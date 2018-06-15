Friday's TV highlights: 'Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas' on HBO

SERIES
VICE This new episode visits Puerto Rico where U.S. citizens are still struggling to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Maria. 7:30 p.m. HBO
Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition Stephanie McMahon, WWE, goes undercover to find new pro-wrestling talent. 8 p.m. CBS
12 Monkeys This time-traveling science-fiction series returns for its fourth and final season with three new episodes. James Cole and Cassandra Railly (Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull) will be traveling further back in time than ever before as they search for a weapon to stop the Witness (Alisen Down). 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Life Sentence The series concludes its run as Stella (Lucy Hale) faces the aftermath of sharing her life with Wes (Elliot Knight) on social media, which opens the couple up to scrutiny and comments from acquaintances and strangers alike. Dylan Walsh, Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons, Carlos PenaVega and Gillian Vigman also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances at the Met Director David McVicar’s production of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Tosca” features Sonya Yoncheva and Vittorio Grigolo. Isabel Leonard hosts this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Just Another Immigrant Romesh’s wife, Leesa, and their three kids arrive in Los Angeles in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series that follows the foreign-born comic as he tries to make it big in the U.S. 9 and 9:03 p.m. Showtime
C.B. Strike This new episode wraps up Strike’s (Tom Burke) current investigation as Robin (Holliday Grainger) pays a visit to a boutique where Lula shopped on her last day. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas The season finale considers the lack of funding for America’s teachers and then concludes its season-long examination of policing, focusing one community’s unique approach. 11:30 p.m. HBO
Split A standalone sequel to writer-director M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 drama “Unbreakable,” this 2016 psychological horror film stars James McAvoy as a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder, giving him 23 different personalities. Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson and Jessica Sula also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Walking Out A father and son (Matt Bomer and Josh Wiggins) are stranded in a remote region of Montana’s Paradise Valley. Bill Pullman and Alex Neustaedter also star in this 2017 adventure. 10 p.m. Showtime
CBS This Morning David Sanger; Natalie Portman; Jonathan Foer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Christina Aguilera performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pitbull performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today AJR performs; authors Donald Rosenstein and Justin Yopp (“The Group: Seven Widowed Fathers Reimagine Life”); chef Ryan Scott. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Travolta (“Gotti”); Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Ed Helms; Holly Hunter; Craig T. Nelson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Christina Ricci; Michael Mealor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights of Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen and Diane Keaton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week U.S./North Korean summit; G7 meeting; report finds former FBI director James Comey violated procedure during 2016 campaign: Mark Landler, the New York Times; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Anne Gearan, the Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher George Will, the Washington Post. Billy Eichner (“Billy on the Street”); Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles); Margaret Hoover; Michael Weiss. (N) 10 p.m. and Midnight HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jada Pinkett Smith; Bryce Dallas Howard; Nikki Glaser. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Tiffany Haddish; DJ Khaled; Ella Mai performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2018 FIFA World Cup Morocco versus Iran, 8 a.m. Fox; Portugal versus Spain, 11 a.m. Fox and 5 p.m. FS1; France versus Australia, Saturday, 3 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Athletics 6:30 p.m. FSN. The Dodgers host the Giants. 7 p.m. SNLA
