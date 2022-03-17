What’s on TV Thursday: Season premiere of ‘MasterChef Junior’ and ’Welcome to Flatch’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Law & Order After a family court judge is murdered, Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the many grievances against him in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Station 19 It’s a busy opening day at the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic. Also, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) delivers an ultimatum to Beckett (Josh Randall), and the crew responds to an emergency call involving a skydiving incident. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon and Barrett Doss also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef Junior The hit culinary competition returns for its eighth edition where contestants between 8 and 13 show off their kitchen skills in a series of increasingly complicated challenges. Among this season’s venues are a renaissance fair and a monster truck rally. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots The World Championship Tournament begins. 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Irvine returns to Josephine’s soul food restaurant on Chicago’s South Side. 8 p.m. Food Network

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat When a new business moves into Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) neighborhood, she tries to make the arrivals feel welcome, but the owner seems to think he can get away with whatever he wants in this new episode. Andy Favreau and Tim Bagley guest star with series regulars Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Christopher Rivas, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Jordan. 9 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Family Style The 11 two-person teams participate in a tailgate tournament creating plant-based food for the 2021 L.A. Rams draft class. Rams linebacker Kenny Young and social media influencer Tabitha Brown are guest judges. 9 p.m. Bravo

Welcome to Flatch Adapted from a hit British mockumentary series, this new comedy from Paul Feig (“The Office”) and Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City”) follows a documentary crew as it films residents of Flatch, a fictional American small town teeming with eccentric personalities. Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash and Taylor Ortega star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC



Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Single Drunk Female On her wedding day Brit’s (Sasha Compere) jitters lead her to make an unexpected decision in the season finale of the comedy. Meanwhile, Carol and Bob (Ally Sheedy, Ian Gomez) take their relationship to a new level, and Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) worries about what her future might hold when she learns the truth about James (Garrick Bernard). 10:30 p.m. Freeform

SPORTS

NCAA Basketball Tournament First round: Akron versus UCLA, 6:45 p.m. TBS. Also, Michigan versus Colorado State, 9 a.m. CBS; South Dakota State versus Providence, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Memphis versus Boise State, 10:30 a.m. TNT; Norfolk State versus Baylor, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Longwood versus Tennessee, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Richmond versus Iowa, 12 p.m. TRU; Georgia State versus Gonzaga, 1 p.m. TNT; Marquette versus North Carolina, 1:20 p.m. TBS; New Mexico State versus Connecticut, 3:45 p.m. TNT; St. Peter’s versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. CBS; Indiana versus St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Creighton versus San Diego State, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Vermont versus Arkansas, 6:15 p.m. TNT; San Francisco versus Murray State, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Southern versus Kansas, 6:55 p.m. TRU

PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship, first round, 11 a.m. Golf

College Wrestling NCAA Championships, first round, 4 p.m. ESPN

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Quarterfinal: León versus Seattle Sounders FC, 5:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings College basketball: Clark Kellogg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jill Martin; Donal Skehan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daniel Radcliffe; a performance by Riverdance. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”); Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin; Patti LuPone; Josh Peck. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Dancers Julianne Hough and Derek Hough; Jabari Banks, Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth Meyers; Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez (“CODA”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tahj Mowry; co-host Vivica A. Fox. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Tiffanie Drayton (“Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billy Crystal; Emilia Jones; Normani performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Doris Kearns Goodwin. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Puth performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Von Miller; Jenny Slate; Murray Bartlett; Teddy Swims performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Penélope Cruz; Hugh Dancy; Paul Feig; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Philadelphia (1993) 8 a.m. TMC

Cloverfield (2008) 8:26 a.m. Cinemax

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009) 8:41 a.m. and 10:39 p.m. Encore

The Fighter (2010) 9 a.m. AMC

Z (1969) 9 a.m. TCM

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

Benny & Joon (1993) 10:45 a.m. Epix

Two Women (1960) 11:15 a.m. TCM

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 12:05 p.m. Encore

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 12:42 and 9 p.m. Starz

American Psycho (2000) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Wedding Plan (2016) 1:55 p.m. Epix

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2 p.m. AMC

Yellow Rose (2019) 2:25 p.m. Encore

Cactus Flower (1969) 3 p.m. TCM

The Guest (2014) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 5 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Music Man (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Road to Perdition (2002) 5:25 p.m. Showtime

Terms of Endearment (1983) 5:45 p.m. Epix

The Big Lebowski (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Pulp Fiction (1994) 7:25 p.m. Showtime

Oliver! (1968) 7:45 p.m. TCM

Heaven Can Wait (1978) 8 p.m. Epix

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Point Break (1991) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Shazam! (2019) 9:30 p.m. TNT

The Guard (2011) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 9:45 p.m. Epix

Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Camelot (1967) 10:30 p.m. TCM

The Fugitive (1993) 11 p.m. AMC

