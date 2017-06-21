Thursday's TV highlights: 'Inside the Actors Studio' on Bravo

SERIES

Hollywood Game Night Contestants lead celebrity teams as the game show hosted by Jane Lynch returns for a new season. Up first are “Veep” cast members Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky and Matt Walsh against “The Walking Dead” actors Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt and Lauren Cohan. 8 p.m. NBC

Boy Band This new competition series lets viewers vote members into a new music group that they hope will be the next Backstreet Boys or ’N Sync. Rita Ora is the host; ex-Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton and producer Timbaland are mentors. 8 p.m. ABC

Inside the Actors Studio Scarlett Johansson (“Rough Night”) discusses her personal and professional history with host James Lipton. 8 p.m. Bravo

The Wall The game show hosted by Chris Hardwick returns for a new season. 9 p.m. NBC

Nashville A huge fallout results from the video of Maddie (Lennon Stella) and the police officer. Also, Deacon and Avery (Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson) fall in love with Hallie’s (Rhiannon Giddens) special sound. 9 p.m. CMT

The Night Shift Only 48 hours have passed from where the series left off last summer, and wildfire still rages, threatening Jill and Drew (Jill Flint, Brendan Fehr) as they try to help victims and get them to the San Antonio hospital in the season premiere. Scott Wolf, Eoin Macken and Jennifer Beals also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Gong Show Celebrity panelists include Will Arnett, Ken Jeong and Zach Galifianakis in this updated version of the classic talent show. 10 p.m. ABC

The Mist Adapted from a Stephen King short story, this new 10-part series is set in Bridgeport, Maine, where a family struggles to cope when a mysterious and sinister mist from an unknown source engulfs their village. Morgan Spector (“Allegiance”), Alyssa Sutherland (“Vikings”) and Frances Conroy (“Six Feet Under”) star. 10 p.m. Spike

Queen of the South While on a mission to destroy the tunnels that Epifanio (Joaquim de Almeida) uses for his drug-smuggling operations, Teresa and James (Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot) come face to face with a group of American border vigilantes. Veronica Falcon also stars. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

2017 NBA Draft A record 182 underclassmen are up for grabs by NBA teams. The Boston Celtics have the first pick, followed by the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. Among the top prospects are Duke’s Jayson Tatum, Markelle Fultz of Washington and Lonzo Ball of UCLA. 4 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ice Cube; Today Food; Remi Adeleke; ambush makeover. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Duhamel; Marisa Tomei. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham (“Playing House”); Adrienne C. Moore (“Orange Is the New Black”); wellness expert Nikki Sharp; former boxer Bernard Hopkins. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kurt Russell; Guillermo Díaz; Gina Rodriguez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tom Perez; Ice Cube. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dominic Cooper; Laura Benanti. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Highlights feature Steve’s family. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil 35-year-old refuses to get a job and wears superhero costumes daily. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”); Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”); “Pretty Little Liars” cast. 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Amy Ziff of the band Betty. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Holly Hunter. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jerrod Carmichael. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Ferrell; Ha Ha Tonka performs. (N) 11 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ray Romano; Ruth Negga; Camila Cabello performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kevin Spacey; Terry Crews; Rob Huebel. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Anthony Hopkins; Chris Hardwick; Queen + Adam Lambert performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dominic Cooper; Laura Haddock. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS