masters Tournament: First round, noon ESPN; highlights, 11:35 CBS
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Jim Nantz; Shaquille O’Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Michelle Pfeiffer; Mark Wahlberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ezra Miller; chef Adrienne Cheatham. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Co-host Stephanie Grisham; Michelle Yeoh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Pete Holmes; Asher Grodman; Richie Moriarty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Lilly Singh (“Be a Triangle”); chef Millie Peartree; Laura Benanti (“Life & Beth”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dancing Queen; Mayim Bialik; Chrishell Stause. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Women say they believed that they had met a prince charming on Tinder, then lost their life savings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Blake Vogt; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tika Sumpter (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2"). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Pfeiffer; Camila Cabello; Latto performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Segel; Diane Kruger; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clarissa Ward; Pete Holmes; Anitta performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joe Manganiello; Corey Stoll; Johnny Rabb with the 8G band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; David Cross. 12:52 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Minari (2020) 8 a.m. Showtime
The River Wild (1994) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax
Scream 2 (1997) 8:44 a.m. Starz
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8:50 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
A League of Their Own (1992) 9 a.m. AMC
Dune (2021) 9:50 a.m. HBO
You Can Count on Me (2000) 11 a.m. TMC
Tin Cup (1996) 11:01 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore
Enemy of the State (1998) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Easy A (2010) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Louisiana Story (1948) noon TCM
Minority Report (2002) 1 p.m. Syfy
That Thing You Do! (1996) 1:19 and 11:10 p.m. Encore
Moneyball (2011) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Almost Famous (2000) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:40 p.m. Epix
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:40 p.m. HBO
Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. MTV
War Horse (2011) 3:47 p.m. Cinemax
Furious 7 (2015) 4 p.m. FX
Planet of the Apes (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:15 p.m. AMC
The Way, Way Back (2013) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Road to Perdition (2002) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Cinderella Man (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Election (1999) 8 p.m. Epix
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 9 p.m. Starz
Copshop (2021) 9 p.m. Syfy
Scary Movie (2000) 10 p.m. VH1
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:25 p.m. Cinemax
Independence Day (1996) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Knives Out (2019) 10:45 p.m. Bravo
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 11 p.m. AMC
