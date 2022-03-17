What’s on TV Thursday: Season premiere of ‘MasterChef Junior’ and ’Welcome to Flatch’ on Fox
SERIES
Law & Order After a family court judge is murdered, Bernard and Cosgrove (Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan) investigate the many grievances against him in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Station 19 It’s a busy opening day at the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic. Also, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) delivers an ultimatum to Beckett (Josh Randall), and the crew responds to an emergency call involving a skydiving incident. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon and Barrett Doss also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Junior The hit culinary competition returns for its eighth edition where contestants between 8 and 13 show off their kitchen skills in a series of increasingly complicated challenges. Among this season’s venues are a renaissance fair and a monster truck rally. Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Daphne Oz are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots The World Championship Tournament begins. 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Irvine returns to Josephine’s soul food restaurant on Chicago’s South Side. 8 p.m. Food Network
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat When a new business moves into Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) neighborhood, she tries to make the arrivals feel welcome, but the owner seems to think he can get away with whatever he wants in this new episode. Andy Favreau and Tim Bagley guest star with series regulars Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Christopher Rivas, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Jordan. 9 p.m. Fox
Top Chef Family Style The 11 two-person teams participate in a tailgate tournament creating plant-based food for the 2021 L.A. Rams draft class. Rams linebacker Kenny Young and social media influencer Tabitha Brown are guest judges. 9 p.m. Bravo
Welcome to Flatch Adapted from a hit British mockumentary series, this new comedy from Paul Feig (“The Office”) and Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City”) follows a documentary crew as it films residents of Flatch, a fictional American small town teeming with eccentric personalities. Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash and Taylor Ortega star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Single Drunk Female On her wedding day Brit’s (Sasha Compere) jitters lead her to make an unexpected decision in the season finale of the comedy. Meanwhile, Carol and Bob (Ally Sheedy, Ian Gomez) take their relationship to a new level, and Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) worries about what her future might hold when she learns the truth about James (Garrick Bernard). 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPORTS
NCAA Basketball Tournament First round: Akron versus UCLA, 6:45 p.m. TBS. Also, Michigan versus Colorado State, 9 a.m. CBS; South Dakota State versus Providence, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Memphis versus Boise State, 10:30 a.m. TNT; Norfolk State versus Baylor, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Longwood versus Tennessee, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Richmond versus Iowa, 12 p.m. TRU; Georgia State versus Gonzaga, 1 p.m. TNT; Marquette versus North Carolina, 1:20 p.m. TBS; New Mexico State versus Connecticut, 3:45 p.m. TNT; St. Peter’s versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. CBS; Indiana versus St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Creighton versus San Diego State, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Vermont versus Arkansas, 6:15 p.m. TNT; San Francisco versus Murray State, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Southern versus Kansas, 6:55 p.m. TRU
PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship, first round, 11 a.m. Golf
College Wrestling NCAA Championships, first round, 4 p.m. ESPN
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Quarterfinal: León versus Seattle Sounders FC, 5:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings College basketball: Clark Kellogg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jill Martin; Donal Skehan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daniel Radcliffe; a performance by Riverdance. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick ... Boom!”); Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin; Patti LuPone; Josh Peck. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Dancers Julianne Hough and Derek Hough; Jabari Banks, Coco Jones and Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth Meyers; Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez (“CODA”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tahj Mowry; co-host Vivica A. Fox. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Tiffanie Drayton (“Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Billy Crystal; Emilia Jones; Normani performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Doris Kearns Goodwin. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charlie Puth performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Von Miller; Jenny Slate; Murray Bartlett; Teddy Swims performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Penélope Cruz; Hugh Dancy; Paul Feig; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Philadelphia (1993) 8 a.m. TMC
Cloverfield (2008) 8:26 a.m. Cinemax
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009) 8:41 a.m. and 10:39 p.m. Encore
The Fighter (2010) 9 a.m. AMC
Z (1969) 9 a.m. TCM
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
Benny & Joon (1993) 10:45 a.m. Epix
Two Women (1960) 11:15 a.m. TCM
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 12:05 p.m. Encore
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 12:42 and 9 p.m. Starz
American Psycho (2000) 1:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Wedding Plan (2016) 1:55 p.m. Epix
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 2 p.m. AMC
Yellow Rose (2019) 2:25 p.m. Encore
Cactus Flower (1969) 3 p.m. TCM
The Guest (2014) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 5 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Music Man (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Road to Perdition (2002) 5:25 p.m. Showtime
Terms of Endearment (1983) 5:45 p.m. Epix
The Big Lebowski (1998) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount
Pulp Fiction (1994) 7:25 p.m. Showtime
Oliver! (1968) 7:45 p.m. TCM
Heaven Can Wait (1978) 8 p.m. Epix
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Point Break (1991) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Shazam! (2019) 9:30 p.m. TNT
The Guard (2011) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 9:45 p.m. Epix
Ghost (1990) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Camelot (1967) 10:30 p.m. TCM
The Fugitive (1993) 11 p.m. AMC
