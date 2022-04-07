Advertisement
Share
Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Law & Order,’ NBC; ‘MasterChef Junior,’ Fox; ‘Chef Boot Camp’ Food

Odelya Halevi, left, and Hugh Dancy in "Law & Order" on NBC.
Law & Order -- NBC TV Series, LAW & ORDER -- “Free Speech” Episode 21002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as ADA Nolan Price -- (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC) Odelya Halevi, left, and Hugh Dancy in “Law & Order” on NBC.
(Eric Liebowitz/NBC)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Law & Order Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) are assigned to investigate the slaying of a congressional candidate as Price and Maroun (Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi) struggle with an extremist group that will resort to any means necessary to thwart the late candidate’s agenda. Camryn Manheim and Sam Waterston also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Three cops crowd around a desk in the precinct

Television

‘Law & Order’ is back, and it hasn’t changed. That’s exactly why it’s lasted so long

The venerable procedural’s 21st season, coming more than a decade after its 20th, contains the same problems — and the same appeal — as ever.


Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

MasterChef Junior Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Matilda, is a guest judge as the young contestants make doughnuts and doughnut holes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Gordon Ramsay explains the advantages of having size 15 feet

Awards

‘MasterChef Junior’ reveals Gordon Ramsay’s softer side — and so much more

Many great artists suffer for their work, and celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is no exception.


Top Chef The chefs create salty-sweet desserts that will inspire a new flavor of gelato. Then, they must draw inspiration from the lives of some of Texas’s most influential women. 8 p.m. Bravo

BattleBots The final eight bots face off in a robotic fight to the death. 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine meets an ex-con who turned his life around but can’t seem to find success with his restaurant Dreadlife Kitchen, in Hendersonville, NC. 8 p.m. Food Network

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Det. Velasco (Octavio Pisano) turns to Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for help locating and rescuing three girls from his hometown who were abducted by human traffickers and brought to New York. Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies With help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof), the members of the Super Squad assemble to test their abilities individually and as a team. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse and Leo Howard star. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is on edge when an accreditation council reviews the residency program in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Kat and Oscar (Mayim Bialik, Christopher Rivas) try to set up Max (Cheyenne Jackson) with a woman (guest star Laura Bell Bundy). Also, Carter and Phil (Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan) help Randi (Kyla Pratt) spy on her loud neighbors. Remington Hoffman and Samantha Cutaran also guest star in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

Cheyenne Jackson, left, and Mayim Bialik in "Call Me Cat."

Television

If you need a dose of positivity today, cuddle up to ‘Call Me Kat’

“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.

Beat Bobby Flay Country music superstar Maren Morris teams up with Sunny Anderson. 9 p.m. Food Network

How We Roll (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Welcome to Flatch (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

A man in a black suit and orange tie

Television

Producer Paul Feig has an ‘unheard of’ hit rate. Here are his secrets to success

“Freaks and Geeks” veteran explains his approach to producing, from what Judd Apatow taught him to his two new series, “Minx” and “Welcome to Flatch.”

Top Chef Family Style (N) 9:45 p.m. Bravo

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime A new assistant district attorney urges the task force to do whatever it takes to flip a member of the Brotherhood to get the evidence they need. Also, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) must come to terms with his father’s disturbing legacy. Danielle Moné Truitt, Nona Parker Johnson and Ainsley Seiger also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Chef Boot Camp In each episode of this culinary series — returning for its second season — chef Cliff Crooks works with three chefs who need to step up their game if they are going to succeed in their hyper-competitive professional world. 10 p.m. Food Network

Atlanta This new episode of the anthology series was written by Francesca Sloane and directed by Hiro Murai. 10 p.m. FX

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (N) 10 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m.; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and 7 p.m. MLB

Golf Masters Tournament: First round, noon ESPN; highlights, 11:35 CBS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Jim Nantz; Shaquille O’Neal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michelle Pfeiffer; Mark Wahlberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ezra Miller; chef Adrienne Cheatham. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Wahlberg. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Co-host Stephanie Grisham; Michelle Yeoh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Pete Holmes; Asher Grodman; Richie Moriarty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Lilly Singh (“Be a Triangle”); chef Millie Peartree; Laura Benanti (“Life & Beth”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dancing Queen; Mayim Bialik; Chrishell Stause. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Women say they believed that they had met a prince charming on Tinder, then lost their life savings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Blake Vogt; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tika Sumpter (“Sonic the Hedgehog 2"). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michelle Pfeiffer; Camila Cabello; Latto performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Segel; Diane Kruger; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clarissa Ward; Pete Holmes; Anitta performs. (N) 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Joe Manganiello; Corey Stoll; Johnny Rabb with the 8G band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jared Leto; David Cross. 12:52 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Minari (2020) 8 a.m. Showtime

The River Wild (1994) 8:25 a.m. Cinemax

Scream 2 (1997) 8:44 a.m. Starz

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8:50 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

A League of Their Own (1992) 9 a.m. AMC

Dune (2021) 9:50 a.m. HBO

You Can Count on Me (2000) 11 a.m. TMC

Tin Cup (1996) 11:01 a.m. and 6:42 p.m. Encore

Enemy of the State (1998) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Easy A (2010) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Louisiana Story (1948) noon TCM

Minority Report (2002) 1 p.m. Syfy

That Thing You Do! (1996) 1:19 and 11:10 p.m. Encore

Moneyball (2011) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Almost Famous (2000) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:40 p.m. Epix

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. MTV

War Horse (2011) 3:47 p.m. Cinemax

Furious 7 (2015) 4 p.m. FX

Planet of the Apes (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 5:15 p.m. AMC

The Way, Way Back (2013) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Road to Perdition (2002) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

Django Unchained (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Cinderella Man (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Election (1999) 8 p.m. Epix

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 9 p.m. Starz

Copshop (2021) 9 p.m. Syfy

Scary Movie (2000) 10 p.m. VH1

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10:25 p.m. Cinemax

Independence Day (1996) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Knives Out (2019) 10:45 p.m. Bravo

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 11 p.m. AMC

Charlton Heston as Moses in the movie The Ten Commandments. photo courtesy American Cinematheque.

Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ the Grammys, MLB’s opening day and more

TV highlights for April 3-9 include ‘The Ten Commandments,’ the Grammys, baseball’s opening day and the final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

A scene from the original movie "Planet of the Apes" Four astronauts land on a strange planet where apes are in control presented by 20th Century Fox in 1968. LA TIMES LIBRARY FILE PHOTO

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again,’ Bravo

Movies on TV this week: April 3: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again’ on Bravo; ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ on Encore

Movies on TV the week of April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 3 - 9 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of April 3 - 9 as PDF files you can download and print

A .gif of images from "The Comeback," "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "I May Destroy You" and "Enlightened."

Television

The 75 best TV shows on HBO Max right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
Natasha Lyonne adjusts her hair in a mirror in "Russian Doll" on Netflix.

Television

The 75 best TV shows on Netflix right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.

Charlton Heston as Moses in the movie The Ten Commandments. photo courtesy American Cinematheque.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement